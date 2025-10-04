Hungry for something new? Here’s the list of all the new Dubai restaurants coming soon

If it feels like there’s a new restaurant opening every week in Dubai, that’s because there is. And honestly? We’re not complaining. This city thrives on reinvention, and the food scene is no different, which is part of what keeps it exciting. Blink and there’s a new name in town, a new chef with something to say, or a space that brings brand new energy into the mix. Here are the new Dubai restaurants set to open soon, and the ones you’ll wan to check out.

MEI

Opening this October at Jumeirah Mina Al Salam, MEI is the latest Asian dining concept from SHI Hospitality Group, and one of the exciting new Dubai restaurants coming soon. During the day and into the evening, it’s all about contemporary fine dining with Japanese and Chinese influences. After 10pm, the vibe shifts, lighting drops, the music turns up, and it transforms into a late-night spot with DJs, live singers, and a bar open until 2am. On the menu, you’ll find robata-grilled meats, wok-fired favourites, signature claypot dishes, and sushi flown in from Tokyo’s Toyosu Market. With a 120-seat terrace facing the Burj Al Arab and a 14-seat bar made for people-watching, MEI is set to become a day-to-night favourite.

Location: Jumeirah Mina Al Salam, Jumeira St, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Umm Suqeim 3, Dubai

Contact: @mei.dxb

Orilla

Set to open this October, Orilla is part of the latest lineup of new Dubai restaurants launching soon from Chef Saradhi Dakara, known for his work with The Maine Group, and the debut project from new Dubai-based hospitality brand Stellar Society Group. Located inside Hotel Local (formerly The One) in Jumeirah Village Triangle, Orilla draws from the Mediterranean coast, with its name translating to “shore” in Spanish. Expect a menu that reflects a coastal, sun-drenched feel, paired with Asian culinary techniques and Dakara’s unique touch.

Location: Hotel Local, Jumeirah Village Triangle

Contact: @orilladxb

CARBONE Dubai

The legendary New York restaurant CARBONE is finally here in Dubai, another standout from the wave of new Dubai restaurants set to open. The Italian restaurant debuted in the US over a decade ago and has become one of the most celebrated restaurants in America. Reservations are now open for Monday, October 6 and you can now book your table and be one of the first to try it. CARBONE is a quintessential New York City dining experience, inspired by the legendary Italian-American dining rooms from 1950s New York, it combines old-school swagger with the highest quality ingredients. We’re expecting the same from CARBONE Dubai.

Location: Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah

Contact: (04) 426 0500 | @carbonedxb

SANA

SANA is set to open soon at Jumeirah Mina Al Salam, bringing a fresh take on Uzbek cuisine. Inspired by the iconic Restaurant Uzbekistan in Moscow, it’s led by Chef Glen Ballis, whose career spans Melbourne, Moscow, London, and Asia. The menu blends traditional Uzbek dishes with Asian influences, offering a modern interpretation that stays rooted in heritage.

Location: Jumeirah Mina Al Salam

Contact: @jumeirahminaalsalam

Felicità

Opening soon at Address Sky View, Felicità is a new Italian spot inspired by the energy of Southern Italy. Inside, it’s all hand-painted tiles, playful patterns, and chandeliers that could start their own party. Outside, a terrace lined with palms and tropical greenery sets the mood for golden hour drinks. There’s also a hidden speakeasy behind the main space, serving cocktails late into the night with live music, DJs, and reworked Italian classics.

Location: Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, UAE

Contact: @felicitadubai

Yù & Mì

Opening this October on the 36th floor of Mandarin Oriental Downtown Dubai, Yù & Mì is a modern Chinese restaurant and bar inspired by 1960s Hong Kong, think low lighting, skyline views, and a mix of retro nostalgia with contemporary edge. Yù is the bar: intimate, dimly lit, with cocktails infused with tea, spice and botanicals. Just behind it, Mì is the dining room, where Cantonese and Sichuan classics take the spotlight – rich in flavour, served in a setting that’s laid-back yet refined.

Location: Mandarin Oriental Downtown Dubai

Contact: @yuandmidubai

KIGO

Chef Izu Ani turns his attention to Japan with KIGO, a new omakase and kaiseki dining concept opening soon at Four Seasons DIFC. The intimate, 44-seat space centres around a sleek aji stone counter, with a changing menu based on what’s in season. Leading the kitchen is chef Akinori “Aki” Tanigawa, with over 30 years of kaiseki experience, joined by sushi head chef Daihachiro Ebata, formerly of Kyoto’s Sushi Wakon. Expect ultra-seasonal ingredients, from snow crab in winter to fleeting summer sweetfish, presented course by course at the chef’s counter. Beverage pairings follow the same ethos, with seasonal cocktails and rare Japanese rice wines.

Location: Four Seasons Hotel DIFC, Dubai

Contact: (04) 270 7960 | @kigo.dubai

Tattu

Opening soon in Ciel Dubai Marina, one of Dubai’s newest, top megaprojects and the world’s tallest hotel at 377 metres with over 1,000 rooms across 80 floors, Tattu will occupy the 76th floor. The venue will feature a striking restaurant and bar, alongside a sky-high infinity pool and rooftop lounge on the 81st floor, all offering some of the best views in the city. By day, expect afternoon tea paired with Japanese and Chinese dishes. Evenings bring tasting menus, à la carte favourites, and drinks on the terrace.

Location: Ciel Tower, Dubai Marina

Contact: @tattudubai

Canary Beach

From the team behind Canary Club JLT comes Canary Beach, arriving this October at Club Vista Mare. Expect a laid-back beach vibe with a Japanese Mexican menu – think sushi, crudos, and ceviches perfect for sharing. It’s the same crew, Amjad Barakat, Jamal Wick, and Joey Ghazal of The MAINE, bringing their signature quality to a new seaside setting. With plenty of spots to relax, from lounge bars to terraces by the water, it’s the spot to relax and enjoy the Palm atmosphere

Location: Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah

Contact: @canaryclubdxb | @themainedxb

Chôm Chôm

Opening in Al Barsha, Chôm Chôm brings the vibrant street food culture of Hanoi and Saigon to Dubai, serving vibrant, authentic Vietnamese dishes all day. Lunch is light yet hearty with pho, bun cha, and banh mi, alongside tropical shakes and classic Vietnamese coffee. Afternoons and evenings turn social with shareable plates like lemongrass beef skewers, crispy spring rolls, smoky grilled meats, and family-style feasts. Desserts include condensed milk flan and fried banana with coconut ice cream. Designed by Sean Dix, the space channels the casual energy of Vietnam’s Cà Phês, with friendly, interactive service that guides you through the menu.

Location: Galleria Mall Al Barsha, Al Barsha 2, Dubai

Contact: @chomchomdxb