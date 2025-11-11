Step inside Emirates Palace this Eid Al Etihad for Living Artifacts, a stunning holographic journey through UAE history

Eid Al Etihad comes alive at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi, with a new holographic installation beneath the hotel’s iconic Grand Dome. For three days, visitors can step into Living Artifacts, an immersive display that traces the UAE’s history through light, sound, and digital storytelling.

The installation draws on Image Nation Abu Dhabi’s History of the Emirates docuseries. It uses holograms to showcase centuries of Emirati heritage, from ancient trade vessels to the world’s oldest natural pearl. Each projection is paired with soundscapes and interactive elements, designed to make history feel immediate and vivid.

The display highlights key moments and objects from the nation’s past. It begins with the Marawah Houses, dating back 8,000 years, and then moves to the Shasha Boat, a symbol of maritime ingenuity. Next, visitors encounter the Marawah Vessel, one of the oldest decorated ceramics in the region. From there, the journey continues to the Temple of Shamash at Ed-Dur, and finally reaches the UAE flag, a unifying emblem that ties the entire story together.

The experience blends archaeology, craftsmanship, and technology, letting visitors explore how early communities shaped the modern UAE. It celebrates heritage while highlighting the nation’s creativity and progress.

The installation welcomes the public for free from December 1 to 3, between noon and 8 pm. Visitors enter on a first-come, first-served basis with no bookings required. This is a rare chance to witness history and innovation collide in one of Abu Dhabi’s most iconic spaces.