Music Travel Love and A1 are sharing the Coca Cola Arena stage in 2026

Two huge acts have just been announced for Dubai in 2026 and we bet that this will be a throwback you’ll love to see. On March 28 2026, pop group A1 and Canadian acoutic duo Music Travel Love will perform together for the first time on the same night at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

They will take the stage on the same night to create an unforgettable evening of nostalgia, connection, and emotion for fans, who will be treated to an extraordinary musical journey that bridges generations – from the pop anthems that defined their teenage years to the soothing harmonies that capture hearts today.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coca-Cola Arena (@cocacolaarena)

This all-seated concert will take audiences from dancing in their bedrooms to singing along under the stars, celebrating the enduring power of music to unite people through memory and emotion. Presented by All Things Live Middle East, the concert will showcase two unforgettable performances – from the electric energy of A1’s chart-toppers to the reflective calm of Music Travel Love’s acoustic artistry.

Also read: 36 epic events in the UAE to get excited for before the end of the year

Who are Music Travel Love?

Canadian twin brothers Bob and Clint Moffatt were once part of the 90s pop-rock band The Moffatts and are the duo behind Music Travel Love, a global YouTube sensation known for their heartfelt acoustic covers filmed in stunning destinations around the world. Blending music, wanderlust and nostalgia, the brothers have performed everywhere from beaches in Thailand to deserts in the UAE, turning each location into a soulful backdrop for timeless hits like Stand By Me and Perfect. Their feel-good sound and scenic visuals have earned them millions of fans — and made them one of the most watched acoustic acts online.

Also read: Get ready to laugh out loud as Jimmy Carr returns to Dubai

Who are A1?