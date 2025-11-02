Abu Dhabi is set to come alive with cultural events this November, bringing together music, art, and family fun across the city

From candlelit concerts and world music performances to colourful festivals and K-pop celebrations, the capital’s calendar is brimming with things to see and experience. Whether you’re planning a night out or a weekend adventure, here are the top cultural events in Abu Dhabi to add to your list.

Mansour Festival

Yas Island is set to buzz with colour and creativity as the much-loved Mansour Festival returns for another round of family fun. Expect four days packed with live shows, interactive workshops, camel and horse rides, and a mix of parades, drones, and fireworks lighting up the Abu Dhabi sky. Foodies can head to Obaid’s Food Corner for a global line-up of themed food trucks serving sweet and savoury bites, perfect for all ages.

Location: Yas Gateway Park North

Times: 4pm to 11pm, November 20 to 23

Tickets: From Dhs55. abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net

Ballaké Sissoko, Derek Gripper and Maryna Krut

Experience an evening of musical brilliance as three world-renowned artists unite for one unforgettable performance. Malian kora master Ballaké Sissoko teams up with South African guitarist Derek Gripper to create a dialogue between African string traditions and classical harmonies. Completing the line-up is Ukrainian songstress Maryna Krut.

Location: New York University Abu Dhabi

Times: 7.30pm to 10pm, November 14

Tickets: From Dhs52. abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net

David Pomeranz live

The legendary balladeer David Pomeranz takes the stage in Abu Dhabi. With classics like Born for You and Got to Believe in Magic, expect heartfelt tunes, singalong moments, and all the feels. Whether you’re reliving the good old days or discovering his music for the first time, it’s a show that promises to tug at the heartstrings.

Location: Al Qana

Times: 7pm to 11.30pm, November 15

Tickets: From Dhs250. accesspass.ae

Candlelight: Ed Sheeran Meets Coldplay

Soak up the glow of hundreds of flickering candles at this stunning tribute concert dedicated to Ed Sheeran and Coldplay. The Candlelight series brings their greatest hits to life through classical arrangements performed in an atmospheric setting. Expect a moving mix of heartfelt ballads and anthemic favourites in one of Abu Dhabi’s most beautiful venues.

Location: Emirates Palace

Times: 9pm to 10pm, November 1

Tickets: From Dhs245. feverup.com

DREAM Concert

The world’s biggest K-pop festival is finally touching down in the UAE. The iconic DREAM Concert makes its Abu Dhabi debut, bringing with it a line-up of idols, high-energy performances, and next-level production. Fans can look forward to all the signature choreography, dazzling visuals, and fan chants that make K-pop such a global sensation. Beyond the music, there’ll be Korean food stalls and culture zones at Dream Park, making it a full-on festival experience.

Location: Etihad Park

Times: 4pm to 11.30pm, November 22

Tickets: From Dhs375. abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net

Images: What’s On Archive and Unsplash