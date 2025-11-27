The book is celebrating the world of culture, connection and tradition.

If your coffee table is missing a splash of culture (and something seriously good-looking), here’s one for the wishlist. HuqqA, the upscale gastronomy and lifestyle brand, has teamed up with luxury publisher Assouline to launch Mystic Mist: The Rituals of HuqqA — a stunning new book that dives deep into the heritage, design, and rituals behind the centuries-old tradition of shisha.

Available for pre-order now, the 256-page collector’s edition blends history, craftsmanship, and modern lifestyle in a way only HuqqA and Assouline could pull off.

A journey through centuries of culture

Shisha’s origins date back to the Mughal and Persian empires, where it evolved from a simple vessel into a symbol of status and artistry. From Ottoman coffeehouses to European salons, the ritual travelled the world, becoming a universal symbol of connection, conversation, and contemplation.

Mystic Mist brings this story to life through a contemporary lens, tracing how the tradition has transformed across generations — and how HuqqA is reimagining it today through design innovation, sensory hospitality, and a refined modern aesthetic.

The team behind the masterpiece

Assouline has brought out the big guns for this collaboration. The book features writing by acclaimed journalist Sarah Khan, whose rich storytelling makes the history feel alive and intimate. Photography is by Oliver Pilcher, known for his dreamy, cinematic captures for Condé Nast Traveler and luxury brands worldwide. His imagery gives the shisha ritual a sense of grandeur, elegance, and warmth.

Conceptual collaboration comes from Irem Kınay, Assouline’s longtime partner in Turkey and the creative mind behind several region-focused titles.

The result is a book that’s part cultural exploration, part design object — and fully a piece you’ll want on display.

A cultural statement piece

Whether you’re a collector, a design lover, or someone who simply appreciates a beautiful object, Mystic Mist is equal parts décor and storytelling. It reflects HuqqA’s mission to elevate cultural rituals into modern experiences and shines a global spotlight on the artistry of shisha.

Where to get it

Mystic Mist: The Rituals of HuqqA is now available for pre-order online and at Assouline boutiques across the UAE, including Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Galleries Lafayette, and The Galleria Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi.