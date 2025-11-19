‘The production is packed with festive fun and Irish craic – think St Patrick’s Day meets Christmas Day’ – Creator and Producer, Ged Graham

You may already have your calendar packed with festive performances, events, markets and so much more, but you may just have to squeeze in one more as A Fairytale for Christmas is heading to Dubai.

The Irish-inspired festive concert is heading to the desert for a limited performance run at New Covent Garden, Mall of Emirates, next month. The shows take place from December 19 to 21, and you will be in for a magical time packed with music, laughter, and festive cheer.

The performance brings the spirit of Ireland to Dubai with a heartwarming mix of festive classics and traditional Irish favourites. It has had multiple sell-out tours in the past, so it’s one you need to check out. The best news? There’s no age restriction, so you can bring the entire family along.

Tickets are on sale now at platinumlist.net from a starting price of Dhs195. PS – Bronze tickets for opening night are already sold out, so don’t wait too long to snap up tickets.

Expect the performance to show off stunning costumes paired with a dazzling stage design which will teleport you into a world where dreams come alive and every moment feels magical. Some of the holiday hits you can sing along to include Driving Home for Christmas, Step into Christmas, Oh Holy Night, and the iconic Fairytale of New York.

For a bit of Irish culture, the show also features rousing performances of timeless Irish sing-alongs, including The Galway Girl, The Irish Rover, Dirty Old Town, and The Black Velvet Band.

Commenting on the show, Creator and producer Ged Graham said, “The success of the show has been phenomenal, and we’re thrilled to bring it to Dubai as part of our world tour. This year’s production is bigger, brighter, and bursting with festive fun and Irish craic – think St Patrick’s Day meets Christmas Day!”

Get ready to tap your feet, Dubai!

Details:

Location: New Covent Garden, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai

Date/Times: December 19 to 21, 2025

Costs: Ticket prices from Dhs195

