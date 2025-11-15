Honeycomb Hi-Fi: The bar everyone is quietly loving

While catching up with friends recently, one casually said, “Honeycomb Hi‑Fi is the best bar in Dubai.” That’s a statement in a city full of favourites, where it’s impossible to pick just one – and after revisiting, it’s easy to see why. Though not new on the scene, Honeycomb Hi‑Fi is still a one-of-a-kind spot in the city, with something cool happening every month. If you haven’t been yet, you need to go ASAP.

The pour point

Though Honeycomb Hi‑Fi carries speakeasy vibes, it’s already a favourite in Dubai while still keeping that ‘if you know, you know’ energy. Created by VKD Hospitality, known for bringing some of the city’s most standout and innovative concepts to life, Honeycomb Hi‑Fi is located in the Pullman Dubai Downtown in Business Bay. It’s a vinyl-listening bar that combines high-fidelity sound with an Izakaya-style kitchen. You walk in through what feels like a record store, browse rare vinyl, then pass into “The Listening Room,” where a custom-built speaker system by Devon Turnbull sets the tone.

The scene

The energy at Honeycomb Hi‑Fi isn’t clubby or loud; it’s refined and chill, the kind of place for “people who get it,” who love the music, and just want to vibe to the groovy beats while sipping their favourite cocktail. It’s quietly cool, retro-inspired with a modern edge. Walk in and the space feels like a secret bar somewhere in Europe, or a friend’s stylish yet cosy living room, one who’s obsessed with music. You’ll immediately feel at home. You don’t feel the glare of “being seen”; it’s more like you’ve discovered it by choice. The crowd isn’t your usual nightlife crew, it’s people who slide in with friends, a laid-back date, or even solo at the bar, sipping and grooving.

The sips

Drinks at Honeycomb Hi‑Fi hit that sweet spot, inventive yet light, with each cocktail carrying its own vibe. From High Note and Sakura Tonic to Green Velvet and Stolen Time, crafted with whisky, gin, sake, and Japanese liqueurs. For anyone sticking to the classics, there’s wine, beer, sake, shochu, umeshu, and yuzushu, something for every mood.

The bites

Creamy burrata? Not here. Honeycomb Hi‑Fi does things differently, with inventive Japanese-inspired bites that pair perfectly with your cocktail. Start light with the Midori Salad, Seaweed Sunomono, or Yellowtail Tartar – the perfect first-round snack. Still in the mood to munch but not ready to go all-in? Try the Chicken or Mushroom Gyoza, and Chicken Yakitori. Meat lover? Go for the Wagyu Rib Eye or Wagyu Katsu Sliders. Feeling carb-happy? Choose from Garlic Prawn Udon, Sweet Corn Mochi Risotto, or Dan Dan Noodles. Desserts stay on the lighter side: Black Sesame Cheesecake, Chocolate Miso with whisky ice cream, and Chocolate Kinako Marquise.

The service

The team at Honeycomb Hi‑Fi is just as cool as the vibe of the place. The bartenders know their craft, mixing drinks in sync with the DJ’s groovy beats, while the servers bring genuinely good energy, making sure you have the best time and guiding you through the menu like pros. They know every detail inside out, are quick to check in, and easy to chat with.

The extras

November at Honeycomb Hi‑Fi is all about music, mixology, and Japanese craft, as the bar reunites with The House of Suntory for their third collaboration. Throughout the month, expect a lineup of international DJs, vinyl sets, and live Tokyo-style listening sessions from labels like Mule Musiq, plus creative workshops like Japanese calligraphy with Yoshimi Fujii. Cocktails are inspired by Japan’s autumn season, featuring creative serves like the Hojicha-Hi, Miso Negroni, Hibiki Old Fashioned, and After 8.

December has something special for New Year’s Eve. On Wednesday, December 31, there’s a multi-course menu with all the bar’s favourites. There are three packages to choose from: non-alcoholic Dhs600, house Dhs700 with signature cocktails and sake, or premium Dhs800 for top-shelf spirits and the full inventive cocktail lineup.

What’s on the tab

Expect to spend around Dhs950–Dhs1200 for two to three people if you’re going all out with starters, a few mains, drinks, and dessert.

The final pour

If you love a low-key, intimate spot with great music that stands out from the usual big-city scene, Honeycomb Hi‑Fi is the perfect go-to.

What’s On verdict

Honeycomb Hi‑Fi nails “the vibe” and easily secures its spot as one of Dubai’s best bars. From the concept and interiors to the music, energy, drinks, and bites, everything is perfectly in sync. Intimate, soulful, and impossible not to fall for, it’s a truly special spot from the moment you walk in to the second you leave.

Location: Pullman Dubai Downtown, Level 2, Business Bay

Times: Wed to Thu & Sun to Tue, 7.30pm to 2am; Fri to Sat, 7.30pm to 3am

Contact: @honeycombhifi

Images: Provided