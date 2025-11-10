This fitness challenge in Dubai blends wellness and community, and it comes with gorgeous views

Sticking to your 30 minutes a day for 30 days with the Dubai Fitness Challenge? Take things up a notch with a workout that gives back. Veo Fitness is back with its 24-hour non-stop cycling challenge in support of Al Jalila Foundation’s fight against childhood cancer.

The action kicks off at 10am on Friday, November 21, and runs all the way through to 10am on Saturday, November 22. Returning after a hugely popular first edition, Veo Ride was one of last year’s standout events during the Dubai Fitness Challenge and it’s set to be just as epic this time around.

It takes place against the backdrop of Dubai Creek Harbour’s iconic skyline – which makes the activity all the more appealing. Expect high-energy vibes, serious stamina, and gorgeous views.

Last year’s debut saw fitness fans flock to the bikes for 24 hours of high-energy, non-stop cycling.

The event is open to both members and newcomers, so everyone’s welcome to hop on a bike. Just sign up online here (scroll to find ‘Veo Ride’) and lock in your preferred time slot. But be quick, as spaces are limited.

Your session will be led by Veo’s Master Trainer Marwan Albanna, who will help ensure you make it through the entire hour. And of course, you will get the support of those pedalling hard at the side of you – because this is what the fitness community is about.

And if you need a little motivation, remember… Every pedal stroke supports Al Jalila Foundation’s work — from funding treatment for children in need to backing medical research and nurturing the next generation of healthcare professionals.

For more information, visit veofitness.com or @veofitness.dubai

