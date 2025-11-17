Driving in Dubai just got louder rules as noise radars bring big fines and black points

Dubai Police are adding more noise detection radars across the city to tackle loud vehicles and motorcycles. Anyone driving in Dubai must be aware that radars can detect high-noise engines, loud audio systems, and unnecessary horn use.

How the technology works

According to Gulf News, Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations, explained that the radars are part of Dubai Police’s smart traffic management system. The devices can accurately measure sound levels, identify the vehicle causing the noise, and record video evidence when the limit is exceeded. This makes it easier for police to enforce rules fairly and efficiently.

What counts as a violation

The radars monitor more than just loud engines. They also detect unnecessary horn use and audio systems that are too loud.

Major General Al Mazrouei also said that offences include vehicles with high-noise modifications, loud recording equipment, or drivers who use the horn without reason. The system ensures that drivers creating excessive noise in public spaces can be held accountable.

Fines and penalties drivers should know

Drivers who break the rules can be fined up to Dh2,000 and receive twelve black points on their license. In cases where vehicles are impounded, owners may face release fees of up to Dh10,000.

The system is designed to discourage repeat offences and encourage drivers to follow the rules for the safety and comfort of everyone in Dubai.

What residents can expect

With more radars being added, residents can expect quieter streets and a more peaceful environment in their neighbourhoods. Police say that the system will gradually expand to cover all busy areas of Dubai, making it harder for loud or reckless vehicles to go unnoticed.

Image: Getty Images