Switch up your scene with the best staycations in Dubai

Need to switch off for a bit? The best staycations in Dubai don’t need big plans. Just a change of scene – maybe the desert, the sea, or a quiet corner of the city that feels new again. Sometimes that’s all it takes to reset. Here’s where to stay for every kind of mood.

Best desert staycation

Bab Al Shams

A desert escape that feels worlds away but sits just outside the city, Bab Al Shams blends quiet luxury with raw Arabian beauty. The spa and hammam are at the heart of its wellness offering, where treatments are paired with stillness, guided yoga, and meditation sessions. You can cool off in the infinity pool, or spend your time between nourishing rituals and laid-back dining. With everything from refined restaurants to curated outdoor experiences through ROAM Dubai, Bab Al Shams keeps things rooted in both calm and culture, a place to breathe and fully reset.

Location: Bab Al Shams, Al Marmoom Desert, Dubai

Cost: Up to 25% off stays, 30% off dining, and Dhs250 daily resort credit, with rates starting from Dhs900.

Contact: (04) 809 6100 | @babalshamshotel

Best fitness staycation

SIRO

If fitness is your go-to for wellness, SIRO in One Za’abeel is built around that idea. The gym and health facilities here are designed with input from world-class athletes, offering everything from personal training and group workouts to recovery treatments like assisted stretching, dry needling, and cold plunges. The hotel even has a dedicated Fitness Suite and a Recovery Suite where the latter focused on features that optimise sleep. Plus, some rooms come with their own active workout spaces.

More than a hotel, SIRO is a wellness hub for those who want to move, rest, and recover without leaving the city. And when you’re ready for a break, Dubai’s top restaurants at The Link are just an elevator ride away.

Location: SIRO, One Za’abeel Tower, Zaa’beel Street, Za’abeel 1, Dubai

Cost: GCC Urban Retreat package – 20% off rooms and dining, plus unlimited access to the Garden pool and all SIRO workout classes.

Contact: (04) 666 1717 | @siroonezaabeel

Best beach staycation

Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach

If a few days by the sea is your idea of resetting, this Mediterranean-style resort is hard to beat. Soft sand-coloured buildings sit among palm-fringed gardens and pools, all leading down to a private stretch of the Arabian Gulf. Rooms and suites are elegant, with contemporary Arabia style balconies and loungers perfect for morning coffee or evening wind-down, with full sea views. From dinner at some of Dubai’s best restaurants to drinks at the city’s top bars, you can also switch off completely with a couples massage or spa session.

Location: Jumeirah Beach Road, Jumeirah 2

Contact: (04) 270 7777 | @fsdubai

Best foodie staycation

Atlantis, The Palm

If your idea of a staycation revolves around great food, Atlantis The Royal on Palm Jumeirah is the place to be. Its striking curves house 795 rooms, suites and penthouses, 17 restaurants and bars, a 1.2-mile beach, and over 90 pools. Inside, marble floors, massive fish tanks, and luxury boutiques give the resort create a spacious atmosphere, while the rooms are calmer, with soft palettes and minimalist touches that let the views shine. For food lovers, November is the sweet spot: NYC’s Carbone has just opened, and the resort features chef collaborations and pop-ups across some of the best restaurants in the hotel and the city itself, from tasting menus to new dishes, with world-renowned names like Björn Frantzén, Heston Blumenthal, Nobu Matsuhisa and Gordon Ramsay. Beyond these highlights, there are plenty more restaurants to explore, from Estiatorio Milos to Seafire and underwater dining at Ossiano, each with its own atmosphere and flair, turning the resort into a playground for food lovers.

Location: Crescent Road, Palm Jumeirah

Contact: (04) 426 0000 | @atlantisthepalm

Best romantic staycation

One&Only Royal Mirage

For a truly romantic escape, One&Only Royal Mirage is a private, serene hideaway where couples can unwind and reconnect. Set along a kilometre of secluded beachfront with views of Palm Island Bay, it sits within 65 acres of lush gardens, just minutes from Dubai Marina. Rooms and suites are spacious and beautifully detailed, while the intimate gardens, pool, and private beach create the perfect escape. Shaded gazebos on the pool deck provide quiet corners amid palm trees and gentle fountains, with the sound of the Arabian Gulf in the background. Here you can enjoy exclusive access to an adults only pool and beach, alongside a selection of restaurants and lounges, making it a refined sanctuary for couples.

Location: King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St, Al Safouh Second, Dubai Marina

Contact: (0)4 399 9999 | @ooroyalmirage

Best family staycation

Madinat Jumeriah

Souk Madinat Jumeirah has the mix: hotel rooms with beach and pool access, cafés, restaurants, entertainment and shops all within easy reach. It sits across four distinct hotels – Jumeirah Al Qasr, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Jumeirah Mina Al Salam and Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf – so you can pick the mood that suits your family. Walk through the souk for water‑front dining, relax at Talise Spa, or step into TODA for creative fun.

Location: King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St, Al Sufouh

Contact: (0)4 366 8888 | @madinatjumeirah

