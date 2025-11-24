We were promised a New Year’s celebration like no other, and Downtown Dubai is delivering

For the very first time, Downtown Dubai will host a New Year’s Eve celebration like no other – and it’s not just for one night. The city is going all out, turning the festivities into an eight-day extravaganza from December 31 to January 7, 2026.

This offers both residents and visitors the chance to witness the magic, ensuring more of us enter into the new year with a smile on our face.

The show stretches across multiple locations, from the Burj Khalifa lake to the Dubai Mall promenade, and since the celebration includes the façade of Burj Khalifa and the night sky, everyone around can witness the grandeur. Expect live acts, dazzling visuals, moving platforms, aerial feats, and of course, fireworks.

The best place to be to witness the magic? It has got to be Burj Park – which will offer guests an elevated and hassle-free way to ring in the New Year. It’s also perfect for those seeking a little bit of added comfort and uninterrupted views of the iconic countdown.

This year, a dash of Bollywood cinema is added to the mix thanks to a special collaboration with Frontstage – a group company of Red Chilies Entertainment, the world-renowned production house founded by megastar Shah Rukh Khan. Expect high-energy performances sparkling with Bollywood flair.

Additionally, there will be a grand parade with larger-than-life floats and puppets that bring Dubai’s culture and visionary spirit to life. The parade will move through Downtown Dubai, so be sure to have your cameras ready.

While there will be plenty to treat your eyes, there will also be kids’ workshops and a wide variety of food trucks and stalls to keep your energy levels high.

Emaar has promised a scale and ambition that far surpass any previous New Year’s Eve event in the region. Confirming this is Mohamed Alabbar, Founder of Emaar, who said, “Every moment, every light and every spectacle has been designed to capture the spirit, creativity and ambition of our city. It will be a night for the world to witness and remember.”

Where can I snap up tickets for Burj Park?

Burj Park tickets are now on sale and can be purchased here. Adult tickets are priced at Dhs950, while tickets for children ages five to 12 are Dhs550. Entry is free for children under five, but parents, be sure to register them so they can get an access badge.

If you are attending, stay tuned to whatson.ae for all the latest details around road closures, Dubai Metro timings, ticket costs and more closer to the celebrations.

@emaardubai

Images: Emaar and Archive