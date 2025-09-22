The long-running musical is practically perfect in every way

Abu Dhabi’s events scene already has some huge upcoming events – with a calendar covering sports, culture, music and more. But theatre lovers, take note – as we think a huge new show is about to be announced, and this one is practically perfect in every way. Yes, it looks like Mary Poppins is coming to Abu Dhabi.

On Monday September 22, a teaser shared to the Etihad Arena Instagram page suggested that ‘A spoonful of magic is coming your way’, with a visual that very much resembles the feet of arguably the world’s most famous nanny. And although we’ll have to wait until September 30 for the big reveal, we’re pretty sure that we’re going to be having a supercalifragilisticexpialidocious time when it is confirmed that Mary Poppins is heading to the UAE capital.

Dates, times and prices are likely to be confirmed on September 30, when the announcement is set to be made. So, stay tuned.

For those unfamiliar, Mary Poppins tells the story of the somewhat troubled Banks family in the early 1900s in London. Parents George and Winifred are searching for a nanny for their mischievous children Jane and Michael, when Mary Poppins arrives at their home. Through song, adventure, and a little bit of magic, she brings the family together in the most delightful way.

Big musicals, past and present

The Etihad Arena, Yas Island’s all-star events venue, has already hosted some major musicals since its opening, welcoming runs of award-winning shows like Hamilton and Mamma Mia. Next up, Beetlejuice lands in Abu Dhabi on November 20 for a 10-day run.

And over in Dubai, the 2025/26 season of Dubai Opera will also welcome a huge musical legend, with Wicked arriving in the UAE for the first time in January.