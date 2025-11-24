Fly like a pro this UAE National Day

The UAE National Day weekend means busy airports, long lines, and crowded terminals. But a few smart moves can save you time and stress. From online check-in to transport and packing hacks, these six tips will help you move through the crowds like a pro.

Prioritise punctuality and online check-in

Time is your best ally during peak travel. Arrive at least three hours before departure, clear Immigration 90 minutes before your flight, and reach your gate an hour ahead. Avoid long queues by completing online check-in via your airline’s website or app.

Smart travel and transport

Skip the traffic and make use of public transport. At DXB, the Red Line Metro connects directly to Terminals 1 and 3, while AUH offers a 24/7 express shuttle from Dubai. Taxis and ride-hailing apps are options too, though fares start at Dhs25 at DXB.

Pick-up and drop-off rules

Follow airport signage to avoid fines. At DXB, drop-offs are only in designated zones, and pick-ups must use official car parks. AUH has similar rules: Departures forecourt for drop-offs, Arrivals car park for pick-ups.

Home check-in services

Skip queues completely with home check-in. DXB offers Dubz for multiple airlines, while AUH residents can use Morafiq. Emirates passengers also benefit from City Check-In locations in DIFC and Ajman, including bonus Skywards Miles during December and January.

Speed through immigration

Smart Gates at DXB and biometric Smart Travel at AUH save time. Eligible passengers can breeze through in seconds – no paper documents needed.

Pack smartly

Weigh bags at home, follow hand luggage rules, and keep electronics accessible. Lithium battery power banks must stay in hand luggage, and check prohibited items in advance. Smart packing avoids delays and extra fees.

