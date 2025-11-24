An adventure of giggles, games, dazzling skyline views, and adorable Peppa giveaways – the perfect family day out

Peppa is rolling into Dubai – literally – with a larger-than-life wheels-and-wonder adventure the little ones will squeal over. The bus ride will take you around some of the city’s top hotspots and is packed with sing-along games, adorable surprises, and, of course, plenty of giggles.

What awaits you on the Peppa Express?

The first and only themed tour of its kind in the region, the bus will take you on a tour of Dubai unlike any others you’ve been on, all dusted with Peppa (see what we did there?).

On board, the luxury bus has been transformed into Peppa’s world, complete with all her adventures. You and the whole family will feel like you’re stepping into her show without leaving the comforts of your seat.

Instead of the usual layout, the bus has been customised with tables that can cater to four guests. Each bus has nine tables, so if you are going with other families, book in advance so you all can enjoy the ride together. Each table features a personal screen where Peppa and her friends will share fun facts, playful stories, and animated surprises all about Dubai.

Additionally, you will have a Dubai Tourism-certified guide who will lead the way with Peppa sing-alongs, interactive games, and cheerful activities.

Once safely buckled into your seats, the bus will make its journey through some of Dubai’s most world-renowned landmarks, including the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Museum of the Future, Emirates Towers, Zabeel Palace, Dubai Frame, Sheikh Zayed Road, Burj Al Arab, Atlantis, and more.

Along the way, there will be kid-approved snacks and themed treats, including cheesy finger sandwiches, veggie pizzas, chocolate buns, cookies, veggie and fruit cups and much more, plus some delicious beverages for the whole family. You can view the whole menu here.

And of course, Peppa won’t let you leave empty-handed once the ride is over. Every child will get a Peppa Dubai Tour Activity Book, while families take home a custom Peppa Dubai Tour travel cup plus a surprise Peppa-themed keepsake to remember the day.

Do note, the bus makes no stops, and all guests will have to remain seated for its entire duration.

When can I hop on board?

At the moment, the Peppa Bus Tour Instagram states all will be revealed soon, with no mention of a launch date. But bookings can currently be made from Thursday, November 27, 2025. Stay tuned to their social media – @peppadubaitour for all updates.

According to the booking website, when it does open, the bus rolls around Dubai from Thursday to Sunday with two start times at 11am and 2pm. It will depart from Dubai Mall Zabeel Bus Parking.

The tour duration can range from 70 minutes up to 90 minutes, so plan accordingly.

The bus ride will cost you Dhs288 per seat (VAT inclusive). It is mandatory for all children to be accompanied by an adult. Each ticket will get you a Peppa-inspired meal, a beverage, and gifts from Peppa.

Make your bookings here.

Images: Peppa Dubai Tour