A new Vietnamese restaurant in Dubai is serving up the sights, sounds and street flavours of Hanoi right in Al Barsha

Chôm Chôm has officially opened its doors at The Galleria, bringing a slice of Vietnam’s buzzing food scene to Dubai. Expect bold flavours, sharing plates and a laid-back atmosphere that captures the heart of Hanoi’s street-side dining – all led by Chef Kelvin Ng, the talent behind the original Hong Kong favourite.

A taste of Vietnam

There’s a new reason to head to Al Barsha – Chôm Chôm, the Hong Kong-born Vietnamese eatery, has opened its first Dubai branch at The Galleria.

Behind the kitchen is Chef Kelvin Ng, the culinary mind who launched the original Chôm Chôm in Hong Kong. His goal in Dubai is simple – recreate the lively, social feel of Vietnam’s food scene where every meal is shared, dipped and talked over.

The vibe

Chôm Chôm’s interiors are colourful, casual and full of energy. Inspired by Vietnam’s street cafés, the space features patterned tiles, vintage-style posters and warm lighting that shifts from bright and buzzy during the day to cosy at night. It’s not your typical restaurant with an open kitchen – just tables and chairs set close together, creating an intimate and inviting atmosphere that feels effortlessly homely.

What’s On the menu

The menu celebrates the balance of flavour and texture that makes Vietnamese food comforting and light. Fresh salads kick things off with zesty options like papaya salad tossed with chilli and calamansi or pomelo and pineapple with ginger-chilli dressing.

Crowd favourites like crispy chicken spring rolls, lemongrass beef skewers and prawn or crab rolls are perfect for snacking and sharing. One standout is the pho roll – tender beef wrapped in rice noodles, topped with crushed peanuts and crispy shallots.

For something heartier, there are big platters made for the table. Think slow-cooked beef short ribs with green mango, chilli-rubbed grilled chicken, lamb chops with okra and curry, tiger prawns in garlic butter and caramelised black cod served hot from the clay pot.

End your meal on a sweet note with the condensed caramel milk flan or fried banana with coconut ice cream and peanut brittle – a sweet nod to Vietnam’s street desserts.

Drinks to cool you down

In true Vietnamese fashion, the drinks are all about freshness. Expect tropical fruit juices and creamy shakes made with mango, coconut and passion fruit. There’s even a rich avocado shake mixed with condensed milk – a local favourite in Vietnam.

And no visit is complete without trying Vietnamese iced coffee. Strong, dark and served over ice with or without condensed milk, it’s the perfect pick-me-up after a big meal.

Location: Galleria Mall, Al Barsha, Dubai

Contact: (04) 239 9755

