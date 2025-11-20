Halsey’s much-anticipated Dubai concert – part of her Back to Badlands world tour – has been cancelled

In October, fans were treated to the news that multi-award-winning American singer and songwriter Halsey was going to perform in Dubai at the Coca-Cola Arena on December 6, 2025. The performance was to kick off the Dubai Shopping Festival 2025/2026 – the world’s longest-running retail festival. The exciting event would have marked Halsey’s long-awaited debut performance in the UAE, promising an unforgettable night full of fan-favourite hits and her signature, high-energy live show.

Sadly, however, eager fans who nabbed tickets to see her live were informed on Thursday, November 20, 2025 that Halsey’s Dubai concert will no longer take place.

The email explained that the cancellation was due to unforeseen circumstances beyond the control of Halsey, the organisers, and the venue where she was meant to perform – Coca-Cola Area.

Will Hasley perform in Dubai in the future? We hope so. She is known for chart-toppers like Without Me, Gasoline and Castle, and has become one of the most influential names in modern pop.

With billions of streams, multiple platinum singles and three GRAMMY nominations, She has earned a strong reputation in the music industry. The Dubai concert was meant to be part of her Back to Badlands world tour, celebrating ten years since her breakthrough debut album, Badlands. Her latest album, The Great Impersonator, released in 2024, debuted at number one on Billboard’s rock and alternative charts.

I had tickets. Will I get a refund?

The email mentioned that all tickets for Halsey’s Dubai concert will be refunded automatically to the same card used for purchase.

Fans are advised that refunds may take up to 21 working days to appear. In addition, the Coca-Cola Arena website has removed Halsey from its list of upcoming events.

So far, Halsey herself has not made any public statement regarding the cancellation, leaving fans eager for an update directly from the artist.

Image: What’s On Archive