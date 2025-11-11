Golf, fun and family time at the DP World Tour Championship as the season finale returns to Jumeirah Golf Estates this weekend

The DP World Tour Championship is back in Dubai, bringing the world’s best golfers together for the final showdown of the season. After 42 tournaments across 26 countries, the action comes to Jumeirah Golf Estates from Thursday November 13 to Sunday November 16.

What the tournament is about

The event features the top 50 players from the European Tour season, all competing for the last big trophy of the year. Among the favourites is Northern Irish star Rory McIlroy and Aaron Rai who’s secured the title at DP World Tour Championship in Abu Dhabi this past weekend.

With 2,000 points up for grabs for the winner, it’s still anyone’s game as the world’s best hit the greens in Dubai.

A weekend out for everyone

It’s not just about golf. Organisers have turned the DP World Tour Championship into a fun weekend out with themed days, entertainment, and family-friendly activities.

Saturday November 15 is Ladies Day, while Sunday November 16 is Family Day at the Championship Village. Entry is free for everyone on Thursday and Friday, and there are discounted tickets available for the weekend.

Ladies Day

Women can start the morning with a free REVIVE Pilates class and a complimentary coffee afterwards. A Ladies Day wristband collected between 7am and 3pm gives access to two free drinks at the Zonin Bar or Ticket+ bar.

There will also be free golf lessons at the Golf For All zone, trick shot shows, and glitter face painting in the Championship Village. Once play wraps up on the Earth Course, the fun continues with a live performance by LDN Romantic.

Family Day fun

On Sunday, families will enjoy fast-track entry and dedicated viewing areas at the first tee and 18th green. There’s a free morning Pilates class, followed by coffee, and a Kids Zone open from 11am to 5pm with arts and crafts, magic shows, balloon bending and princess workshops.

Children can cool off with free House of Pops ice lollies and catch a performance by Magic Phil, one of Dubai’s most loved entertainers. Jay Abo will close out the event after the tournament winner is crowned.

Also read: A guide to the best golf courses in Dubai

Ticket prices

Location: Jumeirah Golf Estate

Tickets: Free on Thursday and Friday, from Dhs160 on Saturday and Sunday; kids under 17 can attend for free all four days with pre-registration.

Ticket holders get exclusive offers throughout the weekend including:

A free one-month WHOOP membership

20% off at Five Iron Golf

20% off group reformer Pilates classes at REVIVE Pilates

Image: What’s On Archive