Your events calendar for Dubai, Abu Dhabi and the Northern Emirates, all planned out

It’s official – the epic UAE winter season starts now.

Whether you’re a resident or tourist, bookmark these unmissable things to do in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and the Northern Emirates for 2025, from restaurant openings to music festivals and stunning new staycation spots.

November

Festival: Dubai Fitness Challenge

The Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) – aka the 30×30 challenge, returns to Dubai for the whole month of November, now in its ninth addition, what started as an intiative to get residents doing 30 mins of exercise everyday has turned into a citywide fitness festival with fun fitness villages, one-off events and heaps of free classes. Popular events that are returning on the calendar include Dubai Ride on November 2, Dubai Stand-Up Paddle on November 8 and 9 November, and Dubai Run on November 23.

Location: City-wide, Dubai

When: November 1 to 30

Find out more: dubaifitnesschallenge.com

Hotel opening: SO/ Ras Al Khaimah

A stylish, all-inclusive escape that blends bold design and beachfront bliss, SO/ Ras Al Khaimah marks Ennismore’s first foray into the adventure emirate, and it’s set to welcome guests from November 15. A new all-inclusive property at the gateway to Marjan island, each of its bedrooms and suites comes with uninterrupted sea views – perfect for relaxing stays by the ocean. On the foodie front, The Market offers casual all-day eats, Floating World is a speciality Japanese-Asian restaurant, and Bungalow is a beach club for sun-soaked days and drinks with your toes in the sand. A duo of pool bars, a spa and gym with complimentary classes complete the leisure line-up.

Location: Ras Al Khaimah

When: November

Book: @so.rasalkhaimah

Museum opening: Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi’s long-awaited Natural History Museum will welcome its first visitors on November 22. The newest addition to Saadiyat Cultural District spans over 35,000 square metres and invites visitors to travel back in time through 13.8 billion years of history. From the big bang to the formation of the solar system and evolution of life, unmissable highlights include Stan, a near-complete Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton and a 25-metre female blue whale specimen, the largest animal ever known.

Location: Saadiyat Cultural District

When: From November 22

Book: @nhm_abudhabi

Restaurant opening: Canary Beach and The Maine Palm

Two local legends come together for an exciting new dual dining concept, opening at Club Vista Mare this October. Canary Beach will be ‘West Coast’ inspired, while The MAINE Palm will bring inspiration from the ‘East Coast’ to the new shorefront location. There will be four different dining spaces, including multiple lounge bars, a terrace, seaside dining, beach beds, cabanas and much more to choose from, so you can decide what vibe you want to choose.

Location: Club Vista Mare

When: November

Book: @canarybeach

Festival: Mansour Festival

Yas Island is set to buzz with colour and creativity as the much-loved Mansour Festival returns for another round of family fun. Expect four days packed with live shows, interactive workshops, camel and horse rides, and a mix of parades, drones, and fireworks lighting up the Abu Dhabi sky. Foodies can head to Obaid’s Food Corner for a global line-up of themed food trucks serving sweet and savoury bites, perfect for all ages.

Location: Yas Gateway Park North, Abu Dhabi

When: November 20 to 23

Tickets: From Dhs55.

Book: abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net

Restaurant opening: Son of a Fish

From the creators of Be Beach and Bar du Port comes a new concept to Dubai Harbour. Get ready to discover Aegean classics in a chic setting at Son of a Fish, opening next month. Son of a Fish is inspired by the Athenian Riviera in both its decor and concept. The decor mirrors the stripped-back Athenian coastline in an airy indoor space with floor-length windows, while the minimalist terrace will offer stunning coastline views from the harbour.

Location: Dubai Harbour

When: November

Book: @sonofafishdubai

Festival: Untold

New location, same epic festival. Untold returns to Dubai this November for four days of huge musical fun. This time taking place at Dubai Parks and Resorts, so far, confirmed headliners include global dance music legend Steve Aoki, Dutch DJ and record producer Armin van Buuren, and the one and only Martin Garrix.

Location: Dubai Parks and Resorts

When: November 6 to 9

Tickets: From Dhs495

Book: untold.ae

Gig: Davido

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Davido is returning to Coca-Cola Arena with his 5IVE Alive Tour on Saturday November 8 and it promises to be one of the biggest nights of the year. He’s known for hits like Fall, If and more.

Location: Coca-Cola Arena

When: November 8

Tickets: From Dhs225

Book: dubai.platinumlist.net

Event: Manar Abu Dhabi

Instagrammable art festival Manar Abu Dhabi is returning this November 2025, turning the capital into one big canvas. Running from November 15 until January 4, 2026, there will be an all new theme – The Light Compass – with 23 newly comissioned works to explore. Everything from light sculptures to projections and immersive installations will take place at a duo of locations this year – the flagship Jubail Island, as well as Al Ain.

Location: Jubail Island and Al Ain

Dates: November 15 to January 4

Book: @publicartabudhabi

Festival: Sephoria

Sephoria is Sephora’s super-sized beauty festival, which brings together Sephora’s best-loved brands – and it returns to Dubai this November. Across the three days, you can look forward to fun-filled experiences, expert masterclasses, Instagrammable photo ops, freebies from top brands and of course, the all-important beauty gift bag.

Location: Al Wasl Plaza, Expo City

Dates: November 20 to 22

Ticket price: From Dhs300

Book: sephoriaevent.ae

Show: Beetlejuice

Seen the cartoons and the movie? Well, you might have said his name three times because this November, you can catch the hilarious ghost live on stage in the capital. Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager dealing with grief from the loss of her mother and a neglectful father. They’ve moved into a house that is haunted by a recently deceased couple and a degenerate demon with a thing for stripes. But thankfully, Lydia has a thing for ‘all-things-dead’, and she calls on the ghosts to help scare away her father and stepmother. Beetlejuice comes up with the perfect plan, which involves exorcism, an adorable girl scout who gets scared out of her wits, and a whole (nether)world of pandemonium.

Location: Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

When: November 20 to 30

Tickets: From Dhs145

Book: etihadarena.ae

Gig: Bongo’s Bingo

Bongo’s Bingo is returning this month, setting up the mayhem at The Tent at Bla Bla in Dubai. The one-night-only event will take place on Saturday, November 22, so you have plenty of time to juggle your plans around (or cancel them) for this cult-favourite bingo rave. If you haven’t attended a Bongo’s Bingo night before, it is so much more than just a bingo night. It’s a fun blend of traditional bingo, dance-offs, rave intervals, and audience participation. If you need any more proof of just how popular it is, it takes place at 50 locations around the world.

Location: Bla Bla, JBR Dubai

When: November 22

Tickets: From Dhs150

Book: @bongosbingodubai

Festival: Icons of Porche

Love all things automotive? You need to get yourself to Icons of Porsche this November. The cool car festival will be taking over Dubai Design District on November 22 and 23 for a turbocharged weekend of cars, culture, and family fun. There will be exciting Porsche displays, featuring the brand’s latest icons, electric performers, and timeless models, live performances and DJs, food stalls and more.

Location: Dubai Design District

When: November 22 and 23

Tickets: From Dhs75

Book: @porsche.middleeast

Gig: Adriatique Presents X at Ushuaia Dubai

While Ushuaia Dubai’s opening night kicked things off on October 31, there’s still lots to look forward to. Taking over the Dubai Harbour Experience on November 15 will be Adriatique with the wow-worthy X show, followed by Calvin Harris on November 29.

Location: Dubai Harbour

When: Adriatique presents X (November 15), Calvin Harris (November 29)

Tickets: From Dhs195

Book: ushuaiadubai.com

Festival: Defected at FIVE Palm Jumeirah

Bohemia is the weekly beach party that takes over the sand at FIVE Palm Jumeirah every Saturday during the winter season, bringing with it a roster of international acts. On November 8, it’s set for a huge Defected Records takeover as the annual Defected Dubai graces the Palm Jumeirah shores, with a headline set from Purple Disco Machine.

Location: FIVE Palm Jumeirah

When: November 8

Tickets: From Dhs150

Book: platinumlist.net

Gig: Ronan Keating at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre

Get ready for iconic hits and feel-good vibes under the stars as Irish pop legend Ronan Keating performs live in collaboration with McGettigan’s at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre. Expect to hear a mix of his solo hits like When You Say Nothing At All and Life Is A Rollercoaster, plus tunes from his days in Boyzone.

Location: Dubai Media City Amphitheatre

When: November 21

Tickets: From Dhs249

Book: platinumlist.net

Art fair: Downtown Design

The anchor of Dubai Design Week, Downtown Design takes place each November, inviting design-lovers to discover a mix of international and regional brands. Now in its 11th year, it’s renowned as the region’s leading platform for high-quality and contemporary design.

Location: D3

When: November 5 to 9

Book: downtowndubai.com

Festival: Woofstock

Woofstock UAE is coming back to the Dubai Islands beach this year and it’s going to be bigger and better than ever. It’s taking place on November 22 and 23, so you can visit over the weekend and enjoy all the festivities. There will be fun activities for you and your pup, live music, educational workshops such as dog training, delicious food and beverage options, rescue organisations, many market stalls and much more, it will be the ultimate day out for you and your dog.

Location: Dubai Islands Beach

When: November 22 and 23

Book: @woofstockuae

Gig: Pacha Icons presents Pawsa, Music On, Peggy Gou

After a huge summer residency at Destino Five Ibiza, Pacha Icons returns to Dubai for the winter, promising to bring some huge DJ sets and festivals to Playa Pacha at FIVE LUXE. After a huge season opening with Carl Cox, upcoming gigs include Pawsa on November 7, Music On with Marco Carola on November 21 and Peggy Gou on December 6.

Location: Playa Pacha, FIVE LUXE

When:Pawsa (November 7), Music On with Marco Carola (November 21), Peggy Gou (December 6)

Tickets: From Dhs150

Book: platinumlist.net

Gig: Travis Scott

International hip hop superstar Travis Scott is coming to Abu Dhabi in November. He will be performing at Etihad Park, Yas Island. The performance is part of the singer’s CIRCUS MAXIMUS WORLD TOUR, which included 76 sold-out stops across North America, Europe, UK, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand throughout 2023 and 2024. So, if you don’t have tickets yet, go and get them now.

Location: Etihad Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

When: November 15

Tickets: From Dhs495

Book: ticketmaster.ae

Hotel opening: Nomad

Sharjah’s glamping getaway options are already pretty impressive – from the otherworldly Moon Retreat to the shoreside Kingfisher Retreat. But from November, you’ll be able to discover a brand new glamping option, this time an eco-retreat in Kalba’s mountainous valleys on the east coast. Found near Kalba Nature Reserve, the retreat features up 20 bespoke, solar-powered luxury trailers, and you’re right in the heart of nature, allowing for full immersion. And there are zero distractions because it is a no-wifi zone, so you can enjoy a digital disconnection during your stay.

Location: Kalba, Sharjah

When: November

Book: sharjahcollection.ae

Gig: DREAM Concert

The world’s biggest K-pop festival is finally touching down in the UAE. The iconic DREAM Concert makes its Abu Dhabi debut, bringing with it a line-up of idols, high-energy performances, and next-level production. Fans can look forward to all the signature choreography, dazzling visuals, and fan chants that make K-pop such a global sensation. Beyond the music, there’ll be Korean food stalls and culture zones at Dream Park, making it a full-on festival experience.

Location: Etihad Park, Abu Dhabi

Times: 4pm to 11.30pm, November 22

Tickets: From Dhs375

Book: abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net

Festival: Taste of Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi’s biggest food, drink & music festival returns to Yas Gateway Park North for a fun and foodie-filled weekend this November. Among the star chefs descending on the capital, you’ll be able to catch masterclasses and appearances from legendary TV chef Gino D’Acampo, Masterchef Australia’s Matt Preston and South Africa’s “Giggling Gourmet” Jenny Morris. On the restaurant front, expect pop-ups from local treasures like Oak Room, Catch at St Regis and Lento.

Location: Yas Gateway Park North

When: November 14 to 16

Tickets: From Dhs60

Book: @tasteofabudhabifestival

Gig: Teddy Swims

Time to Lose Control music fans! Multi-platinum global superstar Teddy Swims will be performing in Dubai this year. The Grammy-nominated American singer will headline at the Coca-Cola Arena as part of his I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy tour. This is the first time fans will see Teddy Swims performing live in Dubai.

Location: Coca-Cola Arena

When: November 22

Tickets: From Dhs295

Book:@cocacolaarena

Hotel opening: Ciel Dubai Marina

Set to become the world’s tallest hotel when it opens this November, Ciel Dubai Marina is a the newest five-star stay in the city. The hotel has opened up room reservations from November 15 and you can book online now. Prices seem to be starting from Dhs2,212 per room per night for a deluxe room. The new luxurious hotel will soar a tall 377 metres into the sky and will be home to over 1,000 rooms spanning 80-plus floors. Inside, you’ll find eight restaurants – including three concepts from UK-born Tattu, plus a spa, club lounge, and an observation bar & lounge offering uninterrupted views.

Location: Dubai Marina

When: From November

Book: ihg.com

Gig: Clean Bandit

If you’re into live music, this is the kind of gig that doesn’t come around often. Grammy-winning electronic trio Clean Bandit will take over Barasti Beach Dubai on Saturday, November 29, and yes, it’s going to be big.

Location: Barasti, Le Meridien Dubai Marina

When: November 29

Price: From Dhs199

Book: @barastibeach

Sport: Emirates Dubai 7s

One of the biggest weekends in the UAE calendar, the Emirates Dubai 7s takes place from November 28 until November 30. Now in its 55th year, the Emirates Dubai 7s has grown far beyond a rugby tournament, transforming into a full festival weekend that blends elite sport, live music, fitness competitions, and family-friendly entertainment. At its heart, the tournament is part of the HSBC SVNS series, welcoming some of the world’s best rugby sevens teams to compete in front of a passionate Dubai crowd. But alongside the high-octane matches, spectators can expect live music across multiple stages, vibrant food and beverage experiences, and an atmosphere that has become a hallmark of the event.

Location: The Sevens Stadium

When: November 28 to 30

Tickets: From Dhs455

Book: emiratesdubai7s.com

December

Museum opening: Zayed National Museum

It’s official: one of the UAE’s biggest cultural projects right now is set to open in December this year. The Zayed National Museum, which is currently being built in Abu Dhabi, will open its doors to the public four years after construction began. The architectural marvel will be the home for the inspiring story and tribute to our great nation and its visionary founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. The museum will be home to six permanent galleries, one temporary exhibition space, and one outdoor gallery.

Location: Saadiyat Cultural District, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi

When: December

Find out more: zayednationalmuseum.ae

Restaurant opening: Gloria

Big Mamma’s viral Italian restaurants have become some of the most photographed culinary hotspots in London, Paris and Madrid. And now they’re expanding their restaurant empire and landing in Dubai with their smash-hit Shoreditch restaurant, Gloria, set to open at The Ritz-Carlton DIFC, before the end of the year. Amazing news, amici.

Location: The Ritz-Carlton DIFC

When: December (TBC)

Book: @bigmammagroup

Festival: Sole DXB

Sole DXB returns to Dubai Design District this December, bringing three days of music, fashion, street culture, and art, making it one of the unmissable events in Dubai. This year’s headliners include South African singer-songwriter Tyla, American R&B sensation Miguel, and Canadian DJ Kaytranada.

Location: Dubai Design District, Dubai

When: December 12 to 14

Price: From Dhs350

Book: @soledxb

Gig: Timbaland

The American producer / beatmaker is coming to the Coca-Cola Arena this November and it’s one of the events you don’t want to miss in Dubai this month of November. His hits include work with Justin Timberlake, Nelly Furtado, and Missy Elliott.

Location: Coca-Cola Arena

When: November 28

Book: dubai.platinumlist.net

Sport: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 is the final race on the gripping F1 calendar, and always draws motorsport fans, thrill-seekers and celebrities to Yas Island for four days of sport, music and non-stop action. This year is set to be no exception, with VIP hospitality packages, after-race concerts from Benson Boone, Katy Perry, Post Malone and Metallica, plus a Keinemusik after, after party, and the small matter of crowning the 2025 F1 world champion.

Location: Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

When: December 4 to 7

Tickets: From Dhs1,495

Book: abudhabigp.com

Restaurant opening: BDP Beach

Bringing a new rhythm to Ras Al Khaimah’s beach scene, Bar Du Port debuts this December on Hayat Island. A sophisticated coastal escape, BDP Beach is a relaxed and refined reimagining of Dubai’s high-octane harbourside bar, unrolling on its own private plot next to the InterContinental Mina Al Arab. Set to become the emirate’s stylish new sun-drenched escape where days flow effortlessly into nights, BDP Beach will be an all-day experience for sun-drenched relaxation, alfresco afternoons, golden hour drinks and evenings backdropped by the sounds of resident DJs.

Location: Hayat Island, Ras Al Khaimah

When: From December

Book: @bdpbeachrak

Gig: Rod Stewart

Fresh off his 33rd studio album Swing Fever, Sir Rod Stewart has been confirmed to play at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena on December 17 this year. One of the best-selling artists in history, the eight-decade strong legend will bring his timeless hits including Maggie May, The First Cut is the Deepest, Forever Young, and many others to town. Rod has sold over an incredible 250 million records to date, and with his incredible charisma, stage presence, and his ability to create an electric atmosphere no matter which sell-out arena he performs at, fans of iconic rock and roll tunes are in for an absolute treat in Abu Dhabi.

Location: Etihad Arena

When: December 17

Tickets: From Dhs395

Book: etihadarena.ae

Restaurant opening: Barrafina

London’s acclaimed tapas spot is making its way to Dubai. Founded in 2007 as a tribute to the mother of Sam and Eddie Hart, brothers and Barrafina co-founders, it become London’s first no-reservation restaurant to earn a Michelin Star. There’s now five locations across the city, with Dubai set to mark the brand’s first international outpost.

Location: DIFC

When: December (TBC)

Book: @barrafinalondon

Gig: Maroon 5

Start 2026 in serious style with global pop legends Maroon 5. The music outfit is coming to Dubai to headline this year’s New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner at Atlantis, The Palm. Following in the footsteps of Sting and Lionel Richie, the multi-Grammy Award-winning band will take to the stage on December 31 for a spectacular open-air performance under the stars. Expect a hit-packed setlist with crowd favourites like Moves Like Jagger, This Love, She Will Be Loved, and Payphone, plus a jaw-dropping fireworks display lighting up the skies above Atlantis, The Palm and Atlantis The Royal.

Location: Atlantis, The Palm

Tickets: From Dhs6,500 and are available via

When: December 31

Book: platinumlist.net