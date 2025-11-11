Atlantis The Royal is bringing luxury and adventure to the Maldives in 2029

Kerzner International and Assets Group have announced the launch of Atlantis The Royal, Maldives. The resort will offer an entirely new level of luxury, entertainment, and family-friendly experiences, making it a must-visit destination.

A landmark partnership

The project is a collaboration between Kerzner International, the team behind Dubai’s famous Atlantis The Royal, and Assets Group. Together, they aim to create a resort that combines world-class hospitality with innovative design and sustainability.

A stunning location

Atlantis The Royal, Maldives will be located on Vaaredhdhoo Faru island in South Male Atoll. The resort spans over 1.3 million square metres and features more than 5.8 kilometres of pristine beaches. Guests can reach the island in just 10 minutes by seaplane or 25 minutes by speedboat from Malé International Airport.

Two islands, one resort

Atlantis The Royal, Maldives will feature two islands: Family Island and Luxury Island. Together, they will offer 493 rooms, including 270 hotel rooms and 223 villas and mansions. Guests can enjoy 20 dining venues, two beach clubs, and a massive 70,000-square-metre waterpark called Aquaventure, featuring up to 15 rides anchored by the Neptune and Poseidon Towers.

Entertainment and wellness for everyone

The resort will combine family fun with luxury experiences. Sports academies, wellness centres, entertainment zones, and marine life attractions will make it a hub for both relaxation and adventure. Aquaventure will also feature native Maldivian marine life and a Lost Chambers Aquarium, with sustainability at the core of the project.

The wellness facilities will include a world-class spa, yoga and breathwork platforms, a beauty salon, a recovery studio, and an indoor-outdoor fitness centre. Retail spaces and event venues will complete the resort experience.

A true Atlantis experience

Guests can expect over 17 dining experiences, including signature Atlantis restaurants and celebrity-chef venues. The resort is designed to combine world-class luxury, entertainment, wellness, and family experiences, all in a dual-island paradise unlike anything else in the region.

Images: Supplied