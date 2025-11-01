This November is packed with cultural events in Dubai worth adding to your calendar

As the weather cools and the city comes alive, Dubai’s creative scene is stepping into the spotlight. From art, design, and music festivals to film screenings and heritage pop-ups, there’s no shortage of cultural events in Dubai this month. Whether you’re into contemporary art, live performances, or open-air showcases, November is your chance to experience the city’s artistic side at its best… see below for all the cultural events in Dubai to look forward to this month…

Amr Diab Live

Celebrate Arabic pop classics and new hits with the legendary Amr Diab in a night full of music, energy, and iconic performances. Fans will experience the perfect blend of Diab’s latest 2025 releases – including Khatafouni, Baba, Ebtadaina, and Shaif Amar – alongside timeless hits. Known as the “Father of Mediterranean Music”, Diab has captivated audiences worldwide for decades with his unique fusion of Arabic rhythms and international sounds.

Location: Coca-Cola Arena

Times: 8.30pm November 1, 2025

Tickets: From Dhs195, coca-cola-arena.com

Roberto Bolle and Friends

Experience a world-class evening of dance with Roberto Bolle, one of the greatest ballet stars of our time. Bolle, who has been a Principal Dancer with the American Ballet Theatre in New York and the first Italian étoile at La Scala Theatre in Milan, leads this spectacular gala as both performer and artistic director. Roberto Bolle and Friends combines classical ballet masterpieces with contemporary dance, featuring choreography and performances from some of the world’s finest dancers.

Location: Dubai Opera

Times: 8pm November 6, 2025

Tickets: From Dhs290, dubaiopera.com

Leningrad live

Get ready for a night of energy and Russian rock rebellion with Sergey Shnurov and Leningrad. Known for their explosive performances, bold lyrics, and high-octane stage presence. The show will feature global hits like Exhibit (Louboutins), cult favourites, and fresh new tracks, performed with the band’s signature raw intensity.

Location: Coca-Cola Arena

Times: 8.30pm November 7, 2025

Tickets: From Dhs275, coca-cola-arena.com

Downtown Design

Downtown Design is the Middle East’s premier trade fair dedicated to contemporary, high-quality design. As part of Dubai Design Week, it showcases cutting-edge products, installations, and innovations from interiors, architecture, and lifestyle industries. Attendees can explore limited edition creations from emerging studios, established brands, and international designers, all presented in a highly interactive and visually striking environment. From furniture and lighting to textiles and home accessories, Downtown Design is a hub of creativity and inspiration, offering professionals, students, and design enthusiasts alike the opportunity to experience the future of design firsthand.

Location: Dubai Design District

Times: 10am November 5 to 9, 2025

Tickets: From dhs80, platinumlist.net

Dubai Design Week

Dubai Design Week is the region’s largest creative festival and one of the top cultural events to attend transforming the Dubai Design District into a bustling hub of art, innovation, and inspiration. The festival features exhibitions, installations, talks, workshops, and immersive projects, attracting architects, designers, artists, and creative institutions from around the world. Visitors can explore a vibrant marketplace, Downtown Design, and discover groundbreaking work from both UAE-based and international talent. Whether you are a professional in the creative industry, a student, or simply a lover of art and design, Dubai Design Week offers a rich itinerary of interactive experiences, discussions, and showcases highlighting the latest trends and creative innovations.

Location: Dubai Design District

Times: 10am November 4 to 9, 2025

Tickets: From dhs80, platinumlist.net

DIFC Art Nights

DIFC Art Nights brings together a diverse array of global and regional artists for an unforgettable outdoor art experience. Over four days, Gate Village will showcase paintings, sculptures, digital art, and photography, offering a platform for creative voices to explore the future of art and expression. Visitors can enjoy live performances, engaging activities, and interactive installations while mingling with fellow art enthusiasts. The event also gives attendees the chance to explore nearby eateries and soak up the vibrant atmosphere of DIFC, making it a perfect evening of culture, creativity, and entertainment.

Location: Gate Village, DIFC

Times: 5pm November 13 to 16, 2025

Tickets: Entry is free

Rammstein Symphonic Experience

Experience the raw power of Rammstein in a way you’ve never seen before as their iconic heavy rock hits are transformed into a full symphonic performance. The Rammstein Symphonic Experience features 24 musicians and a live orchestra, reimagining the band’s music with cinematic visuals, dramatic lighting, and orchestral depth. This 75-minute performance is not a tribute, but a bold and immersive reworking of Rammstein’s catalogue, highlighting the intensity and grandeur of their music while introducing a fresh symphonic dimension.

Location: Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

Times: 9pm November 23, 2025

Tickets: Tickets from Dhs190, platinumlist.net

