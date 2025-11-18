Two routes, two mindsets – first-time buyers and Golden Visa investors in Dubai shaping the city’s property story

Dubai’s property market has become a bit of a choose-your-own-adventure. On one side, you’ve got residents trying to get onto the ladder without maxing out their budget. On the other, buyers pursuing long-term stability through the Golden Visa. Both groups want security and a foothold in a fast-moving city, but the way they get there looks very different. Here’s the real breakdown.

The first-time buyer route

The First-Time Home Buyer Programme is built for UAE residents who want to move from renting to owning without heavy upfront costs.

Using a Dh1.5 million unit as an example, here’s what the numbers look like:

DLD fee (4%) : Dhs60,000, often payable in interest-free instalments

: Dhs60,000, often payable in interest-free instalments Developer incentives : Up to 10% discounts in some projects

: Up to 10% discounts in some projects Agent commission : About Dhs32,000

: About Dhs32,000 Registration & title deed fees : Around Dhs8,200

: Around Dhs8,200 Down payment : 15% (Dhs225,000) thanks to an 85% loan-to-value

: 15% (Dhs225,000) thanks to an 85% loan-to-value Mortgage perks: Partner banks offering reduced fees and competitive rates

Total closing costs sit at roughly Dhs100,000 before discounts. A one-year holding period helps ensure these homes go to actual residents, not quick resellers.

Why it works: lower upfront costs, easier cash flow, and a realistic path for long-term living.

The Golden Visa route

Golden Visa buyers play in a different space. To qualify, the property must be worth Dhs2 million and buyers must prove full equity, even with a mortgage.

Here’s the typical breakdown:

DLD fee (4%) : Dhs80,000

: Dhs80,000 Agent commission : About Dhs42,000

: About Dhs42,000 Registration fees : Dhs8,200

: Dhs8,200 Visa-related charges : Around Dhs5,000–7,000

: Around Dhs5,000–7,000 Mandatory insurance: Dhs500 to Dhs2,000 yearly

Total upfront spend lands around Dhs2.136 million.

Why it works: 10-year residency, no minimum stay rule, and benefits that extend to family.

So which route is better?

It depends on your life stage. If you’re trying to own with minimal strain, the first-time buyer path fits. If long-term residency is the priority, the Golden Visa route makes more sense. Two tracks, both shaping the way people put down roots in Dubai.

Image: Archive