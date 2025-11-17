The Dubai Airshow is back for 2025 and this year is set to be its biggest edition ever

More than 200 aircraft will take over the skies and runway at Al Maktoum Dubai Airport, with brand new tech, space innovations, and even electric air taxis at display. The event is to welcomes visitors and industry leaders from around the world, with over 115 countries taking part and over 150,000 visitors across the five days. The Dubai Airshow 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most important aviation gatherings of the year, putting Dubai firmly at the centre of the future of flight.

Electric air taxis take off

One of the most exciting moments for visitors will be the live demonstration of electric air taxis. These eVTOL aircraft will join the flying display for the first time, giving the public a glimpse of what short city trips could look like in the months ahead.

More than 200 aircraft on show

This year’s flying and static displays are the largest the Airshow has ever hosted. Commercial jets, private aircraft, military planes, next-gen UAVs, and cutting edge prototypes will all be on the runway. Highlights include the latest eVTOL models, new aircraft from COMAC, and several advanced designs being revealed in the region for the very first time.

Night events and new experiences

For the first time, the Airshow will continue into the evening on Tuesday night. Visitors can expect special after dark sessions including Party on the Runway at Skydive Dubai and Airshow After Dark with live entertainment. The public SkyView grandstand will feature meet-the-pilot moments, food trucks, and dedicated viewing zones.

Spotlight on space

A major highlight this year is the largest Space Pavilion the event has ever hosted. Organised with the UAE Space Agency, it brings together global space agencies, researchers, startups, investors, and astronauts. A two day Space Conference will explore responsible space development, future missions, and the UAE’s growing role in the global space sector.

Sustainability and greener aviation

A big focus for 2025 is sustainable flight. From cleaner fuel solutions to next generation aircraft design, the Airshow aims to highlight practical steps toward a net zero future for the aviation industry.

Image: What’s On Archive