Where to go to wrap up the most festive time of the year

T’was the day after Christmas, and all through the house, the festivities and merrymaking continued because… why not? It is Boxing Day and in Dubai, you don’t have to be at home because some of the best restaurants in town are offering up some delicious treats.

Boardwalk

For a touch of comfort, make reservations for Nonna’s lunch, where you will get comforting Italian-inspired dishes in a breezy Creekside setting. Live entertainment adds to the laid-back atmosphere, allowing you to unwind and hear all the stories from Christmas Day from your loved ones.

Location: Boardwalk, Dubai Creek Resort, Port Saeed

Date/Time: 12pm to 4pm on December 26

Costs: Dhs295 soft, Dhs395 house

Contact: (04) 602 1583

@boardwalkdubai

BOTA Café



Looking to enjoy a post-Christmas refresh? Do it poolside at BOTA Café at Emirates Golf Club. You can reset with fresh flavours with sushi, cool drinks and a laid-back atmosphere backed by sunshine and smiles by the water.

Location: BOTA Café, Emirates Golf Club, Al Thanyah 3, Dubai

Date/Time: 6pm on December 26

Costs: From Dhs199 per person

Contact: (04) 586 7769

@bota.dubai

*Christmas in Dubai: Festive performances to book this winter*

Graze Gastro Grill & Bar

On December 28, ladies can keep the festive spirit alive with Graze’s Boxing Day Ladies Night. Your night will include a three-course set menu for Dhs120, which you can enhance with two hours of free-flowing rosé for an additional Dhs80. The night’s vibes will be backed by DJ Yana spinning nostalgic ‘80s and ‘90s hits.

Location: Graze Gastro Grill & Bar, La Ville Hotel and Suites, City Walk, Dubai

Date/Time: 8pm to 10pm on December 28

Costs: From Dhs120 per person

Contact: (04) 403 3111

@grazedubai

Horse & Hound

This Boxing Day, it’s all about comfort food at Horse & House at Al Habtoor Polo Club. On offer is the Recovery Day Roast with a spread of juicy roast meats, classic sides, and indulgent desserts, all served with warm mulled grape. Go with friends and family and relax, recharge and relive the festive cheer.

Location: Horse & House, Al Habtoor Polo Club, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai

Date/Time: 5pm on December 26

Costs: Dhs145 per person

Contact: WhatsApp (056) 545 8391

@alhabtoorpoloclub

Hillhouse Brasserie

The Festive Plate returns to the Hillhouse Brasserie with a classic bronzed roast turkey, all the traditional trimmings and seasonal cocktails available throughout the day.

Location: Hillhouse Brasserie, Dubai Hills Golf Club, Dubai

Date/Time: 12pm onwards on December 26

Costs: Dhs135 per person

Contact: (800) 666 353

@topgolfdubai

*91 Christmas Day brunches in Dubai to book this festive season 2025*

Le Jardin

Add a touch of elegance to your Boxing Day and unwind with a magical brunch at Le Jardin in Raffles the Palm with an array of international dishes and live performances.

Location: Raffles the Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Date/Time: 1pm to 4pm on December 26

Costs: Packages from Dhs395 per person, children under six free

Contact: (04) 248 8888

@lejardin

MYAMI



This Boxing Day in Dubai, ease back into the festive spirit at MYAMI with its laid-back day brunch. Enjoy classics like eggs Benedict, avocado toast, pancakes, and light bites – perfect for a relaxed recovery after the celebrations. With free-flowing mimosas, chill tunes, and sunshine vibes, it’s the ultimate post-party unwind.

Location: MYAMI, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Date/Time: 11am to 3pm (two-hour package) on December 26, alcohol from 12pm

Costs: Dhs149 soft, Dhs295 house, under 5s dine for free

Contact: (04) 666 1428

@marriottresortpalmjumeirah

*Christmas in Dubai 2025: Check out these unmissable festive events*

Seagrill Bistro

Celebrate Boxing Day in Dubai by the sea with a three-course set menu from the chefs of Seagrill Bistro. Sit back, relax and enjoy the live entertainment and free-flowing drinks, all in a chic Mediterranean setting.

Location: Seagrill Bistro, Fairmont the Palm, Palm Jumeirah

Date/Time: 12.30pm to 4pm on December 26

Costs: Dhs275 soft, Dhs375 house, children six to 12 Dhs175

Contact: (04) 457 3457

@fairmonthepalm

The Croft



Post Christmas Day, gather with loved ones for a hearty British feast featuring succulent cuts, crispy golden roasties, and fluffy Yorkshire puddings for a comforting and indulgent post-Christmas treat. There’s live entertainment from 7pm, too.

Location: The Croft, Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, Dubai Marina

Date/Time: 12.30pm to 11pm on December 26

Costs: Dhs150 (food only)

Contact: (04) 319 4000

@croftdubai

Topgolf Dubai

This Boxing Day, one of Dubai’s top attractions is keeping the fun going post-Christmas Day with a Boxing Day bash at Toad in the Hole. There are two hours of festive flavours paired with free-flowing drinks, a round of Topgolf, party games, live DJ beats and non-stop cheer.

Location: Toad in the Hole, Topgolf Dubai, Emirates Golf Club

Date/Time: 1pm to 4pm on December 26

Costs: Dhs299 soft, Dhs429 house, Dhs499 premium, Dhs1099 champagne, Dhs199 per child over six

Contact: (04) 371 9999

@topgolfdubai

The Bolt Hole



Indulge in a roast turkey breast and all the trimmings, including roast potatoes, glazed carrots, Brussels sprouts, red cabbage, rich gravy and cranberry sauce at The Bolt Hole. The atmosphere is relaxed and welcoming and just what you need if you want to extend the magic of Christmas.

Location: The Bolt Hole, Villa Nova Dubai

Date/Time: 3pm to 10.30pm on December 26

Costs: Dhs135 per person

Contact: (800) 666 353

@theboltholedubai

The Duck Hook

Keep the Christmas spirit alive this Boxing Day at The Duck Hook in Dubai Hills with its indulgent Christmas Plate, featuring turkey breast, roulade, veal pigs in blankets, and all your favourite trimmings. A relaxed, delicious way to spend the day with friends and family.

Location: The Duck Hook, Dubai Hills Golf Club

Date/Time: 12pm onwards on 26 December 2025

Costs: Dhs135 per person

Contact: (800) 666 353

@theduckhookdubai

Images: Supplied and Instagram