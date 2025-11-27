AKS Dance Festival is back – louder, bolder, and ready to take over Dubai

Dubai, get ready to move! AKS Dance Festival returns this December, bringing bigger beats, louder vibes, and full-on Bollywood energy. After drawing 3,000 partygoers last year, the festival is turning up the heat with its all-new beachfront edition at Barasti Beach on Monday, December 1 and 2.

AKS Dance Festival is a two-day Bollywood dance music celebration packed with the city’s top DJs. Expect the powerful performances to be paired with immersive entertainment, all of which you can enjoy at the sandy shores of Barasti Beach.

On day 2, you can bring the whole family for a beachfront celebration packed with entertainment, activities and music designed for all ages.

The line-up includes Flipsyd, Dhyanmusic, Manoj, KV5, Buddha, Beatz, Ace, Yogmusiic, Gowin, K93, Ktonikk and many more

The night is brought to you by AKS Nights – Dubai’s party maestros who know how to throw Bollywood events you’ll never forget.

If you weren’t there last year, add it to your UAE National Day plans this time around so you don’t miss out.

Tickets are priced at Dhs105 per adult, and for children ages 21 and below, it’s Dhs60. Have little ones under 12? They get free entry. Do note, day 1 is only open to those for adults over 21.

If you’re planning on attending both days, save a little cash and get the two-day pass for Dhs150. You can snap up tickets here.

All the details:

Location: AKS Dance Festival, Barasti Beach, Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Waterpark, Dubai

Times: December 1, 6pm to 3am (entry for 21+ only); December 2, 2pm to 9pm

Cost: Dhs105 per adult per day, two-day pass Dhs150, children below 21 Dhs60

Contact: @aksnights

Images: Supplied by AKS Nights