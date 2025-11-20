Emirates highlights an extra busy December with over 2.3 million departures and 2.5 million arrivals

If you thought Dubai was busy now, think again. This December, Emirates is expecting a jaw-dropping surge of travellers, with over 2.3 million departures and 2.5 million arrivals through DXB. Yep, that’s nearly five million people moving in and out of the city in just one month – and this is just over the next few weekends.

Emirates has strongly recommended that customers plan their travel carefully, from considering the likelihood of additional traffic on the way to the airport to a bustling airport.

Looking for ways you can minimise your wait time and the chances of missing your flight? Keep the below in mind:

Arrive three hours before your flight departs. You can even use the Dubai Metro to get to the airport – but do keep in mind that it can get very busy and packed during peak hours

Get past immigration at least an hour and a half before your departure

Double (and maybe triple) check your Boarding Gate one hour before departure

Download the Emirates App and check in online. Bonus points for you if you register for biometrics to breeze through the airport

Double-check the luggage guidelines to prevent any delays

Drop off your luggage at DIFC – Emirates City Check In & Travel Store to save time, or the day before at the airport. You can even enjoy a stress-free check-in at home

Additionally, if you have someone back home who wants a gift from Dubai, you can pre-order your festive shopping on EmiratesRED.com and get access to exclusive retail products, which are then delivered to their seat in the air by the cabin crew.

PS. Another important point to remember: Emirates has banned the use of power banks during flights. The ban applies to all types and brands of power banks and is part of the airline’s efforts to enhance passenger safety.

Safe travels everyone!

Images: Emirates