Guess what’s coming soon? A new mega mall in Dubai

Dubai Square Mall, a new mega mall in Dubai, is set to bring shops, food, and entertainment all under one roof. It’s three years away and three times the size of Downtown Dubai. Emaar is adding smart tech and EV facilities, setting a new standard for how Dubai does malls.

Location and vision

Dubai Square Mall is central to the Dubai Square project, which combines residential and retail spaces under one roof. Emaar has invested Dhs180 billion into this development, making it one of the region’s largest upcoming shopping and entertainment destinations. The project is designed to accommodate the growing electric vehicle (EV) market with dedicated facilities, making it a forward-thinking, eco-friendly destination.

Design and experience

Step inside, and there’s plenty to explore. Natural light streams through glazed roofs and expansive glass windows, while green spaces give the mall a relaxed, open feel. Smart tech and AI help you find your way around, making navigation and purchasing more convenient and creating a forward-thinking, eco-friendly destination. Dubai Square Mall will also host a mix of events, pop-ups, and community spaces, making it more than just a shopping destination.

Other Emaar malls in Dubai

Dubai Square Mall joins an impressive portfolio of Emaar properties, each bringing something different to the table:

The Dubai Mall: Over 1,300 stores, 200+ dining outlets, attractions like KidZania, an ice rink, and aquarium. Expansion plans are underway.

Over 1,300 stores, 200+ dining outlets, attractions like KidZania, an ice rink, and aquarium. Expansion plans are underway. Dubai Hills Mall: Family-focused, 650+ shops, entertainment zones, cinema, designed with sustainability in mind.

Family-focused, 650+ shops, entertainment zones, cinema, designed with sustainability in mind. Dubai Marina Mall: Waterfront location, four levels of retail, dining, and a kids’ play area.

Waterfront location, four levels of retail, dining, and a kids’ play area. Souk Al Bahar: Traditional market style next to Downtown Dubai, boutique shopping, dining, connected to The Dubai Mall.

Traditional market style next to Downtown Dubai, boutique shopping, dining, connected to The Dubai Mall. The Ranches Souk: Lifestyle mall integrated into Arabian Ranches II, cafés, shops, and leisure spaces.

Image: Khaleej Times