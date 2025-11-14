21 brilliant Christmas Eve dinners in Dubai 2025
Celebrate in style with the best Christmas Eve dinners in Dubai
From festive buffets to elegant fine dining, these Christmas Eve dinners in Dubai bring delicious food, sparkling drinks, and joyful holiday vibes for families, friends, and loved ones.
Also read: 66 Christmas Day brunches in Dubai to book this festive season 2025
Beef Bistro
Gourmet Christmas Eve set menu curated by Chef David Gache, featuring premium cuts and fine wines, with live saxophone entertainment to elevate the festive evening.
Location: Beef Bistro, Le Méridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre
Times: December 24, 7:30pm to 11:30pm
Cost: Set Menu Dhs450 | With Wine Pairing Dhs700
Contact: (04) 702 2455
Bla Bla
Christmas Eve dinner featuring an elegant four-course menu with seasonal favourites like Wagyu Tenderloin, Christmas Turkey, and Porcini Risotto. Enjoy gourmet dishes, cheerful vibes, and signature cocktails in a festive Dubai setting.
Location: A Casa by Bla Bla, The Beach, JBR, Dubai
Times: December 24, from 7pm onwards
Cost: Dhs275 per person
Contact: (058) 606 3535
@blabladubai
Brasserie Lutetia
Christmas Eve dinner with Parisian charm, golden roasts, exquisite entrées, and handcrafted desserts, all accompanied by live entertainment. Elegant interiors and twinkling décor create a festive, heartwarming atmosphere.
Location: 2nd Floor, Sofitel, Sheikh Zayed Rd, Downtown Dubai
Times: December 24, 6:30pm to 10:30pm
Cost: Children Dhs75 | Soft Dhs299 | House Dhs359
Contact: (04) 503 6666
Bull & Bear
Christmas Eve dinner with a curated three-course menu. Start with refined snacks like crispy pillow with chestnut mousse and wagyu beef tartare, followed by elegant starters such as seared foie gras with apricot chutney or dill-scented salmon gravlax. Main courses include beef rossini with truffle, slow-cooked lamb loin, or a vegetarian butternut, Roquefort, and chestnut pithivier. Finish with festive desserts like dark chocolate peppermint torte or gingerbread-spiced parfait.
Location: Bull & Bear, Waldorf Astoria DIFC
Times: December 24, 7pm to midnight
Cost: Three-course menu Dhs495 per person
Contact: (04) 515 9888
Casa Mia
Cozy Italian Christmas Eve dinner with a festive set menu and fine wine pairings, accompanied by live saxophone tunes for a warm, celebratory atmosphere.
Location: Casa Mia, Le Méridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre
Times: December 24, 7:30pm to 11:30pm
Cost: Set Menu Dhs450 | With Wine Pairing Dhs700
Contact: (04) 702 2455
Cetara
Christmas Eve festive sharing menu with alfresco dining, live entertainment, and elegant dishes celebrating the season. Perfect for toasting under the Dubai skyline or enjoying an intimate festive gathering.
Location: Cetara, Address Downtown, Downtown Dubai
Times: December 24, from 7pm onwards
Cost: Soft Dhs295 | Selected beverages Dhs395 | Children 6 to 12 Dhs140 | Children under 5 complimentary
Contact: (04) 436 8888
@cetaradubai
East 14
Christmas Eve dinner featuring bold Asian flavours, hand-pulled noodles, live dim sum and sushi stations, sizzling woks, and decadent desserts, all with stunning Dubai Marina views. Perfect for families and friends.
Location: East 14, Ciel Tower, Dubai Marina
Times: December 24, 6pm to 11pm
Cost: Soft Dhs325 | House Dhs475 | Sparkling Dhs595 | Children under 6 free | Ages 7–12 50% off
Contact: (04) 499 7300
Elaia
Christmas Eve dinner with a Mediterranean 3-course set menu. Share starters like melitzanosalata and honey-baked feta, enjoy mains such as roasted leg of lamb or seabream fillet, and finish with rum baba and panettone semifreddo. Complimentary festive drink for guests wearing an ugly Christmas jumper.
Location: Elaia, 4th Floor, Pier 7, Dubai Marina
Times: December 24, from 6pm onwards
Cost: Food only Dhs235 | Food + 2 hours unlimited beverages Dhs415
Contact: (04) 576 2389
@elaiadubai
Ewaan
Christmas Eve four-course set menu featuring Mediterranean and Arabian-inspired dishes, from vibrant starters to indulgent mains and decadent desserts. Soft or house beverages complement the festive flavours in an elegant, Arabian-inspired setting.
Location: Ewaan, Palace Downtown, Downtown Dubai
Times: December 24, 7pm to 10:30pm
Cost: Soft Dhs425 | House Dhs525
Contact: (04) 428 7961
@palacedowntown
Flow Kitchen
Christmas Eve buffet with global festive flavours, including roasted turkey, succulent meats, fresh seafood, and decadent desserts, prepared live at interactive stations. Entertainment includes Santa’s appearance and surprise gifts for children.
Location: Flow Kitchen, Fairmont the Palm
Times: December 24, 6:30pm to 10:30pm
Cost (Indoor): Soft Dhs250 | House Dhs325 | Kids 6 to 12 Dhs150 | Kids 3 to 6 Dhs105
Cost (Outdoor): Soft Dhs299 | House Dhs399 | Kids 6 to 12 Dhs150 | Kids 3 to 6 Dhs105
Contact: (04) 457 3457
@fairmontthepalm
Garden on 8
Quizmas Eve finale with festive trivia, themed rounds, mulled wine, ugly sweaters, and prizes. Swap your usual pub quiz for a full-blown holiday edition and enjoy the ultimate festive fun.
Location: Garden on 8, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City
Times: December 24, 8pm–10pm | Happy hour till 8pm
Cost: Happy Hour till 8pm, select drinks from Dhs32 | Bucket & Tower deals from 8pm, from Dhs189
Contact: (052) 144 7438
@gardenon8dxb
Gohan
Step into an atmosphere of subtle elegance with a festive three-course set menu showcasing Gohan’s signature Japanese finesse. Begin with delicately seasoned edamame, enjoy refined main courses that highlight traditional technique and flavour, and finish with a decadent dessert for a festive finale.
Location: Gohan, Delano Dubai, Bluewater Island
Times: December 24, 7pm to 11pm
Cost: Dhs400 per person, 3-course set menu
Contact: (04) 556 6622
@gohandubai
LIV
Christmas Eve festive buffet with sparkling drinks, Santa’s visit, live performances, and kids’ activities for the whole family. Celebrate the season with joy, indulgence, and holiday cheer.
Location: LIV, W The Palm, Dubai
Times: December 24, 7pm to 11pm
Cost: Kids 6 to 12 Dhs165 | Under 6 free | Soft Dhs299 | House Dhs429 | Prosecco Dhs599
Contact: (04) 245 5800
La Tablita
Christmas Eve Noche Buena Fiesta with authentic Mexican flavors, Latin beats, and festive vibes. Enjoy roasted turkey with a Mexican twist, tamales, tacos al pastor from live stations, and signature margaritas. Entertainment includes a live Latin singer and piñata fun for all ages.
Location: La Tablita, Dubai
Times: December 24, 7pm to 11pm
Cost: Dhs250 per person | Kids Dhs150 | Beverages à la carte, festive drink promos available
Contact: (04) 553 1282
Mi Amie
Christmas Eve brunch with rooftop festivities, live entertainment, gourmet dishes, signature cocktails, and spectacular performances – all with Mi Amie’s festive magic.
Location: Mi Amie, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Downtown Dubai
Times: December 24, 8pm to 11pm | After-party 11pm to 2am
Cost: Soft Dhs525 | House Dhs295 | House (food + drinks) Dhs625 | Premium Dhs795
Contact: (04) 319 8567
Moana Seafood Restaurant
Christmas Eve festive night brunch with live stations, fresh seafood, and seasonal specialties, all served in Moana’s signature pagoda-style seating with stunning Palm views.
Location: Moana Seafood Restaurant, Sofitel, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai
Times: December 24, 6:30pm to 11pm
Cost: Alcohol package Dhs635 | Soft beverage package Dhs485 | Ages 13–20 Dhs235 | Ages 6–12 Dhs145
Contact: (04) 455 6677
@sofitelthepalm
Porterhouse Bar & Grill
Christmas Eve four-course dinner featuring the finest cuts of meat and seasonal ingredients, served with a sparkling welcome drink. Enjoy live vocal entertainment by Alexxa Bash for a festive and elegant evening.
Location: Porterhouse Bar & Grill, Sofitel, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai
Times: December 24, 6:30pm to 11pm
Cost: Four-course Dhs455 (includes sparkling welcome drink) | Wine pairing Dhs200 | Ages 13 to 20 Dhs235 | Ages 6 to 12 Dhs175 | Under 5 complimentary
Contact: (04) 455 6677
@sofitelthepalm
Social
Italian Christmas dinner featuring a five-course festive menu curated by Chef Carmine Faravolo and his Nonna, celebrating soulful recipes passed down through generations. Enjoy the warm ambiance and Italian hospitality for a memorable holiday meal.
Location: Social, Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah
Times: December 24–25, 6:30pm to 10:30pm
Cost: Dhs550 per person
Contact: (04) 818 2222
The Gourmet Yard
Christmas Eve family-style dinner with live cooking stations and festive highlights. Enjoy roast butternut squash soup with cinnamon and pumpkin spice, glazed turkey with velouté sauce and sage stuffing, and finish with sweet orange honey crème brûlée with double vanilla bean ice cream.
Location: The Gourmet Yard, Embassy Suites by Hilton Dubai Business Bay
Times: December 24, 7pm to 10:30pm
Cost: Soft Dhs199 | House Dhs299
Contact: (050) 326 3305
Tutto Passa
A coastal-inspired Italian feast with seasonal Southern Italian flavors. Start with pumpkin tortelloni or seafood fregola, move on to lamb saddle or sea bream al cartoccio, and finish with classic tiramisu and panettone. Perfect for sharing and festive indulgence.
Location: Tutto Passa, Delano Dubai, Bluewater Island
Times: December 24, 7pm to 11pm
Cost: Soft Dhs395 | House Dhs495 | Kids Dhs200 | A la carte available
Contact: (04) 556 6255
@tuttopassadubai
Qwerty
Christmas Eve three-course dinner with warm, comforting dishes and a seasonal twist. Guests can choose non-alcoholic options or wine pairings in a relaxed, festive atmosphere.
Location: Qwerty, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City
Times: December 24, from 6pm onwards
Cost: Dhs175 per person (drinks charged on consumption)
Contact: (052) 144 7437
@qwertydxb
Image: What’s On Archive