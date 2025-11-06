New restaurants in Dubai making the scene right now

If Dubai’s dining scene feels like it’s evolving overnight, that’s because it is. And we’re loving every new drop. Blink and there’s a new name in town, a chef with a cool idea, or a space that’s turning heads in the city’s restaurant scene. Here are the new restaurants in Dubai that just opened and you’ll want to check out ASAP.

Maison Mer

From Nikki Beach Hospitality comes Maison Mer, a tribute to Provence and the French Riviera. The name means “House of the Sea” and nods to “mère,” or mother. The setting is chic and relaxed, with Mediterranean-inspired interiors, vaulted ceilings, arched windows, hand-tiled tables, and waterfront seating under scalloped parasols. Stunning views of the gulf complete the Riviera feel. Led by France-based Chef Alessandro Pizza and Dubai-based Chef Kavish Chimajee, the menu focuses on classic French techniques and family-style Provençal dishes. Cocktails and spirit-free drinks feature fig, hibiscus, thyme, and sparkling wine spritzes, capturing the freshness and flavours of the Riviera.

Location: Nikki Beach Resort & Spa, Pearl Jumeira, Dubai

Ram&Roll View this post on Instagram A post shared by What's On Dubai (@whatsondubai) Ram&Roll, short for Ramen and Hand Roll Bar, brings a Modern Japanese diner with authentic Japan DNA to Kempinski The Boulevard. The menu blends traditional Japanese dishes with inventive twists, from artfully crafted ramen to hand rolls and curated cocktails. Inside, the space is sleek and modern, with the lively social energy of Downtown Dubai. Location: Kempinski The Boulevard, Downtown Dubai Contact: @ramenrolldubai Casablanca Beach Club View this post on Instagram A post shared by What's On Dubai (@whatsondubai) In partnership with luxury Dubai-based Ounass, Casablanca Beach Club is chic, colourful, and stylish, bringing French-Moroccan charisma to Atlantis, The Palm. The beach club blends pastel-hued Parisian style with a relaxed, boho vibe, featuring wooden accents, sun loungers, daybeds, and Maison cabanas. Whether you're poolside or beachfront, the stunning views of Palm Jumeirah set the scene. A pop-up boutique carries resort wear and accessories, while the beach restaurant serves Mediterranean flavours with a Moroccan twist, from sushi and salads to vibrant cocktails.

Location: Casablanca Beach Club x Ounass at Atlantis, The Palm Contact: @casablancabeachdubai

Woohoo View this post on Instagram A post shared by What's On Dubai (@whatsondubai) Woohoo, one of the new restaurants in Dubai from Gastronaut Hospitality, just opened at Kempinski The Boulevard. This is not just another restaurant – it is a space where technology, creativity, and sustainability come together. At the heart of Woohoo is Chef Aiman, the first artificial intelligence chef in the region. Trained on decades of culinary research, molecular food science, and thousands of global recipes, Chef Aiman creates dishes that are both surprising and delicious. While it cannot taste or smell like a human, Aiman understands flavour, texture, and balance at a scientific level. Human chefs will then take Aiman's creations and refine them, ensuring every dish is not only technically perfect but also full of artistry. The goal is to empower chefs, not replace them. Location: Kempinski The Boulevard, Dubai Contact: (04) 4308 111 | @woohoo.dubai Sunset 55° Beach Club View this post on Instagram A post shared by What's On Dubai (@whatsondubai) Dubai's beach scene gets a boho-luxe update with Sunset 55° Beach Club at Waldorf Astoria Palm Jumeirah. A relaxed yet refined day-to-night spot, it's set on the East Crescent with skyline and water views. You can unwind in shaded cabanas or plush sun loungers, then transition into sunset mode with signature cocktails, ambient beats, and social dining. Two resident DJs move the vibe from laid-back afternoons to energetic sunset rhythms. The menu blends Asian and Mediterranean flavours, with seafood platters, lobster rolls, salads, carpaccio, pizza, and seasonal specials, perfect for long lunches, afternoon grazing, or sunset date nights. Location: Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah Contact: (0)4 818 2222 | @sunset55_dubai

Chôm Chôm

Recently opened in Al Barsha, Chôm Chôm brings the vibrant street food culture of Hanoi and Saigon to Dubai, serving vibrant, authentic Vietnamese dishes all day. Lunch is light yet hearty with pho, bun cha, and banh mi, alongside tropical shakes and classic Vietnamese coffee. Afternoons and evenings turn social with shareable plates like lemongrass beef skewers, crispy spring rolls, smoky grilled meats, and family-style feasts. Desserts include condensed milk flan and fried banana with coconut ice cream. Designed by Sean Dix, the space channels the casual energy of Vietnam’s Cà Phês, with friendly, interactive service that guides you through the menu.

Location: Galleria Mall Al Barsha, Al Barsha 2, Dubai

Contact: @chomchomdxb

