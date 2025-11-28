Two sporting legends are in Dubai this weekend for the Emirates Dubai 7s, and we caught up with them ahead of kick off

Bryan Habana and Ellie Kildunne was speaking to us at the HSBC SVNS Series in Dubai where they are appearing as an HSBC Brand Ambassador around the ‘Lets SVNS This City’ campaign. They both shared their favourite spots in Dubai, why the city is a highlight on the Emirates Dubai 7s calendar, how the sport meets entertainment, and plenty more.

Bryan Habana

Is there a go-to spot for when you are in Dubai? A favourite restaurant, hotel, or place to unwind?

Dubai is one of those cities where you can always ﬁnd a place that adequately solves for any desire or pleasure. I absolutely love Atlantis on the Palm. Its family friendly nature with one of the best waterparks in Dubai as well as host of wonderful activities such as swimming with dolphins, experiencing the world’s largest indoor hotel aquarium, large variety of restaurants make it a brilliant holiday destination. Dubai is a city that blends so many cultures and experiences, which is exactly what makes coming back here year after year so enjoyable as you will always ﬁnd something new and unique to explore.

What makes Dubai 7s stand out compared to the other cities on the SVNS calendar?

Dubai has a unique ability to combine tradition with innovation. It has been one of the foundation stops of the SVNS Series for decades, but it has continued to evolve in a way that keeps the event fresh and relevant. The vast variety of different sporting codes from amateur to elite, the international mix of supporters, the music stars that take to the stage on Saturday and Sunday evening, the cosmopolitan array of food stalls mixed with family friendly entertainment make the Sevens Stadium experience one of pure enjoyment.

You’ve played in front of crowds all over the world. What makes the Dubai leg of the HSBC SVNS series such a unique atmosphere for both players and fans?

Dubai brings together fans from every corner of the globe, which gives the event an energy that is truly international. For players, stepping onto the pitch here feels like stepping into a world stage: the noise, the colour, and the passion are unmistakable. It’s also the opening chapter of the season, so teams arrive eager to make an early statement. This combination creates an atmosphere that is incredibly special. There’s also the unique experience of also maybe seeing an Emirates A380 ﬂy overhead at some point across the weekend.

As one of the greatest rugby players of all time, how have you seen the game evolve over the years, and what excites you most about the direction rugby is heading with SVNS and the wider world rugby landscape?

The game has evolved in remarkable ways, from professionalism and athletic standards to the global reach of the sport.What excites me most now is how rugby is expanding into new markets and connecting with younger, more diverse audiences. The HSBC SVNS Series has been a major catalyst for that, with its commitment to innovation, entertainment, and global accessibility but also with its ease of understanding to new rugby fans. The sport is becoming faster, more inclusive, and more internationally connected than ever before. Rugby SVNS’ inclusion in the Olympics has also seen some of the biggest names in the sport give it their best shot to have the opportunity to get their hands on Olympic gold.

The series continues to evolve with its sport-meets-entertainment. How do you see that shaping the future of rugby sevens and attracting new audiences?

Rugby SVNS allows fans to experience rugby in a much wider cultural context: music, multi-diverse community, global energy, which attracts people who may not have followed the sport previously. For SVNS, which is already a very dynamicand fast paced game, this format lends to the excitement and makes the game easier to understand and exhilarating towatch. You see it in the stadiums, families coming together, kids experiencing rugby for the ﬁrst time. That’s what makes the format work. It’s the bridge between elite performance and mass appeal, and it’s critical for the long-term growth of thesport. HSBC’s involvement in the game of SVNS has also been vital in bringing parity to both the Men’s and Women’s format and this has been a cornerstone for the phenomenal growth in the Women’s game in particular which has inspired a whole new generation of young female athletes to take up the game of rugby.

SVNS brings together cities with very different cultures and fan. How important is that global network in growing the sport and connecting the rugby community?

That global network is essential. The strength of rugby lies in its ability to bring people together, and the SVNS circuit is better than any other format. Travelling between culturally diverse host cities allows the sport to reach new communities, inspire new players, and strengthen international ties. It creates a shared global identity for rugby, one builton connection, inclusion, and opportunity. For the future of the game, that’s invaluable.

Ellie Kildunne

What can fans expect ahead of the Dubai 7s this coming weekend?

It’s going to be an incredible weekend. Dubai always delivers when it comes to atmosphere, the crowds here are loud, passionate, and right behind the action from the ﬁrst kick. You’ll see world class rugby at serious pace, with teams giving everything across both the men’s and women’s competitions. The level right now is as high as it’s ever been, especially following the back of the Women’s World Cup, so fans are in for some seriously exciting matches. It’s one of those events where the energy of the city and the quality on the pitch just come together perfectly.

When you visit Dubai, what are your must-do things – a favourite restaurant, beach spot, or place you stay?

I always try to get down to the beach if I can, and I love exploring different parts of the city for food. What strikes me most about Dubai is how it brings together people from everywhere, which really mirrors what we experience on the SVNS circuit. It’s got incredible energy, and that makes it special both as a destination and as a place to compete.

Dubai has become a tentpole moment in the HSBC SVNS. What does competing here feel like from an athlete’s point of view?

Competing in Dubai always feels signiﬁcant. It’s one of the most established and recognisable stops on the SVNS Series,and the atmosphere reﬂects that. The crowds, the setting, and the standard of competition create a sense of occasion that’s hard to match. You can really see how the series has grown, on and off the ﬁeld, and Dubai has played a major part in that evolution.

You’re at the forefront of women’s rugby right now. How have you seen the women’s game grow, both on the pitch and in terms of global visibility?

The growth has been incredible to be part of. The recent Women’s Rugby World Cup really showed how far we’ve come. The level of competition keeps getting better, and so many more people are watching and engaging with the women’s game now. Having partners like HSBC backing the sport for years has made a real difference in creating pathways and making sure we get equal billing at events like SVNS, which helps build that momentum.

The sport-meets-entertainment direction of SVNS has changed how fans engage. What do you think this new format brings to the women’s side of the sport?

The new SVNS format has opened the door to wider and more diverse audiences. By combining elite rugby with a festival-style experience, it creates an environment where the women’s competition sits right at the heart of the action. That equal platform is incredibly powerful as it gives the women’s game more visibility, helps people connect with it in new ways, and showcases just how exciting and dynamic the sport is.

The SVNS circuit is truly international, with teams travelling between cultures, climates. How does that global exposure shape you as a player?

The international nature of the circuit keeps you on your toes. You’re constantly adapting to different climates, cultures, and crowds. It gives you a much broader perspective and shows you how truly global rugby has become. Playing in places like Dubai really highlights that diversity and reminds you how important it is to connect with fans everywhere.

Images: World rugby website and Harlequins website