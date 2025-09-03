The duo return after a sellout show in Dubai back in 2024

Adriatique are coming back to Dubai and they are set to rock Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience on Saturday, November 15, for what we predict will be another sold-out show like their debut.

The pair are returning with an even more ambitious show this year that will transform Dubai’s skyline into the stage for one of the most electrifying nights of the year.

If you missed them back in November 2024 when they held their first show in Dubai, don’t lose out on the chance to see them perform this time. All you need to do is sign up for the presale, which begins on Tuesday, September 9. The general sale begins at 7pm on the same day.

Want to go the VIP route? There are VIP tables available. For details, call 058 888 8756 or head here.

Who are Adriatique?

Adriatique is a DJ duo consisting of Adrian Shala and Adrian Schweizer, who met in a Zurich nightclub. Since 2008, the pair have been inseparable, both in friendship and in artistry, creating incredible performances and electronic music. They have been directly connected with huge brands such as Afterlife and Awakenings and have become a well-known name in the industry in their own right.

Through X, which was launched in December 2022, Adriatique continues to explore new frontiers, with the event series quickly strengthening its footprint within the global electronic music scene across Ibiza, Beirut, São Paulo and Amsterdam.

What’s the nightlife scene like in Dubai?

There are lots of other DJs and gigs coming over the next few months, such as Bohemia Presents bringing Robin Schulz, Sonny Fodera, and Lost Frequencies to Dubai.

