Into the wild: 5 jungle-inspired restaurants to try in Dubai
Dubai’s dining scene is going wild
Ready to swap skyscrapers for palm leaves? Dubai has a number of jungle-inspired restaurants that turn dinner into an adventure, complete with lush backdrops, exotic interiors, and nature-driven vibes. If you’re in the mood to eat, explore, and escape all at once, these five wild spots deserve a place on your must-try list.
Amazonico
It’s famed as a celebrity hotspot in Madrid, and here, Dubai residents adore the European hotspot, Amazonico. The Amazon-themed bar occupies a sprawling three-storey space in Gate Village Pavilion, complete with jungle vibes. Think lush green foliage, detailed prints and gilded fixtures. Here, guests can expect to feast on an array of Latin American-inspired dishes and drinks, fuelled by influences from Europe and beyond.
Location: Amazonico, DIFC Pavilion, Dubai
Times: Daily 12pm to 3am
Contact: @amazonicodubai
The Farm
Inside Al Barari, the botanic residential community on the outskirts of Dubai, you’ll find healthy eating restaurant, The Farm. A leafy, tranquil oasis, we recommend you book ahead early on weekends, as this place quickly packs out with breakfasters. As well as serving up wholesome food for breakfast, lunch and dinner, The Farm frequently houses pop-up markets, cooking classes and child-friendly activities.
Location: The Farm, Al Barari, Dubai
Times: Daily, 7.30am to 10.30pm
Contact: @thefarm_dubai
JNGL
View this post on Instagram
The Green Planet Dubai is the region’s largest and only indoor tropical rainforest, and now it has opened JNGL, a brand-new restaurant inspired by the spirit of the wild. The restaurant pairs nature-inspired tastes with lush surroundings, meaning diners are in for a unique dining experience. You will dine amongst greenery and wildlife-inspired interiors, but it doesn’t stop there, as even the dishes are a nod to creatures in the wild. There’s Armadillo’s nachos (a crunchy shell stacked with flavour), camper’s pasta, Amazonian Beast Feast Burger and more. There’s a Mini Explorer menu for kids with mini beast sliders, chirpy chicken nuggets and more. The evening also includes activities for kids to learn new culinary skills or get creative with hands-on ceramic and canvas painting sessions.
Location: The Green Planet Dubai, City Walk, Dubai
Times: Daily 10am to 10pm
Contact: @thegreenplanetdubai
*The future of Dubai is green: The best green communities in Dubai right now*
Mama Zonia
Located in Pier 7 in the Dubai Marina, this Amazonian restaurant transports guests to an exotic but urban jungle. Their interiors have a maximalist vibe with shrubbery surrounding the restaurant as well as plant decals printed on the furniture. The restaurant serves Peruvian delicacies, so you can expect a variety of dishes, including ceviche, tacos and, naturally, a range of delicious steaks.
Location: Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Dubai
Times: Fri, Sat and Tues 12pm to 2am; Wed, Thur, Sun and Mon 12pm to 1am
Contact: @mamazoniadxb
*5 restaurants and bars in Dubai that mimic the night sky*
Monkey Bar
Monkey Bar Terrace at the 25hours Hotel One Central has reopened with a refreshed look and it looks like an urban jungle. Guests can enjoy new cocktails and drinks, paired with curated bites and small plates such as truffle croquettes, boneless Buffalo wings, sushi, grills, and more. And yes, those iconic uninterrupted views of the Museum of the Future still remain.
Location: Monkey Bar Terrace, 25hours Hotel One Central, Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai
Times: Daily, from 5pm
Contact: @monkeybardubai
Images: Supplied