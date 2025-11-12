It’s never too early to treat yourself

The festive season may be all about giving, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t treat yourself, too. And what’s better than a gift that keeps on giving every day of the month?

Here’s our pick of the best Advent calendars available in the UAE for Christmas 2025.

Charlotte Tilbury

Fans of cult beauty brand Charlotte Tilbury will be delighted to know the brand’s staple-packed advent calendar is now available in the UAE – both in Beauty Wonderland stores and on the official regional website. This year’s Beauty Treasure Chest has 12 doors of perfectly packaged products, including a Pillow Talk lipstick, full-size mascara, and of course – Magic Cream.

Price: Dhs1,050

Buy it: ae.charlottetilbury.com

Sand Dollar

A Hunza G swimsuit, Nuxe body oil, a High Tied pouch – boutique resortwear store Sand Dollar’s first advent calendar doesn’t disappoint. There’s 24 days of beautifully wrapped products to unpack, from bodycare and jewellery to hair products and resortwear. With a total product value of over Dhs5,000, it’s one of the best value calendars on the market.

Price: Dhs,2880

Buy it: sanddollardubai.com

Nespresso

The perfect gift for the coffee lover (and Nespresso machine owner) in your life, Nespresso has unveiled two advent calendars for 2025: the original and the Vertuo. Both feature a two-piece collection of roast and ground coffee capsules, as well as a beautiful embossed porcelain mug.

Price: Dhs195 original, Dhs225 Vertuo

Buy it: nespresso.com

Le Clos

For lovers of the finest tipples, Le Clos has unveiled a midnight blue Cellar of Wonders, a twelve-day journey through some of the world’s most exquisite wines and spirits. Presented in a beautifully crafted keepsake box, each door reveals an exceptional wine, champagne or spirit, featuring brands including Patrón, Belvedere and Perrier-Jouët.

Price: Dhs1,999

Buy it: mmihomedelivery.ae

Jo Malone

A wheel of scented surprises awaits behind the 25 gold-tinted drawers of Jo Malone’s 2025 advent calendar. Each one features a 30ml fragrance, miniature candle, body care or a cologne, providing a fragrant treat for every day of December leading up to the big day.

Price: Dhs1,758

Buy it: ounass.ae

The Body Shop

Keep winter skin hydrated with The Body Shop’s Ultimate Beauty Advent Calendar. Inside the drawers are 11 signature products, from shea shampoo to coconut cream, moringa, mango, masks, moisturisers, and much more.

Price: Dhs799

Buy it: thebodyshop.ae

Sephora

The Sephora Collection advent calendar sells out year in, year out for its mix of beauty, skincare, and accessories, worth well over the Dhs295 price tag. This year, there are no numbers and no rules, meaning you can open any door in any order you want. The only exception is December 24, where you’ll find a limited edition product design to brighten the night before Christmas.

Price: Dhs295

Buy it: sephora.ae

MMI

The MMI Christmas Advent Calendar is back to keep you merry and bright in the final lead-up to Christmas. This year’s Merry Mischief calendar has 24 mini alcohol bottles neatly boxed behind each door, with gin, prosecco, wine, tequila, vodka and Champagne all included. Perfect for an evening tipple each night in the build-up to the big day.

Price: Dhs499

Buy it: mmihomedelivery.ae

Look Fantastic

The Look Fantastic advent calendar is one beauty fans look forward to each year – and this might just be the best one yet. Behind 25 doors, you’ll find treats from some of the world’s most popular brands, from MAC to Sol de Janeiro and Color Wow.

Price: Dhs710

Buy it: lookfantastic.ae

Bateel

Bateel’s Christmas range has now dropped, and from dates to chocolates, there are some lovely boxes perfect for the gifting season. If you’re treating yourself, go for the starry gold advent calendar, featuring 24 days of indulgence with a curated selection of truffles, single-origin chocolates and chocolate macarons.

Price: Dhs340

Buy it: bateel.com