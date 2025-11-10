Don’t miss these family-friendly Christmas performances in Dubai

The most wonderful time of the year is here, and the city’s stages are coming alive with festive magic. From snow-dusted musicals and glittering ballets to laugh-out-loud pantos and family singalongs, there’s no shortage of ways to sleigh your Christmas plans.

Here are the Christmas performances in Dubai to book this December

The Great Christmas Elf Bake Off

This December, Theatre by QE2 is hosting a family-friendly interactive show perfect for kids aged three to 11. The Great Christmas Elf Bake Off puts a seasonal twist on the treasured TV show where two elves compete in a gingerbread bake-off filled with songs, comedy, and plenty of festive chaos.

Book here.

Location: Theatre by QE2, Port Rashid, Dubai

Times: December 6 and 7, 11am and 3pm

Cost: Dhs75

Contact: (058) 838 3107; @theatrebyqe2

Magic Phil’s Christmas Cracker

This Christmas, take the full family to see the UAE’s favourite family-friendly entertainer, Magic Phil, at the Jumeirah Beach Hotel Theatre for his Christmas Cracker Show. The one-man show is packed with plenty of magic, mayhem, and merry mischief – and your little ones are sure to love it. But don’t worry, at the end it delivers a heartwarming message. Expect magic tricks, hilarious audience interactions, and much more.

Book here.

Location: Jumeirah Beach Hotel Theatre, Umm Suqeim, Dubai

Times: December 12, 4.30pm; December 13 and 14, 10.30am and 2.30pm

Cost: From Dhs110

Contact: (04) 348 0000; @jumeirahbeachhotel

Annie the Musical

Annie the Musical will be bringing its unforgettable magic to Dubai from December 12 to 24, 2025. It’s a new adaptation by Olivier Award-winning producer Paul Taylor-Mills. Annie the Musical follows Annie, an optimistic 11-year-old orphan who dreams of finding her parents. She finds herself trying to escape the harsh life of Miss Hannigan’s orphanage until she is invited to spend Christmas at the mansion of billionaire Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks. Warbucks grows fond of Annie and wants to adopt her, but she still hopes to reunite with her real parents. And she also has to get through Miss Hannigan and her evil schemes.

Location: Annie The Musical, Zabeel Theatre, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray Hotel, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Dates: December 12 to 14

Cost: Prices from Dhs200

Contact: (056) 611 2719; @artforalluae

Nutcracker

Your ‘Christmas performances in Dubai’ bucket list won’t be complete without the timeless magic of Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker. This magical tale is cherished around the world and is one filled with enchantment, childhood dreams, and love. Accompanied by Tchaikovsky’s unforgettable score and paired with the dazzling choreography, this is a heartwarming Christmas experience for the whole family. The performance takes place at Dubai Opera from December 18 to 21.

Book here.

Location: Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai

Times: December 18 and 19, 8pm; December 20 and 21, 2pm and 8pm

Cost: From Dhs380

Contact: (04) 440 8888; dubaiopera.com

Carols Re-Imagined

Enjoy an evening where timeless Christmas carols are reimagined with warmth, power, and passion. Singers from around the world will come together with the Nabra Chamber Choir and a lineup of world-class musicians on the day to unite cultures and voices in music that will move the soul. Prices start from Dhs200, and if you’re going with a group of family or friends, you can get a 10% discount on tickets.

Book here.

Location: Zabeel Theatre, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray Hotel, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Times: December 19, 8pm

Cost: From Dhs200

Contact: (056) 611 2719; @artforalluae

A Fairytale for Christmas

Fairytale brings all timeless stories to life on stage, complete with stunning costumes and a dazzling stage design, and every moment feels magical. It’s a show for audiences of all ages so you can bring the little ones.

Book here.

Location: The New Covent Garden Theatre, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai

Times: December 19, 7pm; December 20 and 21, 1.30pm and 7pm

Cost: From Dhs195

Contact: (04) 296 6205; @coventgardenmarketdxb

Carols by Candlelight at Expo City

Really want to get into the festive mood? Get ready to sing your Christmas hearts out as the much-awaited Carols by Candlelight returns to Expo City this December. Enjoy enchanting carols by the Firdaus Orchestra at two shows per day, bringing back fond memories of your Christmas past with carol-singing, live dancers, and Christmas-themed projections on the iconic Al Wasl Plaza. And Santa and Mrs Claus may even make a surprise visit. The best news? Tickets include access to Expo’s Winter City.

Book here.

Location: Al Wasl Plaza, Expo City Dubai, Dubai

Times: December 20 to 24, 6pm and 7.35pm

Cost: Dhs150

Contact: (800) 3976 2489; @expocitydubai

ABBA Reunion – A Christmas Special Live

The timeless tunes of ABBA never get old. And this December, ABBA Reunion will be treating you to the golden age of pop sprinkled with festive sparkle and holiday cheer onboard the QE2. Expect all the timeless classics, stunning live vocals, glittering costumes and fun choreography. It’s a night for both lifelong fans and those just looking for a good night out.

Book here.

Location: Theatre by QE2, Port Rashid, Dubai

Times: December 27, 8pm

Cost: From Dhs127.50

Contact: (058) 838 3107; @theatrebyqe2

