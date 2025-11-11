This December, Abu Dhabi hosts the debut of Antar and Abla, the first-ever Arabic-language opera

In just a few weeks, one of the Arab world’s greatest love stories will take centre stage in Abu Dhabi. The Arabic Opera Antar and Abla opens on December 9 at the International Tennis Centre in Zayed Sports City. Presented by Bidaya and produced by Pico in collaboration with Opera Lebanon, the opera marks a defining moment for Arabic performing arts. Performed entirely in Arabic, with subtitles in English and Chinese, it blends heritage and innovation to bring a timeless story to a new generation.

At its heart, Antar and Abla tells the tale of Antar Ibn Shaddad and Abla Bint Malik, a warrior and his beloved whose love has inspired generations across the Arab world. The opera is composed by Maroun Al-Rahi and written by Antoine Maalouf. While Nadim Tarabay arranges the music for China’s Lanzhou Symphony Orchestra. Adding to the spectacle, the Shaolin Monks will perform live, symbolising the UAE and China’s enduring cultural connection.

Each night, audiences will step into an immersive world of music, movement, and visual storytelling. The International Tennis Centre will transform into an open-air opera theatre, with cinematic lighting, projections, and scenography.

The production, which won the Mohammed bin Rashid Award for Arabic Language in Cultural Excellence, highlights how classical Arabic poetry continues to inspire modern art. As the story unfolds under Abu Dhabi’s night sky, Antar and Abla invites audiences to rediscover values of courage, devotion, and love that remain timeless.

To mark the one-month countdown, audiences can enjoy a 20% discount using the code AO-20.

The details

Location: International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City

Dates: December 9 to 14, 2025

Time: 7pm

Tickets: From Dhs200 on weekdays, Dhs250 on weekends available at: Platinumlist