The Mykonion hotspot returns with a new look, new menu, and same high-octane energy

Nammos Dubai set the benchmark for Dubai beach clubs when it brought high-octane seaside dining to Four Seasons Jumeirah in 2019. Now, after a six month transformation, it’s back, reopening on Monday, December 8.

Reservations are now open via sevenrooms.com.

Reimagined with a new look and a new menu, guests can still look forward to that same energy of Mykonian soul and dynamic Dubai spirit, but now even more elevated for guests in Dubai.

Every detail has been carefully curated to make Nammos 2.0 even more wow-worthy than the original. Indoor and outdoor spaces seamlessly blend into each other, an ode to the quintessential design of Cycladic architecture. If you’re dining inside, a bright and contemporary space is a welcoming ode to the Aegean. Then, once the restaurant doors slide open, they reveal a terrace shaded by a beautiful pergola, elegantly framing the space. Beyond the terrace, the restaurant leads down to the beach, where mahogany sunbeds give a nautical nod to Nammos’ roots.

At the heart of the experience is Nammos’ Greek-Mediterranean cuisine. Returning favourites to the menu will be salmon teriyaki, spicy crab tartar, aubergine mille-feuille and risotto saganaki, with new additions also making their way to the menu.

A stylish day-to-night destination, Nammos will be the place to see and be seen when it returns next month. By day, enjoy long leisurely lunches or sun-drenched days by the beach. As day turns to dusk, the mood and energy shift. The restaurant comes alive with signature sunset rituals – live performances and occasional global acts. We can’t wait to see which A-Listers they bring this season.

What: Nammos Dubai

Where: Four Seasons Resort, Jumeirah Beach Road, Jumeirah 2

When: From December 8

Book: @nammos.dubai