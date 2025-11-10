Emirates warns US passengers to reach airports early as delays continue

If you are flying from the United States with Emirates, the airline is urging passengers to arrive at least four hours before their flight because of longer security screening times and ongoing delays at airports across the country.

Longer waits at American airports

Emirates has shared a travel advisory for passengers departing from any of its US destinations, asking to allow extra time for check-in and security. The reminder comes as US airports face major disruption linked to a government shutdown, which has now stretched into its 41st day.

Thousands of flights affected

According to flight-tracking website FlightAware, more than 3,300 flights were cancelled and around 10,000 delayed across the US on Sunday alone and the situation may worsen as the busy Thanksgiving holiday approaches on Thursday, November 27.

Emirates flights from major US cities

Emirates currently operates flights from 11 major US cities including New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Miami, Orlando, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington D.C. The airline has advised all travellers to check the status of their flight online before heading to the airport to avoid disruptions.

Stay updated on your booking

Passengers are also being encouraged to update their contact details through the Manage Your Booking section on the Emirates website to make sure they receive the latest travel alerts. Those who have booked a chauffeur-drive service will be contacted directly if there are any changes to their pick-up time.

What travellers should do

If you are due to fly from the United States with Emirates, plan to reach the airport early, check your flight before leaving home, and keep your phone and email handy for any updates. With the current disruption in the US, a little extra time could make your journey much smoother.

Image: What’s On Archive