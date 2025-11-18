Dubai Airports is making big changes to speed up travel and make the airport experience smoother for everyone

The chief executive of Dubai Airports, Paul Griffiths, revealed that travellers carrying only hand luggage may soon be able to skip the check-in process entirely. The move is part of a wider plan to save passengers time and reduce long queues at Dubai International Airport.

Griffiths explained that airport lines, security checks, and the need to label and drop luggage take up too much of a traveller’s time. He said new technology will allow passengers to move faster through the airport.

Technology makes airports smoother

Dubai Airports is currently working on removing the check-in process for passengers travelling with hand luggage only. This change will save travellers valuable time, allowing them to move through the airport more quickly and easily. By streamlining these steps, the airport can handle more passengers in the same space, effectively increasing capacity.

Red carpet corridor makes departures faster

Dubai Airports also recently introduced a new red carpet corridor at Terminal 3, designed to make departures quicker and more seamless. The innovative smart tunnel uses AI facial recognition to process passengers, allowing up to 10 people to pass through at the same time without needing a passport or boarding pass. This means travellers can complete the usual departure formalities in just seconds instead of waiting in long queues.

Currently, the corridor is available for Business Class departures, but Dubai Airports plans to expand the service to more passengers and terminals in the future. The initiative is part of the city’s wider push for digital transformation and smart travel solutions, reflecting Dubai’s commitment to using technology to make air travel faster, smoother, and more convenient for travellers.

Image: What’s On Archive