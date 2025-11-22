Catch the action and enjoy great food, company and drinks at these top sports bars in Dubai

Dubai has no shortage of lively sports bars where you can catch all the top matches, enjoy tasty food and drinks, and soak up a buzzing atmosphere. From rooftop terraces to classic bars, these spots are perfect for cheering on your favourite teams, playing games, and spending time with friends over a cold drink. Here’s a guide to some of the city’s top picks.

Bedrock Dubai

Bedrock is a lively spot in Pier 7 that feels like a playground for adults. Sports fans can follow all the action across 20 high-quality screens placed around the venue, so you never miss a moment. If you want more than just watching, there’s plenty to do. Test your aim with their state-of-the-art darts or head to The Bunker, the well-loved indoor golf simulator where you can practise your swing or challenge friends. The vibe is relaxed but energetic, making it a solid choice for game nights, group outings, or casual evenings out.

Location: Pier 7, Dubai Marina

Times: Daily

Contact (04) 578 1668

@bedrockdxb

Garden on 8

Garden on 8 has both outdoor and indoor seating, making it easy to enjoy the sun or stay cosy inside. The bar has big screens showing all the top sporting events, so you won’t miss a moment of the action. Pair your favourite match with craft beers, tasty snacks, and generous happy hour deals from 4pm to 8pm. The atmosphere is lively and festive, and on Sundays you can enjoy their garden roast from midday.

Location: Media One Hotel, Media City

Times: Daily 12pm to 2am

Contact: (04) 427 1000

@gardenon8

Kickers

Kickers is a popular sports bar in Dubai Sports City where fans and pool players gather for a lively atmosphere. The bar has large screens showing all the top matches, and the terrace overlooks the floodlit football academy, giving you front-row views of local club games. Happy hour runs daily from 12pm to 6pm, with house drinks starting at just Dhs19.50. Whether you’re cheering on your team, playing a game of pool, or enjoying bar snacks, Kickers keeps the energy high all day.

Location: Sports Village, Dubai Sports City

Times: Weekdays 1pm to 2am, Weekends & Friday 12pm to 2am

Contact: (04) 448 1001

@kickersportsbar

Toad in the Hole

Toad in the Hole is a lively sports bar next to Topgolf Dubai. Big screens and a huge projector show all your favourite matches, so you won’t miss a moment of the action. The bar serves drinks, tasty snacks, and has a fun, relaxed atmosphere perfect for cheering on games with friends. It’s a great spot to grab a drink before or after a round at Topgolf or just settle in for a day of sports and socialising.

Location: Emirates Hills 2, next to Topgolf Dubai

Times: Mon to Thu 12pm to 2am, Fri to Sun 10am to 2am

Contact: (04) 371 9999

@topgolfdubai

71 Sports Bar

71 Sports Bar is a relaxed spot at Trump International Golf Club in DAMAC Hills, perfect for sports fans and golfers alike. Big screens show live matches while you enjoy a drink, a bite to eat, or a game of pool. The newly launched menu adds plenty of tasty options to snack on while catching all the action. It’s a friendly and lively place to unwind after a round of golf or spend an evening cheering on your favourite team.

Location: Trump International Golf Club, DAMAC Hills, Dubai

Times: Daily 12pm to 1am

Contact: (04) 245 3988

@71sportsbar