The best Christmas brunches in Dubai this season? Here’s the list

Whether you’re after a lavish buffet with all the traditional favourites, live entertainment for the little ones, or a chic setting with stunning views, Christmas brunches in Dubai have it all.

Al Habtoor Polo Resort

Festive buffet brunch featuring seasonal favourites, live entertainment, and a visit from Santa. Guests can enjoy a wide selection of dishes while the little ones are entertained with festive activities. Adults can toast the season with a variety of beverage packages, from house drinks to bubbly.

Location: Polo Terrace, Al Habtoor Polo Resort

Times: December 25, 1pm to 4pm

Cost: House Dhs549 | Sparkling Dhs659 | Bubbly Dhs879 | Children up to 12 Dhs149 | Children below 6 dine free

Contact: (056) 812 1295

@alhabtoorpoloresort

Bussola

Celebrate the season at Bussola, where Italian tradition meets coastal elegance. With its warm atmosphere and refined Mediterranean charm, Bussola sets the scene for a festive gathering filled with authentic flavours, shared laughter, and the timeless joy of togetherness. Guests can look forward to dishes such as Hokkaido scallop tartare with topinambur mousse and passion fruit, veal roast cappelletti served in organic capon broth, and roulade of turkey with spiced brioche filling and jus, before ending on a sweet note with Panettone cake or nougatine and amaretti parfait.

Location: Bussola, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina

Times: December 25, 1pm to 4pm

Cost: Packages from Dhs535

Contact: (04) 511 7373

@bussoladubai

CLAW BBQ

Christmas Day brunch with an American‑style festive menu offering roasted turkey, comfort sides, live games, DJ entertainment and kids’ activities.

Location: CLAW BBQ, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Times: December 25, from 12pm onwards

Cost: 3‑course set menu from Dhs149 per person

Contact: (04) 230 0054

@clawbbqpalm

Café Nikki

Soak up beachfront bliss this Christmas with Café Nikki’s signature laid-back brunch featuring fresh seafood, roasted meats, salads, and festive desserts. Enjoy live music, a relaxed vibe, and views over the Arabian Gulf. Families can enjoy fun activities and Santa’s visit for the little ones.

Location: Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai

Times: December 25, 1pm to 4pm

Cost: Soft Dhs450 | House Dhs650 | Bubbly Dhs850 | Kids 6–12 Dhs225

Contact: (04) 376 6290

@nikkibeachdubai

Café Belge

Adult Christmas Brunch with a sophisticated mix of served-to-table dishes and a lavish buffet. Guests can enjoy unlimited alcoholic drinks with the house package, or top up for free-flowing Champagne. Live DJ and entertainment set the festive mood. Perfect for adults to celebrate the season in style with an elegant and joyful afternoon.

Location: Café Belge, The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC

Times: December 25, 12:30pm to 4pm

Cost: House Dhs550 | Champagne top-up Dhs150

Contact: (04) 372 2323

@cafebelgedubai

Caravan

Celebrate Christmas Day with an international buffet bursting with festive favourites, fresh seafood, roast carvings, and live cooking stations. Enjoy carol singers, live music, and plenty of family-friendly fun.

Location: Caravan, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR

Times: December 25, 1pm to 4pm

Cost: Soft Dhs595 | House Dhs695 | Champagne Dhs895 | Kids Dhs250

Contact: (04) 318 6150

@ritzcarltondubai

Carna by Dario Cecchini

Savour an elevated Christmas Day feast at Carna, the renowned steakhouse by celebrity butcher Dario Cecchini. Enjoy prime cuts, festive sides, and handcrafted desserts in a lively yet elegant setting. Live entertainment enhances the celebratory mood.

Location: SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences

Times: December 25, 1pm to 5pm

Cost: Soft Dhs495 | House Dhs695 | Champagne Dhs995

Contact: (04) 607 0757

@carnadubai

CÉ LA VI Dubai

Celebrate Christmas high above the city skyline with a special festive set menu at CÉ LA VI. Expect refined dishes, elegant drinks, and incredible Burj Khalifa views. A DJ sets the vibe as guests toast to the season in style.

Location: Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai

Times: December 25, 1pm to 4pm

Cost: Soft Dhs550 | House Dhs750 | Champagne Dhs950

Contact: (04) 582 6111

@celavidubai

East 14

Be amongst the first to celebrate Christmas at the world’s tallest hotel, Ciel Dubai Marina. East 14 presents an unforgettable festive dining experience with Palm Jumeirah and Marina views. Expect an elegant buffet of seasonal favourites, creative cocktails, and live entertainment, all set in a chic new setting perfect for a stylish Christmas celebration.

Location: East 14, Ciel Dubai Marina

Times: December 25, 1pm to 4pm

Cost: Soft Dhs495 | House Dhs695 | Champagne Dhs995

Contact: (04) 215 2121

@east14dubai

Fogueira

Celebrate Christmas Day with a festive Brazilian-style brunch at Fogueira, featuring a vibrant mix of roasted meats, seafood, and traditional holiday dishes. Guests can enjoy live entertainment, a lively atmosphere, and a dedicated kids’ corner with festive activities. Toast the day with a selection of beverage packages while soaking in the elegant surroundings and Christmas cheer.

Location: Fogueira, Delta Hotels Jumeirah Beach, Dubai

Times: 25th December, 12:30pm to 4pm

Cost: Soft Dhs 350 | House Dhs 495 | Premium Dhs 650 | Children 6–12 Dhs 175

Contact: (050) 189 6214

@fogueiradubai

GARDEN ON 8

Garden on 8 turns into a Christmas playground with live BBQ stations, drink stalls, artificial snow, décor, crackers, gift giveaways, a live drummer, and DJ Leysan. Dress up in your best Christmas sweaters and enjoy unlimited food and drinks while soaking in festive cheer.

Location: Garden on 8, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City

Times: December 25, 1pm to 5pm (Happy Hour till 8pm)

Cost: Non-Alcoholic Dhs 199 | House Dhs 299 | Premium Dhs 399

Contact: (052) 144 7438

Gastronomy

Celebrate Christmas in grand style with an international festive buffet across live cooking stations at Gastronomy. Expect everything from traditional turkey and roasts to seafood platters, Asian flavours, and indulgent desserts. A live band and festive performers add to the vibrant energy of the day, while Santa’s visit delights little ones.

Location: Gastronomy, Atlantis The Royal

Times: December 25, 1pm to 4pm

Cost: Soft Dhs595 | House Dhs735 | Bubbly Dhs950 | Children 4–12 Dhs250

Contact: (04) 426 2150

@atlantistheroyal

Gohan

On Christmas Day, Gohan presents a refined festive set menu blending Japanese precision with holiday indulgence. The three-course experience features contemporary dishes crafted with seasonal ingredients, balancing freshness and flavour. Guests can expect an elegant atmosphere, perfect for a sophisticated yet intimate celebration.

Location: Gohan, Delano, Dubai

Times: December 25, 7pm to 11pm

Cost: Dhs400 per person (3-course set menu)

Contact: (04) 501 8666

@gohandubai

Hanaaya

Feast on a lavish buffet of international dishes and Christmas favourites at Hanaaya. Guests can enjoy roasted turkey, seafood, and desserts in a stunning waterside setting. With carol singers, live entertainment, and Santa’s visit, it’s a fun-filled day for families.

Location: Hanaaya, Jumeirah Mina A’Salam

Times: December 25, 12:30pm to 4pm

Cost: Soft Dhs495 | House Dhs695 | Champagne Dhs895 | Children 4–12 Dhs250

Contact: (04) 432 3232

@jumeirahrestaurants

Jones the Grocer

Gather your loved ones for a heartwarming Christmas brunch at Jones the Grocer with stunning Dubai Marina and sea views. Feast on holiday-inspired dishes while enjoying live festive tunes and a lively atmosphere with an in-house DJ setting the perfect vibe.

Location: Jones the Grocer, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Times: December 25, 1pm to 5pm

Cost: Soft Dhs 349 | House Dhs 499 | Premium Dhs 599 | Kids 6-11 yrs Dhs 199 | Kids 3-5 yrs Dhs 119

Contact: (04) 230 0073

Kaleidoscope

A family-friendly Christmas Day buffet featuring festive dishes, live carving stations, and international specialities. Guests can enjoy live entertainment and a visit from Santa, making it a magical day for all ages.

Location: Kaleidoscope, Atlantis The Palm

Times: December 25, 12:30pm to 4pm

Cost: Soft Dhs475 | House Dhs595 | Bubbly Dhs795 | Children 4–12 Dhs250

Contact: (04) 426 2626

@atlantisthepalm

La Brasserie

Wake up to Christmas on the island and celebrate with a long, leisurely brunch at La Brasserie. Guests can enjoy an abundant spread of festive favourites, signature drinks, and delightful desserts, accompanied by live entertainment and a relaxed island atmosphere. Perfect for families seeking a festive escape from the city, with activities for children and a joyous seasonal vibe.

Location: La Brasserie, Raining Street, voco Dubai Monaco

Times: December 25, 1pm to 4pm

Cost: Dhs499 per person | Adults only (18+)

Contact: (04) 521 265 893

@vocodubaimonaco

Latest Recipe

Embrace the enchantment of Christmas Day with an extraordinary feast at Latest Recipe. Enjoy a lavish buffet of festive delights and international flavours, paired with live entertainment and ocean views. The perfect spot for families and food lovers alike.

Location: Latest Recipe, Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Waterpark

Times: December 25, 1:30pm to 4:30pm

Cost: Packages from Dhs595

Contact: (04) 511 7373

@lemeridienminaseyahi

LARTE

Studio One Hotel offers a cheerful, three-course Christmas Day brunch with unlimited house drinks for adults. Kids can enjoy a scavenger hunt, games, and Christmas movies, while Santa makes a special appearance for festive fun.

Location: LARTE, Studio One Hotel, Dubai Studio City

Times: December 25, 1pm to 4pm

Cost: Dhs750 for 2 adults + 2 children under 12 (house drinks) | Free under 6 | Individual brunch packages available on request

Contact: (04) 581 6870

Li’Brasil

Celebrate Christmas with a lively fusion of Lebanese and Brazilian flavours at Li’Brasil. The brunch features an indulgent buffet, festive cocktails, and live entertainment overlooking Bluewaters and the Arabian Gulf. A fun and vibrant setting perfect for friends and families.

Location: Li’Brasil, Address Beach Resort

Times: December 25, 1pm to 5pm

Cost: Soft Dhs550 | House Dhs750 | Premium Dhs950

Contact: (04) 879 8866

@librasildubai

Lo+Cale

Make Christmas Day one to remember with Lo+Cale’s festive brunch featuring live music, holiday favourites, and a visit from Santa Claus. The relaxed Marina setting is ideal for a joyful family celebration.

Location: Lo+Cale, Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina

Times: December 25, 1pm to 4pm

Cost: Soft Dhs295 | House Dhs415 | Sparkling Dhs545 | Kids 6–12 Dhs145 | Under 6 dine free

Contact: (054) 997 8599

@locale.dxb

Maison Mathis

Enjoy a beachside Christmas Day brunch at Maison Mathis, where Belgian hospitality meets Dubai’s island charm. Expect roasted turkey, seafood platters, and sweet festive treats alongside free-flowing drinks and live music.

Location: Maison Mathis, voco Dubai The Palm

Times: December 25, 12:30pm to 4pm

Cost: Soft Dhs395 | House Dhs495 | Bubbly Dhs695

Contact: (04) 249 9440

@maisonmathisdxb

Mina’s Kitchen

Enjoy a grand Christmas Day celebration with a festive buffet, carving stations, and live entertainment. The family-friendly brunch includes kids’ activities, festive decorations, and a visit from Santa.

Location: Mina’s Kitchen, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina

Times: December 25, 1pm to 4pm

Cost: Soft Dhs595 | House Dhs750 | Champagne Dhs950 | Children 6–12 Dhs250

Contact: (04) 399 4141

@minaskitchen

Mama Zonia

Step into the jungle for a tropical Christmas celebration at Mama Zonia. The lively brunch includes bold flavours, free-flowing drinks, and electric entertainment with dancers and DJs. Expect festive twists on signature dishes and an atmosphere that brings the Amazon to the Marina.

Location: Mama Zonia, Pier 7, Dubai Marina

Times: December 25, 1pm to 4pm

Cost: Soft Dhs450 | House Dhs650 | Champagne Dhs950

Contact: (04) 240 4747

@mamazoniadubai

Marina Social

Experience a modern British Christmas feast by Michelin-starred chef Jason Atherton. The six-course set menu features classic festive dishes with a contemporary twist, stunning Marina views, and a relaxed yet elegant vibe.

Location: Marina Social, InterContinental Dubai Marina

Times: December 25, 12:30pm to 4pm

Cost: Dhs495 per person (food only)

Contact: (04) 446 6664

@marinasocialdubai

Méridien Village Terrace & Warehouse

Enjoy international flavours, live music, and family fun at the Village and Beer Garden with carol singers and a Santa visit.

Location: Méridien Village Terrace & Warehouse

Times: December 25, 1pm to 4pm

Cost: Soft Dhs 399 | Standard Dhs 529 | Premium Dhs 699 | Kids Dhs 165

Contact: (04) 702 2455

MOLI

Celebrate the festive season at MOLI, Dubai Hills’ favourite Chinese restaurant, with two exclusive set menus priced at Dhs400 and Dhs600. Begin with a festive drink before indulging in dishes like crispy duck salad, tiger prawn cheung fun, wagyu beef with peppers, and a showstopping 1.2kg T-bone steak. Ideal for gatherings and corporate celebrations throughout December.

Location: MOLI, Dubai Hills Business Park

Times: December 25, 12pm to 11pm

Cost: Dhs400 or Dhs600 per person

Contact: (04) 123 4567

@molidubai

Mott 32

Celebrate Christmas in style at this award-winning Chinese restaurant, where every dish is crafted with precision and flair. The festive set menu includes signature dim sum, roasted meats, and indulgent desserts in an elegant, intimate setting.

Location: Mott 32, Address Beach Resort

Times: December 25, 12:30pm to 3:30pm

Cost: Soft Dhs450 | House Dhs650 | Champagne Dhs950

Contact: (04) 832 9999

@mott32dubai

McGettigan’s Factory

Get into the holiday vibes with a full-on festive feast at McGettigan’s Christmas Day Brunch. Enjoy pints on tap, live tunes, and a lively atmosphere perfect for the holiday season.

Location: McGettigan’s Factory – The Palm, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Times: December 25, 12:30pm to 4:30pm

Cost: Soft Dhs 399 | House Dhs 499 | Premium Dhs 599 | Kids 6-11 yrs Dhs 239

Contact: (04) 230 0073

NOÉPE

Enjoy a New England-inspired Christmas by the water at NOÉPE. The set menu highlights fresh seafood, classic holiday dishes, and handcrafted cocktails, all served in a stunning marina-side setting with soft jazz and sea breeze.

Location: NOÉPE, Park Hyatt Dubai

Times: December 25, 12pm to 4pm

Cost: Soft Dhs595 | House Dhs795 | Champagne Dhs995

Contact: (04) 602 1814

@noepedubai

Observatory Bar & Grill

Savour spectacular 360-degree Marina and Palm views while enjoying a hearty Christmas Day brunch. Expect juicy roasts, festive desserts, and a relaxed atmosphere perfect for family and friends.

Location: Observatory Bar & Grill, Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites

Times: December 25, 12:30pm to 3:30pm

Cost: Soft Dhs495 | House Dhs695 | Sparkling Dhs895

Contact: (04) 319 4000

@observatorydubai

Olive Garden

Celebrate Christmas in style at the open-air Ritz Garden Brunch, surrounded by festive décor and a grand Christmas tree. Enjoy lavish live stations, crafted festive dishes, and signature desserts while the little ones have fun at the Kids Paradise with bouncing castles, face painting, and entertainers. A perfect family-friendly festive celebration with something for everyone.

Location: The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC

Times: December 25, 12:30pm to 4pm

Cost: Non-Alcoholic Dhs399 | House Dhs550 | Champagne Dhs700 | Children 6–12 Dhs150 | Children 0–5 free

Contact: (04) 372 2323

@ritzcarltondubai

Phileas Fogg’s

Gather your loved ones for a classic British-style Christmas roast at Phileas Fogg’s. Enjoy turkey with all the trimmings, festive drinks, live music, and a visit from Santa. Perfect for families and groups looking for a cheerful, casual day out.

Location: Phileas Fogg’s, Dubai Hills

Times: December 25, 1pm to 4pm

Cost: Soft Dhs295 | House Dhs395 | Premium Dhs495 | Kids Dhs150

Contact: (04) 572 4477

@phileasfoggsdxb

Ría Restaurant & Beach Bar

Make Christmas by the beach a reality at Ría, Palm Jumeirah’s elegant yet relaxed beachfront venue. The festive brunch includes Mediterranean-inspired sharing dishes, refreshing drinks, and live entertainment under the sun.

Location: Ría Restaurant & Beach Bar, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah

Times: December 25, 1pm to 5pm

Cost: Soft Dhs495 | House Dhs695 | Premium Dhs895

Contact: (04) 430 8457

@riadubai

Roka

Celebrate Christmas in Roka’s signature contemporary Japanese style. Expect premium cuts from the robata grill, vibrant sushi platters, and festive specials paired with free-flowing drinks and an upbeat

soundtrack.

Location: Roka, The Opus, Business Bay

Times: December 25, 12:30pm to 4pm

Cost: Soft Dhs495 | House Dhs695 | Premium Dhs895

Contact: (04) 439 7171

@rokadubaiofficial

Roast by Bubbalicious

This iconic Dubai brunch goes all out for Christmas with an epic festive edition. Expect a lavish buffet spread, carving stations, live entertainment, and endless festive cheer. Perfect for families and groups looking to celebrate in style.

Location: Bubbalicious, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina

Times: December 25, 1pm to 4pm

Cost: Soft Dhs695 | House Dhs895 | Champagne Dhs1,095 | Kids Dhs250

Contact: (04) 399 4141

@bubbaliciousdubai

Rockfish

Celebrate Christmas by the sea at Rockfish, where Mediterranean seafood meets festive flair. Enjoy dishes like freshly shucked oysters, roasted sea bass, and festive desserts served with panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf. A live band sets the perfect mood for a relaxed yet luxurious Christmas lunch.

Location: Rockfish, Jumeirah Al Naseem

Times: December 25, 12:30pm to 4pm

Cost: Soft Dhs595 | House Dhs795 | Champagne Dhs995

Contact: (04) 432 3232

@rockfishdubai

Ruya

Celebrate Christmas Day with Ruya’s festive Turkish-inspired brunch, showcasing a curated selection of Anatolian and Mediterranean dishes. Guests can indulge in live stations featuring grilled meats, fresh seafood, and classic festive specials, alongside a decadent dessert spread. Live entertainment and a dedicated kids’ corner ensure fun for the whole family, while adults toast the season with a choice of beverage packages.

Location: Ruya, Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina

Times: 25th December, 12:30pm to 4pm

Cost: Soft Dhs 420 | House Dhs 550 | Champagne Dhs 655 | Children 6–12 Dhs 200

Contact: (04) 399 9999

@ruyarestaurant

Seafire Steakhouse & Bar

Enjoy a luxurious Christmas Day at Seafire with a festive set menu featuring premium cuts, roast turkey, and decadent desserts. The signature steakhouse ambience, live music, and family-friendly vibe make it a stylish way to celebrate.

Location: Seafire Steakhouse & Bar, Atlantis, The Palm

Times: December 25, 1pm to 4pm

Cost: Soft Dhs495 | House Dhs695 | Champagne Dhs895

Contact: (04) 426 2626

@seafiresteakhouse

Suq

Celebrate Christmas Day with an indulgent family-style brunch at Suq. Enjoy festive favourites like roast turkey with all the trimmings, fresh seafood, sushi, and decadent desserts. Kids will love the dedicated play area and Santa’s special visit, while adults can relax to live entertainment and free-flowing beverages.

Location: Suq, Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach

Times: December 25, 1pm to 4pm

Cost: Soft Dhs650 | House Dhs850 | Bubbly Dhs1050 | Children 6–12 Dhs325

Contact: (04) 270 7777

@fsdubai

Social by Heinz Beck

Indulge in a fine-dining festive experience curated by Michelin-starred chef Heinz Beck. The Christmas set menu showcases Italian-inspired dishes crafted with precision and served in an elegant, tranquil setting.

Location: Social by Heinz Beck, Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Times: December 25, 12:30pm to 4pm

Cost: Soft Dhs695 | House Dhs895 | Champagne Dhs1,095

Contact: (04) 818 2222

@socialbyheinzbeck

Splendido

Enjoy an Italian-style Christmas Day feast at Splendido, complete with live music, Tuscan flavours, and a warm Mediterranean ambience. Highlights include roast turkey, homemade pasta, and indulgent desserts.

Location: Splendido, The Ritz-Carlton Dubai, JBR

Times: December 25, 1pm to 4pm

Cost: Soft Dhs595 | House Dhs795 | Champagne Dhs995 | Children 6–12 Dhs250

Contact: (04) 318 6150

@ritzcarltondubai

Splendour Fields

A family-friendly Christmas brunch filled with festive favourites, live acoustic music, and a buzzing community atmosphere. Expect a hearty buffet, carving stations, and activities for little ones.

Location: Splendour Fields, The Park, JLT

Times: December 25, 12pm to 4pm

Cost: Soft Dhs250 | House Dhs395 | Premium Dhs495 | Kids Dhs125

Contact: (04) 589 6788

@splendourfields

Tagomago

Spend Christmas with Mediterranean vibes at Tagomago. Enjoy a sharing-style menu of seafood, grilled meats, and Spanish festive specials paired with refreshing drinks and beachfront views.

Location: Tagomago, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah

Times: December 25, 1pm to 5pm

Cost: Soft Dhs495 | House Dhs695 | Premium Dhs895

Contact: (04) 832 6620

@tagomagodubai

Tasca by José Avillez

Enjoy a Michelin-starred Portuguese-inspired Christmas overlooking the Arabian Gulf. Expect signature dishes, seafood, and a lively yet refined atmosphere with festive flair.

Location: Tasca by José Avillez, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai

Times: December 25, 12:30pm to 4pm

Cost: Soft Dhs750 | House Dhs950 | Champagne Dhs1,250

Contact: (04) 777 2231

@tascabymoj

The Terrace

Christmas Day brunch with a sumptuous buffet featuring roasted meats, fresh seafood, seasonal trimmings, and desserts. Pair your meal with fine wines, creative cocktails, or sparkling pours, while carol singers and live entertainment add festive cheer. Little ones can enjoy the kids’ corner and a special visit from Santa Claus.

Location: The Terrace, Emirates Golf Club

Times: December 25, 12:30pm to 4pm

Cost: Premium Dhs695 | House Dhs595 | Children 4–12 Dhs150

Contact: (04) 380 1234

@emiratesgolfclub

The Dubliner’s

Celebrate Irish-style with roasts, Guinness dishes, and live entertainment from Martin & Jo, ideal for families wanting a fun and festive atmosphere.

Location: The Dubliner’s

Times: December 25, 12pm to 6pm

Cost: Soft Dhs 220 | Standard Dhs 340 | Premium Dhs 410 | Kids Dhs 125

Contact: (04) 702 2455

THE COTERIE

The Coterie offers festive fun with a three-course Christmas lunch or hearty roast supper. Kids enjoy a two-course menu, Santa’s Grotto, bouncy castle, live singers, and DJs. Guests in Christmas jumpers or Santa hats get a free glass of mulled wine.

Location: The Coterie, Level 2, P6 Car Park, Ibn Battuta Mall

Times: December 25, from 12pm

Cost: Three-course menu Dhs 345 | Two-course kids menu Dhs 125 (up to 12 yrs) | Drinks package 2hrs Dhs 230pp / 3hrs Dhs 300pp | After Party Dhs 250pp

Contact: (058) 566 4240

The Croft

Enjoy a hearty British Christmas lunch featuring roast turkey, all the trimmings, and indulgent puddings. The setting is relaxed and homely, with live entertainment and plenty of festive spirit.

Location: The Croft, Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites

Times: December 25, 12:30pm to 4pm

Cost: Soft Dhs299 | House Dhs399 | Premium Dhs499 | Kids Dhs150

Contact: (04) 319 4000

@thecroftdubai

The Maine Land Brasserie

Celebrate Christmas Day in style with a festive feast of oysters, roasts, and signature dishes served in a sophisticated brasserie setting. Expect live jazz, elegant décor, and a warm, lively atmosphere.

Location: The Maine Land Brasserie, The Opus, Business Bay

Times: December 25, 1pm to 4pm

Cost: Soft Dhs495 | House Dhs695 | Premium Dhs895

Contact: (04) 564 8899

@themaineblb

The Maine Oyster Bar & Grill

A coastal-inspired Christmas with oysters, roast turkey, and seafood platters, paired with festive cocktails and live entertainment. Ideal for those looking for a chic, lively celebration.

Location: The Maine Oyster Bar & Grill, JBR

Times: December 25, 12pm to 4pm

Cost: Soft Dhs495 | House Dhs695 | Premium Dhs895

Contact: (04) 457 6719

@themainejbr

The Strand

Festive lunch with a choice of starters like turkey soup or baked Portobello mushroom, followed by roast turkey, beef, lamb or salmon with all the classic sides. Finish with sticky toffee pudding or a Christmas-

themed Eton mess.

Location: The Strand, Palm Views West, Palm Jumeirah

Times: December 25, 12pm to 3pm or 1pm to 4pm

Cost: Dhs275 soft | Dhs550 prosecco | Dhs880 Champagne | Dhs110 kids under 12

Contact: (04) 430 2221

@strandcraftkitchen

The Restaurant

Celebrate the season at The Restaurant’s Holly Jolly Brunch, set against a stunning beachfront backdrop. Guests can indulge in a lavish spread of festive dishes, live stations, and signature beverages, accompanied by live entertainment and elegant décor. Families will enjoy the joyful ambience, complete with special treats for children and a visit from Santa.

Location: The Restaurant, Address Beach Resort

Times: December 25, 1pm to 5pm

Cost: Soft Dhs755 | Alcohol Dhs955 | Premium Dhs1,055 | Champagne Dhs1,255 | Kids 6–12 50% off

Contact: (04) 879 8866

@addressbeachresort

The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai

Experience a magical open-air Christmas brunch beneath Bedouin-inspired tents. Guests can enjoy a lavish buffet featuring Mediterranean dishes, grilled meats, seafood, and festive desserts, all set to live entertainment. Santa’s visit and kids’ activities make it perfect for families.

Location: Amaseena, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR

Times: December 25, 1pm to 4pm

Cost: Soft Dhs595 | House Dhs695 | Champagne Dhs895 | Kids Dhs250

Contact: (04) 318 6150

@ritzcarltondubai

The Rotisserie

Savour a relaxed yet elegant Christmas lunch at The Rotisserie, featuring traditional roasts, fresh seafood, and indulgent desserts. The family-friendly ambience, live music, and impeccable service make it a timeless celebration.

Location: The Rotisserie, One&Only Royal Mirage

Times: December 25, 12:30pm to 4pm

Cost: Soft Dhs495 | House Dhs695 | Champagne Dhs895 | Kids Dhs250

Contact: (04) 399 9999

@oneandonlyroyalmirage

The Stables

A lively British-style Christmas Day brunch featuring pub classics, hearty roasts, festive drinks, and live entertainment. The atmosphere is casual and fun, perfect for groups and friends celebrating together.

Location: The Stables, Sheikh Zayed Road

Times: December 25, 12pm to 4pm

Cost: Soft Dhs299 | House Dhs399 | Premium Dhs499 | Kids Dhs150

Contact: (04) 342 5571

@thestablesdubai

The Terrace

Christmas Day brunch with a sumptuous buffet featuring roasted meats, fresh seafood, seasonal trimmings, and desserts. Pair your meal with fine wines or creative cocktails while carol singers and live entertainment add festive cheer. Kids can enjoy a special corner and a visit from Santa.

Location: The Terrace, Emirates Golf Club

Times: December 25, 12:30pm to 4pm

Cost: Premium Dhs695 | House Dhs595 | Children 4–12 Dhs150

Contact: (04) 417 9999

@emiratesgolfclub

Torno Subito

Celebrate Natale in true Italian fashion with Torno Subito’s Christmas Day brunch. Expect signature Italian dishes, live entertainment, beachside vibes, and a bright, playful setting designed by Massimo Bottura.

Location: Torno Subito, W Dubai – The Palm

Times: December 25, 1pm to 4pm

Cost: Soft Dhs499 | House Dhs699 | Champagne Dhs999

Contact: (04) 245 5800

@tornosubitodubai

Trader Vic’s

Add a Polynesian twist to your Christmas Day with a tropical-inspired brunch featuring festive roasts, island cocktails, and live music. Expect vibrant décor, a lively crowd, and plenty of holiday cheer.

Location: Trader Vic’s, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, JBR

Times: December 25, 1pm to 4pm

Cost: Soft Dhs395 | House Dhs495 | Premium Dhs695 | Kids Dhs195

Contact: (04) 318 2319

@tradervicsdubai

Toshi

Gather your loved ones on Christmas Day for a truly special international buffet brimming with seasonal favourites and global delights. From classic roasts to vibrant Asian specialties and decadent desserts, every dish is designed to bring families closer together. Children will delight in a visit from Santa, while live entertainment creates a warm, festive atmosphere for all. Early birds can book before 10th December 2025 to enjoy a 20% discount.

Location: Toshi, Grand Millennium Hotel Dubai

Times: 25th December, 12:30pm to 4pm

Cost: Soft Dhs259 | House Dhs399 | Sparkling Dhs499 | Children 6–12 Dhs129

Contact: (04) 423 4100

@grandmillenniumdubai

Vera Versilia

Christmas Day brunch with a festive buffet featuring a wide selection of holiday favourites, seasonal dishes, and indulgent desserts. Guests can enjoy live entertainment while little ones are entertained with fun activities. Toast the occasion with soft, house, or premium bubbly beverage packages.

Location: Vera, Kempinski Hotel

Times: December 25, 12:00pm to 4:00pm

Cost: Soft Dhs450 | House Dhs595 | Premium Dhs795 | Children 6–12 Dhs295 | Children under 6 dine complimentary

Contact: (04) 409 5111

@verakempinski

Vivo Italian Kitchen

Celebrate Christmas Day with an Italian feast at Vivo, featuring festive roasts, handmade pasta, seasonal desserts, and classic Italian cocktails. Live music and a vibrant atmosphere create a memorable holiday experience for the whole family.

Location: Vivo Italian Kitchen, Souk Madinat Jumeirah

Times: December 25, 12:30pm to 4:30pm

Cost: Soft Dhs349 | House Dhs499 | Premium Dhs699 | Kids Dhs175

Contact: (04) 366 7600

@vivodubai

White Beach

Celebrate Christmas beachfront with a lively brunch at White Beach, featuring festive roasts, seafood, live stations, and seasonal cocktails. Families can enjoy live entertainment, kids’ activities, and Santa’s visit for an unforgettable holiday experience.

Location: White Beach, W Dubai – The Palm

Times: December 25, 1pm to 4pm

Cost: Soft Dhs495 | House Dhs695 | Champagne Dhs995 | Kids Dhs250

Contact: (04) 245 5800

@w_dubai

Yalumba

Celebrate with Santa’s grand arrival, DJ Kennedy spinning festive beats, and children’s entertainment including magic shows, acrobatics, and puppet acts.

Location: Yalumba

Times: December 25, 1pm to 4pm

Cost: Soft Dhs 399 | Standard Dhs 529 | Champagne Dhs 699 | Kids Dhs 165

Contact: (04) 702 2455

@yalumbadubai

ZETA Seventy Seven

Christmas Day brunch with stunning skyline views and the city’s highest infinity pool. Enjoy a gourmet buffet with free-flowing beverages and sangrias, live entertainment, and festive energy. Guests can also book sunken lounges or private cabanas for a premium experience.

Location: ZETA Seventy Seven, Address Beach Resort

Times: 25th December, 1:00pm–4:30pm | 5:00pm–8:30pm | 9:00pm–12:30am

Cost: Dhs977 per person (open house beverages & sangrias) | Dhs1,777 per couple | Dhs2,777 Sunken Upgrade | Dhs2,777 Cabana Upgrade

Contact: (04) 879 8866

@addressbeachresortdubai

Zuma

Celebrate Christmas Day at Zuma with a contemporary Japanese brunch featuring a three-course festive menu. Guests enjoy sushi, sashimi, grilled dishes, and decadent desserts in an energetic, stylish setting. Live music and seasonal cocktails complete the experience, perfect for adults and families alike.

Location: Zuma, DIFC

Times: December 25, 12:30pm to 4pm

Cost: Soft Dhs450 | House Dhs650 | Champagne Dhs850 | Kids Dhs250

Contact: (04) 425 9888

@zumadubai

