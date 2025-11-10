RTA confirms new Blue Line project hits 10 per cent completion as work accelerates toward the 2029 opening date

Dubai’s next big metro upgrade is no longer just glossy renders. The Blue Line, the new 30-kilometre extension that will reshape how people move between Old Dubai, new communities, and Dubai International Airport, has just hit 10 per cent completion in only five months, according to Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

More than 500 engineers and experts, plus 3,000 workers, are currently spread across 12 sites along the route as construction ramps up. RTA confirms the project is on schedule, with 30 per cent completion targeted by the end of 2026 and a planned opening date of September 9, 2029.

So why should you care now. Because the Blue Line is being built with everyday life in mind. Once complete, it will plug directly into the existing Red and Green lines, link key residential, academic, tech, and business districts, and offer a 20-minute direct journey to Dubai International Airport from select areas. It is designed to support communities expected to house around one million residents by 2040 and backs Dubai’s “20-minute city” vision, where most essential services sit within a short trip on public transport.

The route will run from Creek Interchange Station through Dubai Festival City, Dubai Creek Harbour, and Ras Al Khor, then out to International City, Dubai Silicon Oasis, and Academic City on one branch, with a second branch connecting Centrepoint Station to Mirdif and Al Warqa before meeting at International City. Expect easier links to campuses, creative hubs, suburbs and entertainment spots that currently rely heavily on cars.

Architecturally, the Blue Line is set to have its own showstopper: an iconic elevated station at Dubai Creek Harbour, planned as the world’s highest metro station and a new landmark in its own right, plus major interchange hubs and a modern depot in Al Ruwayyah 3. The project has already clocked over 3 million work hours with no fatalities, with RTA stressing strict safety and quality standards.

For now, you will notice occasional traffic diversions along the alignment as work intensifies. In the longer run, this is the line that should cut congestion, support new neighbourhoods, and give your future Dubai weekends and workdays one more reason to leave the car at home.

Image: Archive