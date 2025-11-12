In celebration of Eid Al Etihad, also known as Union Day and National Day, there will be fireworks across Dubai…

If you’re wondering where to see fireworks in Dubai this December, take note, as there will be several fireworks displays in Dubai for Eid Al Etihad.

At the moment, it could be either a four- or five-day-long weekend, but while we wait for the official announcement, what we do know is that Dubai will host an array of festivals, special events and experiences – including fireworks. So if that’s something you don’t want to miss, make sure you include the below spots in your long weekend plans.

Festival Bay at Dubai Festival City

There’s plenty to keep you busy at Dubai Festival City over Eid Al Etihad. There’s The Bay by Social, where you can tuck into some of Dubai’s loved homegrown eateries, catch roaming entertainment and try your luck at a carnival game. You can also get a little bit of shopping done, and come 8pm on December 2, there is a firework display at 8pm.

If you wish to attend, there’s also a live concert by A-list Arab music star Balquees right after. Ticket prices start from Dhs75. Purchase them here.

@dubaifestivalcitymall, @thebaybysocial

*Eid Al Etihad 2025: Top events and things to do for UAE National Day*

Global Village UAE

Year after year, Global Village UAE is one of the most popular places people spend Eid Al Etihad. Besides going on a shopping spree and enjoying the delicious food on offer, you will also be treated to fireworks from December 1 to 3 at 9pm.

Additionally, the attraction will be decked out in the colours of the UAE flag. There will also be ten impressive cultural installations dotted across the space representing Emirati traditions, plus cultural performances on the main stage.

@globalvillageuae

*Turn the last UAE public holiday of 2025 into a 9-day break*