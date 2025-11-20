Weather in UAE: Red alert and safety warnings for motorists in Dubai, Abu Dhabi
The UAE NCM has issued red and yellow weather alerts and the fog is affecting traffic
If you’re driving this morning you’ll need to be careful on the roads as the UAE National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued red and yellow weather alerts to drivers. There will be fog of varying intensities affecting many parts of the country.
View this post on Instagram
The dense fog is due to last until 10:30 am on Thursday, November 20. Visibility has dropped drastically, with forecasts indicating it can be as low as 300 meters (0.3 km) in the densest patches this morning around the country. Abu Dhabi Police have even implement reduced speed limits (80 km/hr) on major roads in these areas to protect passengers. These alternative speed limits will be displayed on electronic boards on the roads.
#Urgent | #Attention #fog #AbuDhabi_Police call on motorists to exerise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog. They are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards. Drive Safely. pic.twitter.com/VNLWHM5Tp8
— شرطة أبوظبي (@ADPoliceHQ) November 19, 2025
Dubai Police have also issued warnings to drivers to take care on the roads and drive safely and cautiously.
#TrafficUpdate | Dubai Police urges motorists to drive safely and cautiously due to low visibility caused by fog formation across some parts in #Dubai. pic.twitter.com/cvjXB2Sd4v
— Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) November 20, 2025
NCM has issued safety guideines to protect drivers on the roads:
- Keep a safe distance between vehicles
- Keep to the speed limits
- Keep to your lane
- Do not turn on your hazard light.
It also called for people to check official websites to ensure correct information and to watch out for fake news regarding the weather. Temperatures have also dropped this morning due to the fog.
NCM on its social media channels, explained that there is a blanket of fog over Al Qarayen, in Sharjah; Abu Dhabi’s Zayed international Airport; Dubai’s Al Lisaili and Al Qudra; and Abu Dhabi’s Seih Shuaib and Al Ajban, according to Gulf News.
Other areas where visibility is affected includes Sharjah International Airport, Al Aweer in Dubai, Al Ain’s Sweihan and Al Maktoum International Airport, so if you’re heading to Dubai Airshow, be careful on the drive.
Traffic delays
There have been sever delays on Dubai’s main roads such as Sheikh Zayed Road, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, and Al Khail Road. Traffic monitoring systems recorded average speeds plummeting well below 40 km/h. Congestion has also been reported across areas such as Al Barsha, Al Quoz, and Ras Al Khor, According to Google Maps, there is a noticeable build-up of traffic in several key areas such as Jumeirah Village, and Dubai Production City. Additionally, traffic is heavily impacted along Al Asayel Street, where vehicles are moving at a crawl.
Image: Archive