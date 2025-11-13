And this new Dubai waterpark has 16 brilliant attractions for you to try

Dubai has got a new waterpark and it’s in the heart of the city. Grand Hyatt Dubai Waterpark is now open and it’s set across 20,000 square metres within the 37-acre estate of the resort. The boutique style waterpark is perfect for families who are both in house and outside guests.

The waterpark will have a variety of options for all types of guests. There will be 16 signature attractions, from a fun wave pool with a sand beach, to a meandering lazy river for those who enjoy a more relaxed ride.

There will be the region’s first FlowRider® triple surf simulator, which is an exciting way to surf without being in the sea. Two slide towers will be in the new waterpark in Dubai too including the iconic Boomerango slide which is a global favourite. Think big drops, near-vertical ascents, and a zero-gravity wall summit, exciting.

Whether you are seeking thrill, fun or relaxation, guests can retreat to private luxury cabanas with plunge pools or spend time together in the dedicated family zone, complete with shaded loungers, playful water features, a splash pad and more.

“The opening of our new waterpark marks a significant milestone for Grand Hyatt Dubai, as it elevates our leisure offerings and transforms the property into a truly unique destination, where large-scale events, exceptional hospitality and unforgettable leisure experiences seamlessly come together,” commented Fathi Khogaly, Managing Director, Grand Hyatt Dubai and Area Vice President, Hyatt, Dubai. “This remarkable chapter in our journey reflects our continued commitment to innovation and excellence, and we are very proud to unveil the Grand Hyatt Dubai Waterpark – enhancing our guests’ experience in new and exciting ways.”

The legacy hotel, Grand Hyatt Dubai opened in 2003 and this is a significant development to the resort, following on from the opening of its world-class Exhibition Centre that was launched in 2022. In the opening period, the waterpark will be solely for in-house guests, extended access to day-pass ticket holders will follow at a later stage.

Images: Provided