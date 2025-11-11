Dubai is gearing up for Eid Al Etihad 2025 celebrations across the city this National Day

From fireworks to cultural shows and pop ups, Eid Al Etihad 2025 promises a spectacular National Day celebration, making it the perfect time to honour the UAE’s history and unity in true Dubai style.

When is National Day and what is it?

The UAE will mark its 54th National Day on Tuesday December 2, 2025, celebrating the union of the seven emirates.

By law, December 2 and 3 are official public holidays, though the government may shift dates to create a longer break. This means you could enjoy a 4 or 5 day weekend if the December 3 holiday is moved to Monday December 1.

National Day follows Commemoration Day on Sunday November 30, which could also be included in the extended holiday if announced by local authorities. Every year, the occasion is marked with major celebrations, parades, and events across the UAE, attended by the nation’s leaders.

Here’s where to join the celebrations.

Al Safa Library for Arts and Design

Celebrate the UAE’s creative spirit with poetry readings, art performances, and traditional music. The library will host a month of cultural events highlighting Emirati heritage.

Location: Al Wasl Rd, Jumeirah 3

Times: November 3 to December 2

Cost: Free

Contact: (800) 33222

@dubaiculture

Global Village

Global Village will be glowing in the colours of the UAE flag with fireworks, drone shows, and a special dance operetta. Don’t miss the fireworks displays at 9pm on December 1, 2 and 3.

Location: Global Village

Times: November 27 to December 3

Cost: From Dhs25

Contact: (04) 362 4114

@globalvillageuae

Expo City Dubai

Expo City will mark National Day with live performances at the spectacular Al Wasl Dome, plus family activities and art displays.

Location: Expo City Dubai

Times: November 28 to December 2

Cost: Entry varies by event

Contact: (800) 39762489

@expocitydubai

Dubai Parks and Resorts

Families can enjoy themed entertainment, roaming performers, and special offers across Motiongate, Legoland, and Riverland.

Location: Dubai Parks and Resorts

Times: December 1 to December 4

Cost: Park entry applies

Contact: (800) 2629464

@dubaiparksresorts

Burj Khalifa

Downtown Dubai will light up with a breathtaking fireworks and fountain show at the Burj Khalifa. Expect crowds, music, and plenty of patriotic energy.

Location: Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai

Times: December 2

Cost: Free viewing areas (paid dining views available)

Contact: (04) 888 8888

@burjkhalifa

Souk Al Seef

Head to the Creek for a traditional National Day atmosphere filled with culture, food stalls, and waterfront charm. Fireworks have not yet been confirmed but are expected.

Location: Souk Al Seef, Dubai Creek

Times: Tue Dec 2, evening

Cost: Free

@soukalseef

Nad Al Sheba Mall

Expect family-friendly pop-ups and activations celebrating UAE heritage. The festivities will run for more than three weeks, offering something new every weekend.

Location: Nad Al Sheba Mall

Times: November 14 to December 7

Cost: Free

Contact: (800) 738245

@nadalsheba.mall

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library

The library’s outdoor Winter Festival will bring together workshops, family activities, and local talent showcases in the lead-up to National Day.

Location: Mohammed Bin Rashid Library

Times: November 25 to November 27

Cost: Free

Contact: (800) 627523

@mbrlae

Al Shindagha Museum

Celebrate the UAE’s story at this open-air heritage museum. Expect light projections, live performances, and traditional displays along Dubai Creek.

Location: Al Shindagha Museum, Dubai Creek

Times: November 29 to December 3

Cost: Entry fees may apply

Contact: (058) 124 4214

@alshindaghamuseum