Celebrate in style with the best Christmas Eve dinners in Dubai

From festive buffets to elegant fine dining, these Christmas Eve dinners in Dubai bring delicious food, sparkling drinks, and joyful holiday vibes for families, friends, and loved ones.

Beef Bistro

Gourmet Christmas Eve set menu curated by Chef David Gache, featuring premium cuts and fine wines, with live saxophone entertainment to elevate the festive evening.

Location: Beef Bistro, Le Méridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre

Times: December 24, 7:30pm to 11:30pm

Cost: Set Menu Dhs450 | With Wine Pairing Dhs700

Contact: (04) 702 2455

@beefbistrodxb

Bla Bla

Christmas Eve dinner featuring an elegant four-course menu with seasonal favourites like Wagyu Tenderloin, Christmas Turkey, and Porcini Risotto. Enjoy gourmet dishes, cheerful vibes, and signature cocktails in a festive Dubai setting.

Location: A Casa by Bla Bla, The Beach, JBR, Dubai

Times: December 24, from 7pm onwards

Cost: Dhs275 per person

Contact: (058) 606 3535

@blabladubai

Brasserie Lutetia

Christmas Eve dinner with Parisian charm, golden roasts, exquisite entrées, and handcrafted desserts, all accompanied by live entertainment. Elegant interiors and twinkling décor create a festive, heartwarming atmosphere.

Location: 2nd Floor, Sofitel, Sheikh Zayed Rd, Downtown Dubai

Times: December 24, 6:30pm to 10:30pm

Cost: Children Dhs75 | Soft Dhs299 | House Dhs359

Contact: (04) 503 6666

Bull & Bear

Christmas Eve dinner with a curated three-course menu. Start with refined snacks like crispy pillow with chestnut mousse and wagyu beef tartare, followed by elegant starters such as seared foie gras with apricot chutney or dill-scented salmon gravlax. Main courses include beef rossini with truffle, slow-cooked lamb loin, or a vegetarian butternut, Roquefort, and chestnut pithivier. Finish with festive desserts like dark chocolate peppermint torte or gingerbread-spiced parfait.

Location: Bull & Bear, Waldorf Astoria DIFC

Times: December 24, 7pm to midnight

Cost: Three-course menu Dhs495 per person

Contact: (04) 515 9888

Casa Mia

Cozy Italian Christmas Eve dinner with a festive set menu and fine wine pairings, accompanied by live saxophone tunes for a warm, celebratory atmosphere.

Location: Casa Mia, Le Méridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre

Times: December 24, 7:30pm to 11:30pm

Cost: Set Menu Dhs450 | With Wine Pairing Dhs700

Contact: (04) 702 2455

Cetara

Christmas Eve festive sharing menu with alfresco dining, live entertainment, and elegant dishes celebrating the season. Perfect for toasting under the Dubai skyline or enjoying an intimate festive gathering.

Location: Cetara, Address Downtown, Downtown Dubai

Times: December 24, from 7pm onwards

Cost: Soft Dhs295 | Selected beverages Dhs395 | Children 6 to 12 Dhs140 | Children under 5 complimentary

Contact: (04) 436 8888

@cetaradubai

East 14

Christmas Eve dinner featuring bold Asian flavours, hand-pulled noodles, live dim sum and sushi stations, sizzling woks, and decadent desserts, all with stunning Dubai Marina views. Perfect for families and friends.

Location: East 14, Ciel Tower, Dubai Marina

Times: December 24, 6pm to 11pm

Cost: Soft Dhs325 | House Dhs475 | Sparkling Dhs595 | Children under 6 free | Ages 7–12 50% off

Contact: (04) 499 7300

Elaia

Christmas Eve dinner with a Mediterranean 3-course set menu. Share starters like melitzanosalata and honey-baked feta, enjoy mains such as roasted leg of lamb or seabream fillet, and finish with rum baba and panettone semifreddo. Complimentary festive drink for guests wearing an ugly Christmas jumper.

Location: Elaia, 4th Floor, Pier 7, Dubai Marina

Times: December 24, from 6pm onwards

Cost: Food only Dhs235 | Food + 2 hours unlimited beverages Dhs415

Contact: (04) 576 2389

@elaiadubai

Ewaan

Christmas Eve four-course set menu featuring Mediterranean and Arabian-inspired dishes, from vibrant starters to indulgent mains and decadent desserts. Soft or house beverages complement the festive flavours in an elegant, Arabian-inspired setting.

Location: Ewaan, Palace Downtown, Downtown Dubai

Times: December 24, 7pm to 10:30pm

Cost: Soft Dhs425 | House Dhs525

Contact: (04) 428 7961

@palacedowntown

Flow Kitchen

Christmas Eve buffet with global festive flavours, including roasted turkey, succulent meats, fresh seafood, and decadent desserts, prepared live at interactive stations. Entertainment includes Santa’s appearance and surprise gifts for children.

Location: Flow Kitchen, Fairmont the Palm

Times: December 24, 6:30pm to 10:30pm

Cost (Indoor): Soft Dhs250 | House Dhs325 | Kids 6 to 12 Dhs150 | Kids 3 to 6 Dhs105

Cost (Outdoor): Soft Dhs299 | House Dhs399 | Kids 6 to 12 Dhs150 | Kids 3 to 6 Dhs105

Contact: (04) 457 3457

@fairmontthepalm

Garden on 8

Quizmas Eve finale with festive trivia, themed rounds, mulled wine, ugly sweaters, and prizes. Swap your usual pub quiz for a full-blown holiday edition and enjoy the ultimate festive fun.

Location: Garden on 8, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City

Times: December 24, 8pm–10pm | Happy hour till 8pm

Cost: Happy Hour till 8pm, select drinks from Dhs32 | Bucket & Tower deals from 8pm, from Dhs189

Contact: (052) 144 7438

@gardenon8dxb

Gohan

Step into an atmosphere of subtle elegance with a festive three-course set menu showcasing Gohan’s signature Japanese finesse. Begin with delicately seasoned edamame, enjoy refined main courses that highlight traditional technique and flavour, and finish with a decadent dessert for a festive finale.

Location: Gohan, Delano Dubai, Bluewater Island

Times: December 24, 7pm to 11pm

Cost: Dhs400 per person, 3-course set menu

Contact: (04) 556 6622

@gohandubai

LIV

Christmas Eve festive buffet with sparkling drinks, Santa’s visit, live performances, and kids’ activities for the whole family. Celebrate the season with joy, indulgence, and holiday cheer.

Location: LIV, W The Palm, Dubai

Times: December 24, 7pm to 11pm

Cost: Kids 6 to 12 Dhs165 | Under 6 free | Soft Dhs299 | House Dhs429 | Prosecco Dhs599

Contact: (04) 245 5800

La Tablita

Christmas Eve Noche Buena Fiesta with authentic Mexican flavors, Latin beats, and festive vibes. Enjoy roasted turkey with a Mexican twist, tamales, tacos al pastor from live stations, and signature margaritas. Entertainment includes a live Latin singer and piñata fun for all ages.

Location: La Tablita, Dubai

Times: December 24, 7pm to 11pm

Cost: Dhs250 per person | Kids Dhs150 | Beverages à la carte, festive drink promos available

Contact: (04) 553 1282

Mi Amie

Christmas Eve brunch with rooftop festivities, live entertainment, gourmet dishes, signature cocktails, and spectacular performances – all with Mi Amie’s festive magic.

Location: Mi Amie, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Downtown Dubai

Times: December 24, 8pm to 11pm | After-party 11pm to 2am

Cost: Soft Dhs525 | House Dhs295 | House (food + drinks) Dhs625 | Premium Dhs795

Contact: (04) 319 8567

Moana Seafood Restaurant

Christmas Eve festive night brunch with live stations, fresh seafood, and seasonal specialties, all served in Moana’s signature pagoda-style seating with stunning Palm views.

Location: Moana Seafood Restaurant, Sofitel, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Times: December 24, 6:30pm to 11pm

Cost: Alcohol package Dhs635 | Soft beverage package Dhs485 | Ages 13–20 Dhs235 | Ages 6–12 Dhs145

Contact: (04) 455 6677

@sofitelthepalm

Porterhouse Bar & Grill

Christmas Eve four-course dinner featuring the finest cuts of meat and seasonal ingredients, served with a sparkling welcome drink. Enjoy live vocal entertainment by Alexxa Bash for a festive and elegant evening.

Location: Porterhouse Bar & Grill, Sofitel, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Times: December 24, 6:30pm to 11pm

Cost: Four-course Dhs455 (includes sparkling welcome drink) | Wine pairing Dhs200 | Ages 13 to 20 Dhs235 | Ages 6 to 12 Dhs175 | Under 5 complimentary

Contact: (04) 455 6677

@sofitelthepalm

Social

Italian Christmas dinner featuring a five-course festive menu curated by Chef Carmine Faravolo and his Nonna, celebrating soulful recipes passed down through generations. Enjoy the warm ambiance and Italian hospitality for a memorable holiday meal.

Location: Social, Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Times: December 24–25, 6:30pm to 10:30pm

Cost: Dhs550 per person

Contact: (04) 818 2222

The Gourmet Yard

Christmas Eve family-style dinner with live cooking stations and festive highlights. Enjoy roast butternut squash soup with cinnamon and pumpkin spice, glazed turkey with velouté sauce and sage stuffing, and finish with sweet orange honey crème brûlée with double vanilla bean ice cream.

Location: The Gourmet Yard, Embassy Suites by Hilton Dubai Business Bay

Times: December 24, 7pm to 10:30pm

Cost: Soft Dhs199 | House Dhs299

Contact: (050) 326 3305

Tutto Passa

A coastal-inspired Italian feast with seasonal Southern Italian flavors. Start with pumpkin tortelloni or seafood fregola, move on to lamb saddle or sea bream al cartoccio, and finish with classic tiramisu and panettone. Perfect for sharing and festive indulgence.

Location: Tutto Passa, Delano Dubai, Bluewater Island

Times: December 24, 7pm to 11pm

Cost: Soft Dhs395 | House Dhs495 | Kids Dhs200 | A la carte available

Contact: (04) 556 6255

@tuttopassadubai

Qwerty

Christmas Eve three-course dinner with warm, comforting dishes and a seasonal twist. Guests can choose non-alcoholic options or wine pairings in a relaxed, festive atmosphere.

Location: Qwerty, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City

Times: December 24, from 6pm onwards

Cost: Dhs175 per person (drinks charged on consumption)

Contact: (052) 144 7437

@qwertydxb

Image: What’s On Archive