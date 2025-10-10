From chic creekside venues to a strip of hotspots on Palm West Beach..

Beach clubs are a bonafide Dubai pastime, especially as we move to the cool winter months. Whether it’s relaxed and refined or sleek party spots from abroad, Dubai’s best beach clubs offer something for everyone.

Here are the coolest beach clubs in Dubai to book a spot at.

Be Beach

Backdropped by the stunning Marina Skyline, Be Beach is a luxurious beach club with a charming coastal feel, with an array of luxe loungers and cabanas dotted across the sugary sand. Dotted with palm trees and adorned in natural and earthy tones, it’s a rustic-luxe spot that’s been designed to transport you to summers on the Med. At the top, a gorgeously inviting infinity pool is lined with sun loungers, and faces out towards the Arabian Gulf. There’s also a Mediterranean restaurant serving up European flavours inspired by the seaside setting and a vibrant bar deck, where master mixology takes centre stage.

Where: Dubai Harbour

Price: From Dhs300 with Dhs150 redeemable

La Cantine Beach

Taking the spot formerly occupied by Cove Beach, between the Banyan Tree and Delano hotels, is La Cantine Beach. Offering a sporty and chic aesthetic, fabulous features that set it apart from Dubai’s typical beach club scene include a chic baby blue tennis court, and an outdoor gym deck where guests can work up a sweat on the beach. There’s a duo of swimming pools – one family friendly the other adults-only, a beautifully breezy restaurant which opens out onto the adults-only pool, and a rustic-luxe beach bar that services the loungers on the sand. Wherever you perch up, you can look forward to dining on La Cantine’s signature French-Mediterranean fare.

Where: Bluewaters

Price: Dhs200 non-redeemable weekdays, Dhs250 non-redeemable weekends

Book: @lacantinebeachdubai

Sirene

Bringing Aegean-inspired luxury to the shores of J1 Beach is Sirene, the stunning beach club from Dubai homegrown favourite, Gaia. A range of cabanas and sun loungers surrounds both the swimming pool and the beachfront, perfect for tan-topping by day. While those looking for a more formal dining experience will be able to book the restaurant, where chef Izu Ani helms the kitchen, offering a coastal iteration of the cuisine Gaia is known and loved for. Greek-Mediterranean fare takes centre stage, in a setting that is light and charming. Guests can look forward to Myconian-style sundowners, served up to the sounds of a roster of resident DJs, and some big international acts keeping the party going until the early hours on weekends.

Where: J1 Beach

Price: Sun loungers from Dhs200

Book: @sirene_dxb

Casablanca Beach Club

Casablanca introduces French Moroccan style to the former White Beach club at Atlantis, The Palm. The Parisian luxury fashion house arrives in style, bringing the Casablanca touch to parasols, loungers, cabanas, and a beach restaurant, all adorned in its signature pastel hues. As part of the collaboration, a dedicated Casablanca pop-up boutique offers resort wear and accessories you can shop while working on your tan.

Where: Atlantis, The Palm

Price: Dhs250 with Dhs150 redeemable weekdays, Dhs350 with Dhs200 redeemable weekends

Book: @beachpopup

Maison Revka

Already renowned in Paris and St Tropez, Maison Revka at Delano Dubai offers a rich and regal gastronomic and aesthetic journey, inspired by the fictional residence of a Slavic bourgeois family, who relocated after the revolution to Paris in the 20th Century. A collision of Slavic culture and Parisian glamour creates a place that’s sophisticated and refined, with minute attention to detail. A first for the brand, at Maison Revka Dubai guests can enjoy days spent lazing by the sparkling swimming pool, lined with luxurious sunbeds and exclusive cabanas.

Where: Delano Dubai

Price: Dhs200 Mon to Thurs, Dhs250 Fri to Sun

Book: @maisonrevkadubai

Baoli Dubai

From Cannes to J1 Beach comes Baoli, a super-sized serving of drinking, dancing and daycationing in luxe style. Set over 2,000 square metres, Baoli comes complete with a pool and beach, a pretty petal-shaped sun deck, a relaxed sunset lounge, a restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating, and a speakeasy bar called the Moon Room. By day, expect a more chilled ambience for tan topping and luxurious relaxation, whether you’re reclining on one of the plush loungers or taking a dip in the pool. Or for a VIP day out, the private cabanas on the sun deck are the place to book for enjoying prime access to the pool. As the sun sets, the tempo goes up, as Bâoli welcomes guests for sundowners at the Sunset Lounge, dining in the restaurant, and imbibing until the early hours at the speakeasy bar.

Where: J1 Beach

Price: Dhs500 with Dhs300 redeemable Mon to Thurs, Dhs600 with Dhs500 redeemable Fri to Sun

Book:@baoli.dubai

Gitano

Born in Tulum, Gitano – which means Spanish for gypsy – is a bohemian concept designed for the free-spirited. A tropical aesthetic with a glamorous touch, verdant plants and trees surround wooden tables, all of which will fall under the twinkling of disco balls and the bright neon pink Gitano logo. Perch up in the high-octane ‘Jungle Room’ restaurant for modern Mexican dishes and signature mezcal cocktails; or snag a lounger on the beach and soak up the sun under the glittering disco ball.

Where: J1 Beach

Price: From Dhs300 fully redeemable Mon to Thurs, from Dhs400 with Dhs300 redeemable Fri to Sun

Book: @gitano.dubai

Tagomago

Ibiza-inspired Tagomago brings its colourful ode to the Balearics to the Palm Jumeirah, now located in the spot formerly occupied by Il Faro. This vibrant Balearic-inspired spot features a gorgeous stretch of sand, where loungers laid with the brand’s signature pink towels are shaded by bright orange Palm Trees. While the beach club is welcome to all ages, theswimming pool – flanked by chic sunbeds – is a refined, adults-only escape. Alongside a chiringuito-style restaurant and relaxed beach bar, it’s the ultimate spot for a day on the sand that transports you to the White Isle.

Where: Tagomago

Price: From Dhs150 fully redeemable weekdays, Dhs200 non-redeemable weekends

O Beach

One of Ibiza’s biggest and most famous beach clubs, O Beach, has landed in Dubai, bringing with it its array of weekly pool parties that have made it one of Ibiza’s most renowned addresses. Set along the beachfront of Dubai’s Habtoor Grand hotel on JBR, O Beach occupies the space that was once Andreea’s, although you wouldn’t know it. The space has been transformed and at the beating heart is O Beach’s signature pool, dotted with in-water pool beds, flanked by a collection of VIP areas and even cabanas with their own private jacuzzi’s. Down on the beach, plush loungers offer views of Ain Dubai and the Arabian Gulf, and there’s also a sunset beach bar and a grand DJ booth. There’s a weekly rotation of DJs, and events happening, and their legendary displays of entertainment as the sun sets are an unmissable part of the action.

Where: Habtoor Grand, Dubai Marina

Price: Bed bookings from Dhs200, fully redeemable

Book:@obeachdubai

Casa Amor

Renowned for being one of the most exclusive beach clubs in the French Riviera, Casa Amor brings its lively music rituals, free-spirited ambience, and delicious Southern French cuisine to the pristine shores of the Mandarin Oriental Jumeira. By day, beachgoers can enjoy Casa Amor’s signature alchemy of music, art, food, and wellbeing with a day on the sand. As the sun sets, the tempo goes up, as Casa Amor welcomes guests to for sundowners with signature cocktails at the world-class bar. Pure bliss.

Where: Mandarin Oriental Jumeira

Price: Dhs300 Mon to Thurs fully redeemable, Dhs400 Fri to Sun fully redeemable

Book:@casaamordubai

Gigi Rigolatto

St Tropez hotspot Gigi Rigolatto has landed at J1 Beach, featuring a lush, landscaped garden, inviting pool area, Bellini bar, and a boutique, it’s a chic space inspired by the Italian Dolce Vita and its French Riviera heritage that promises relaxed and refined days of tan-topping. There’s a handful of loungers available by the poolside, but much of the beach club experience is down on the shorefront. The famed Gigi Circus kids club also makes it perfect for families.

Where: J1 Beach

Price: From Dhs300 non-redeemable

Book: @gigi_beach_dubai

Verde Beach

An iconic St Tropez hotspot has landed in Dubai, with Verde Beach found at the base of the Burj Al Arab, within the grounds of Jumeirah Beach Hotel. A hedonistic playground where guests can dine, drink, dance and soak up the festive ambience, Verde Beach is the ultimate party spot on the sand. Whether a leisurely lunch in the restaurant or a day of tanning on the beach, Verde Beach is the place to see and be seen this season. On the culinary front, chef Julien Lee Thibault has devised a menu of creative Mediterranean dishes with French flair.

Where: Jumeirah Beach Hotel

Price: From Dhs125 Mon to Thurs, from Dhs300 Fri to Sun, non-redeemable

The 305

The 305, located at The Club at Palm West Beach, brings a touch of Miami magic to Dubai. The 305 promises feel-good day-cay vibes, whether it’s for a weekend pool day or a long weekday lunch. Alongside a small indoor restaurant, there’s ample tables on the terrace for dining with your toes in the sand, plus a lounger-lined swimming pool, and a private stretch of sand with a collection of day beds. Nestled between palm trees, the oh-so-Instagrammable beach club is an ode to the Magic City, adorned in bubblegum shades of pink and green that give it that blockbuster Barbie feel.

Where: The Club, Palm West Beach

Price: Dhs200 with Dhs100 redeemable Mon to Thurs, Dhs250 with Dhs125 redeemable Fri to Sun

Book:@305dubai

Azure Beach

Set around a huge pool at Rixos Premium Dubai, Azure Beach benefits from a photo-worthy Ain Dubai backdrop. There’s a chilled-out soundtrack to accompany laid-back pool days here through the week, which cranks up once the weekend rolls around. For a VIP experience, book one of their private cabanas complete with a separate plunge pool.

Where: Rixos Premium, JBR

Price: Dhs200 with Dhs100 redeemable Mon to Thurs, Dhs300 with Dhs150 redeemable Fri to Sun

Book:@azurebeachdubai

Barasti

A long standing icon on Dubai’s party scene, Barasti is a no-frills beach club where you can take a dip in the pool, laze on the beach, fuel up in the restaurant, and party into the night on the sand listening to live music. There’s always something going on at this popular Mina Seyhai spot, and it regularly draws a crowd thanks to its free entry policy and the regular rotation of pool parties, ladies’ nights and drinks deals.

Where: Le Meridien Mina Seyahi

Price: Free entry

Book: @barastibeach

BCH:CLB

BCH:CLB is a day-to-night experience of Mediterranean eats, global beats, and seriously ‘Gram worthy decor. Spread out over a sprawling indoor-outdoor space, the whitewashed venue is centred around a super-sized shimmering infinity pool, where plush day beds for two are dotted across the water. For a VIP day out, there are also a collection of beach houses, each with a swim-up bar and their own private amenities, which come with direct access to the pool and close proximity to the DJ booth.

Where: W Dubai – The Palm

Price: Dhs150 minimum spend Mon to Thurs, Dhs300 minimum spend Fri to Sun

Beach by FIVE

Soak up the sun at Beach by FIVE, where an 150-metre private beach awaits for a day of tan topping. Snag yourself a double-width lounger, dip between the sea and the glass-lined pool, and soak up the sun.

Where: FIVE Palm Jumeirah

Price: Dhs200 fully redeemable Mon to Weds, Dhs300 fully redeemable Thurs to Sun

Book: @beachbyfive

Bla Bla

Bla Bla is the hottest day to night destination on JBR. With 21 bars, a restaurant dedicated to international cuisines and one huge beach club all in one place, you won’t need to go anywhere else. Spend the day by the sparkling azure pool and Bali-style beach bar, then head on over to The Tent, which has plenty of ultra-cool themed bars all under one roof.

Where: JBR

Price: From Dhs200 fully redeemable weekdays, from Dhs300 fully redeemable weekends

Book: @blabladubai

COVEBEACH

Dubai’s popular homegrown beach club COVEBEACH has a new look and a prime new location on JBR. The gorgeous beach club is now found at La Vie residences, and features a duo of pools, a chic new restaurant, a lounge and a scattering of loungers that descend to the beach. There’s one family-friendly pool and one adults-only, both surrounded by loungers, cabanas and beds, perfect for keeping cool between dips in the pool, and grazing on the internationally-inspired poolside menu.

Where: La Vie Residences, JBR

Price: Dhs200, with Dhs100 redeemable Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri, Dhs300, with Dh150 redeemable Weds, Sat, Sun

Book: @covebeachdubai

Drift Beach Dubai

Drift Beach has long been popular with Dubai’s IT-crowd and for good reason. With amazing sea views, a luxe infinity pool and a beautiful restaurant, it’s certainly a wow-worthy place to spend a weekend. Cameras at the ready, you’re going to want a shot of this – especially as it’s adorned in chic resortwear brand Missoni’s signature print.

Where: One&Only Royal Mirage

Price: From Dhs150 Mon to Thurs, from Dhs200 Fri to Sun, ladies get Dhs100 redeemable

Book: @driftbeachdubai

February 30

Since it opened on the coveted stretch of sand-meets-restaurants at Palm West Beach, February 30 has had no shortage of visitors. It’s the ultimate spot to enjoy a beach day. February 30 Dubai greets guests with a soundtrack of tropical house beats, from both the restaurant tables and beach loungers. The day-to-night destination also serves shisha from the deck, and make sure to grab a seat at the huge circular bar for sundowners.

Where: Palm West Beach

Price: Dhs150 fully redeemable weekdays, Dhs250 fully redeemable weekends

Book:@february30dubai

Kyma

Just when you thought Palm West Beach couldn’t get any better, along came Kyma. A Grecian-inspired paradise from the Rikas Group powerhouses, creators of the likes of Twiggy, Mimi Kakushi and Gohan, this stunning beach club is perfect for a chic day in the sunshine. On Maldives-imported sugary sand, there’s an infinity pool lined with plush sunbeds and cabanas, where guests can enjoy a Mediterranean fusion menu of bites designed to complement a day of soaking up the sun. There’s also an alfresco restaurant where guests can indulge in long, lazy lunches with their toes in the sand.

Where: Palm West Beach

Price: Dhs200 weekdays, Dhs250 weekends

Maison De La Plage

Bringing coastal charm and chic French Riviera vibes to a stunning seaside spot is Maison De La Plage. The warmly hued beach house is a love letter to France, so get ready for fruits de mer, fresh produce and all your quintessentially French dishes masterminded by acclaimed chef Izu Ani. Whether you come for breakfast, a day of topping up the tan, sunset drinks with friends or a delightful dinner, this beachfront venue promises to provide its guests with the ultimate taste of the French Riviera.

Where: The Club, Palm West Beach

Price: Dhs200 non-redeemable weekdays, Dhs300 non-redeemable weekends

Book: @maisondelaplage_

Nikki Beach Dubai After being at the top of Dubai’s beach club game since 2016, Nikki Beach has undergone an extensive renovation this summer. Gone is the splashy whitewashed pool area, replaced with a more boho-chic space of plush day beds and swaying palm trees, with both high-energy party zones and more chilled-out spots for tan topping. New beds have also been added to the water as they look to seamlessly float above the pool. The DJ booth has also been moved, shaded by a wooden pergola and sitting pretty between the restaurant and beach club, to ensure every seat in the house enjoys that same unforgettable vibe. Where: Pearl Jumeira Price: Dhs250 with Dhs100 redeemable Mon to Thurs, Dhs300 with Dhs100 redeemable Fri to Sun Book:@nikkibeachdubai Nobu by the Beach

Nobu by the Beach is one of a number of high-profile culinary offerings at Atlantis The Royal. Blending modern luxury with a minimalistic Japanese aesthetic, this one-of-a-kind beach experience comes from acclaimed chef Nobu Matsuhisa. Designed to look and feel like a contemporary Japanese beach house, each space fuses into the next, from the indoor dining room to the expansive terrace and cocktail bar, which juts out towards the ocean. The beach club is an adults-only space, while families can dine in the restaurant.

Where: Atlantis The Royal

Price: Dhs295 non-redeemable Mon to Thurs, Dhs395 non-redeemable Fri to Sun

Playa Pacha

Playa Pacha, builds on the rich musical dynasty of its Ibizan sister – set here across a dazzling private pool and beach complex. It’s a playground for sun-bronzed revellers, a beachfront leisure treasure bathed in glitz, glamour and sparkling enamour. Having opened in March, it’s staying open all summer long, inviting Dubai residents to enjoy fully redeemable pool passes while listening to sizzling tunes from the live DJs.

Where: FIVE LUXE

Price: From Dhs200 ladies fully redeemable, from Dhs300 gents fully redeemable

Book:@playapachadubai

Safina

Set between the resort rooms and the romantic 101 Dining, Lounge & Marina, Safina is an adults-only pool and beach experience at One&Only The Palm. The temperature-controlled pool takes centre stage, surrounded by plush white loungers on both sides. There are split level seating areas that resemble a breezy outdoor lounge on one side, that provide a lovely spot for poolside sips, and chilled music serving as a relaxing backing track. The standout offering is curated to make every guest feel special, with neat wooden amenity trays stocked with sun screen, fans and even UNO cards for some competitive play.

Where: One&Only The Palm

Price: Dhs450 with Dhs150 redeemable weekdays, Dhs650 with Dhs150 redeemable weekends

Book:@safina_dxb

SĀN Beach

San Beach is a retreat-style space inspired by and named after Africa’s first indigenous tribe, the San. Split into pristine beach (made with premium white sand), a large infinity pool lined with chic sun loungers, an outdoor seating area with submerged pool bar and an indoor restaurant with huge open kitchen, SĀN offers something for everyone. Art and sculpture is used throughout to communicate the SĀN story, and elements of earth, wind, fire and water are carried through the design causing intrigue from every angle. Semi-circular window doors offer a view to the beach in front, as well as Ain Dubai and Dubai Marina views.

Where: The Club, Palm West Beach

Price: Dhs200 non-redeemable weekdays, Dhs250 non-redeemable weekends

Book: @sanbeach.dubai

Summersalt

This stunning beach club and restaurant is a dreamy spot for a daycation. As well as seaside dining, you can visit Summersalt for a pool day and soak up the sun while taking in the incredible Burj Al Arab views.

Where: Jumeirah Al Naseem

Price: Dhs650 with Dhs250 redeemable Mon to Thurs, Dhs800 with Dhs400 redeemable Fri to Sun

Book: @summersaltbeachclub

Surf Club

Dubai’s ever-popular bohemian escape on Palm West Beach, Surf Club is all about the laidback luxe vibes by day, and the unforgettable weekend parties by night. The beach club boasts a boho-luxe look and feel, with a beautiful restaurant and stylish bar. Soak up the sun on a lounger or private cabana, and dine on flavours of the Mediterranean.

Where: Palm West Beach

Price: From Dhs200 with Dhs150 redeemable Mon to Thurs, From Dhs350 with Dhs250 redeemable Fri to Sun

Twiggy by La Cantine

Twiggy by La Cantine is the ultra-chic beach club and restaurant by the creek. Found in Park Hyatt Dubai, the chic alfresco restaurant offers stunning Dubai skyline views. There’s the multiple award-winning Mediterranean menu, effortless cool Côte d’Azur vibes, picturesque lagoon, faux bleached-sand beach, craft mixology and dreamy skyline views.

Where: Park Hyatt Dubai

Price: Dhs200 non-redeemable Mon to Thurs, Dhs250 non-redeemable Fri to Sun

Book: @twiggydubai

Wet Deck This adults-only pool at W Dubai – The Palm is a fun-filled spot for sun-soaked days. There’s a swim-up pool bar, in-water loungers, and a selection of VIP cabanas to book for when you’re looking for extra shade between dips in the water. You can also enjoy access to the beach, just a short walk away, at the resort’s private beach. Head here for a day of cool beats and a glamorous crowd. Where: W Dubai – The Palm Price: Dhs300 fully redeemable weekdays, Dhs350 fully redeemable weekends Book: @wetdeckdubai

