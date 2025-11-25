What’s driving Dubai real estate 2026 and why buyers should pay attention

Thinking of investing in Dubai property next year? With new developments arriving and steady international interest, Dubai real estate 2026 is set to be an active market. Knowing where supply is growing and what’s influencing prices can make all the difference. From luxury villas to high-end apartments, understanding key areas and market movements will help you make informed choices. Here’s a clear look at what buyers should know as Dubai real estate moves into 2026.

Luxury demand leads the way

The luxury and ultra-luxury segment continues to attract global attention, with demand from high-net-worth individuals fuelling price resilience. While overall house price growth is moderating, the core drivers – wealth migration, population growth, and economic diversification – remain strong. According to Faisal Durrani, partner and head of research for Mena at Knight Frank, the prime property segment is expected to see around 3% growth in 2026, while mainstream properties are likely to rise by roughly 1%.

New supply on the horizon

Over the next five years, Dubai is projected to see around 331,000 new homes completed, assuming 70% of registered projects reach completion, according to Knight Frank. That’s roughly 66,000 units a year, compared with a long-term average of 36,000. The pace of delivery has lagged in recent years, with only 46% of promised homes delivered in the first three quarters of 2025, helping to prevent oversupply from hitting the market too quickly.

Price movements to watch

While growth remains positive, locations with the highest concentration of new homes may see softer price movement. The impact of increased supply is likely to be gradual and selective, affecting specific areas or price brackets rather than the market as a whole.

Developer strategy and market balance

Developers are being more deliberate in their approach, aligning projects with both lifestyle needs and affordability. Farooq Syed, CEO of Springfield Properties, notes that this strategy maintains balance in the market and supports Dubai’s continued appeal for international buyers. With measured growth and strategic supply, Dubai’s real estate scene is set to stay resilient throughout 2026.

