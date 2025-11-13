The GCC Visa will be similar to a Schengen Visa

The GCC Visa is about to make travelling around the gulf much easier for tourists and it has been announced that phase one will begin in December with two countries trialing it. The UAE and Bahrain will be involved in the pilot phase and if it is successful, it will be expanded to all six countries the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, and Bahrain. GCC Secretary General Jasem Al Budaiwi announced the initiative during a meeting of interior ministers held in Kuwait City on Wednesday, confirming that the pilot phase would launch in December according to The National.

There will be an electronic platform connecting countries and sharing information on travel-related violations and border records. This database will exchange information to help verify traveller safety.

What is GCC Grand Tours Visa?

The GCC Grand Tours Visa or the GCC Unified Visa allows travellers to visit one or all six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, and Bahrain, under a single visa, similar to the Schengen visa that facilitates travel across European Schengen countries. It is designed for tourism and short term stays. The visa’s validity period has not yet been confirmed, but it is expected to range from 30 to 90 days.

What are the advantages?

Ease of travel within the GCC countries

A simplified visa process: The application will be online and there will only be one in comparison to several if tourists want to go to multiple countries

Cost effective: Tourists can save money by choosing to apply for the unified visa option to travel across all six nations, rather than needing to pay for multiple different visas.

What documents will be required?

A valid passport

A completed application form

Passport-sized photographs

Some additional documents may be required such as:

Proof of accommodation

Travel itinerary

Travel insurance

Return or onward ticket

Proof of financial means

How to apply for the GCC Grand Tours Visa

Once the system is live, tourists will apply through an online portal before arriving to the country. Applicants will select whether they are applying for entry to a single country or multiple GCC states. They’ll complete the form, upload the documents, pay the visa fee and the visa will be issued electronically via email.

