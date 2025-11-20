The UAE NCM has issued red and yellow weather alerts and the fog is affecting traffic

If you’re driving this morning you’ll need to be careful on the roads as the UAE National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued red and yellow weather alerts to drivers. There will be fog of varying intensities affecting many parts of the country.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@officialuaeweather)

The dense fog is due to last until 10:30 am on Thursday, November 20. Visibility has dropped drastically, with forecasts indicating it can be as low as 300 meters (0.3 km) in the densest patches this morning around the country. Abu Dhabi Police have even implement reduced speed limits (80 km/hr) on major roads in these areas to protect passengers. These alternative speed limits will be displayed on electronic boards on the roads.

#Urgent | #Attention #fog #AbuDhabi_Police call on motorists to exerise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog. They are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards. Drive Safely. pic.twitter.com/VNLWHM5Tp8 — شرطة أبوظبي (@ADPoliceHQ) November 19, 2025

Dubai Police have also issued warnings to drivers to take care on the roads and drive safely and cautiously.

#TrafficUpdate | Dubai Police urges motorists to drive safely and cautiously due to low visibility caused by fog formation across some parts in #Dubai. pic.twitter.com/cvjXB2Sd4v — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) November 20, 2025

NCM has issued safety guideines to protect drivers on the roads:

Keep a safe distance between vehicles

Keep to the speed limits

Keep to your lane

Do not turn on your hazard light.