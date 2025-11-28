The Scottish DJ is back at Ushuaia Dubai this weekend

The Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience is cranking up the volume to close out the year with a lineup of world-class events, and it’s about to welcome its third massive headliner. Global superstar Calvin Harris is officially set to return to Dubai for another unforgettable night on Saturday, November 29, 2025.

Fresh from a record-breaking summer in Ibiza, where he made history as the first artist to hold a dual residency at the same venue, Harris is bringing the island’s biggest party to the Middle East. His Tuesdays and Fridays takeover at Ushuaïa Ibiza drew record crowds all season long, cementing his status as one of the most in-demand DJs and producers in the world.

Dubai fans can now look forward to another landmark event as the multiple award-winning hitmaker brings his jaw-dropping catalogue of chart-toppers and dance anthems to the waterfront stage. Following his sold-out debut at Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour last year, anticipation is already sky-high for his return.

This headline show is set to be a highlight of the second season of Dubai’s hottest nightlife destination, combining unmatched production, spectacular views of Dubai Harbour, and Calvin Harris’ unmistakable sound.

After welcoming over 90,000 music fans in its debut season, Ushuaïa Dubai returns to showcase the world’s biggest and best artists and brands in electronic music under the stars in the amazing open-air venue in Dubai Harbour. With headline shows already announced, including Anyma presents Quantum and Adriatique Present X, Ushuaïa Dubai is a must-visit destination for music enthusiasts worldwide, offering music fans the unique opportunity to enjoy the celebrated Ushuaïa magic all year round. Attendees can expect state-of-the-art production, captivating visuals, breathtaking sunset views across Dubai’s skyline, and the electric atmosphere that has made Ushuaïa Ibiza world-famous.

Get your tickets here from a starting price of Dhs400.

Image: Provided