With fog in Dubai blanketing the UAE here is what driving in Dubai means for motorists

Driving may be a little tricky today as fog in Dubai has settled over many parts of the UAE. The National Centre of Meteorology has issued red and yellow alerts. Visibility dropped to as low as 300 metres this morning and although the densest patches lifted around 10.30am the fog in Dubai is still hanging around in several areas.

Drivers should take extra care as conditions may change quickly. Always follow the limits shown on those signs as they override the usual speed limits.

The fines to watch out for:

Driving with your hazard lights on

Hazard lights should not be used while driving even in fog. They make it impossible for other drivers to understand if you are braking or changing lanes. They are only for when you are stopped or broken down. Using them while driving can lead to a Dhs500 fine and 4 black points.

Using your phone while driving

If you use your mobile to take photos or video while driving in fog you can be fined Dhs800 and receive 4 black points.

Blocking emergency services

Do not block the path of police, ambulances or rescue teams during fog or any other emergency. The fine is Dhs1,000 with 4 black points and your vehicle can be impounded for 60 days.

Ignoring temporary speed limits set during fog in Dubai

Police often reduce speed limits during fog and these appear on electronic signs and official updates. These temporary limits take priority.

Driving 20km per hour over the limit comes with a Dhs300 fine.

Driving more than 80km per hour over the limit comes with a Dhs3,000 fine 23 black points and a 60 day impoundment.

Changing lanes without signalling

Always use your indicator especially in low visibility. Not doing so is unsafe and can lead to a Dh400 fine.

Stay safe on the roads during fog in Dubai

With the fog expected to linger into the afternoon keep your lights on drive slowly and leave plenty of space between you and the car ahead.

Image: What’s On Archive