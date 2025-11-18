Dubai’s dining scene is going wild

Ready to swap skyscrapers for palm leaves? Dubai has a number of jungle-inspired restaurants that turn dinner into an adventure, complete with lush backdrops, exotic interiors, and nature-driven vibes. If you’re in the mood to eat, explore, and escape all at once, these five wild spots deserve a place on your must-try list.

Amazonico

It’s famed as a celebrity hotspot in Madrid, and here, Dubai residents adore the European hotspot, Amazonico. The Amazon-themed bar occupies a sprawling three-storey space in Gate Village Pavilion, complete with jungle vibes. Think lush green foliage, detailed prints and gilded fixtures. Here, guests can expect to feast on an array of Latin American-inspired dishes and drinks, fuelled by influences from Europe and beyond.

Location: Amazonico, DIFC Pavilion, Dubai Times: Daily 12pm to 3am Contact: @amazonicodubai

The Farm

Inside Al Barari, the botanic residential community on the outskirts of Dubai, you’ll find healthy eating restaurant, The Farm. A leafy, tranquil oasis, we recommend you book ahead early on weekends, as this place quickly packs out with breakfasters. As well as serving up wholesome food for breakfast, lunch and dinner, The Farm frequently houses pop-up markets, cooking classes and child-friendly activities.

Location: The Farm, Al Barari, Dubai

Times: Daily, 7.30am to 10.30pm

Contact: @thefarm_dubai

JNGL

The Green Planet Dubai is the region’s largest and only indoor tropical rainforest, and now it has opened JNGL, a brand-new restaurant inspired by the spirit of the wild. The restaurant pairs nature-inspired tastes with lush surroundings, meaning diners are in for a unique dining experience. You will dine amongst greenery and wildlife-inspired interiors, but it doesn’t stop there, as even the dishes are a nod to creatures in the wild. There’s Armadillo’s nachos (a crunchy shell stacked with flavour), camper’s pasta, Amazonian Beast Feast Burger and more. There’s a Mini Explorer menu for kids with mini beast sliders, chirpy chicken nuggets and more. The evening also includes activities for kids to learn new culinary skills or get creative with hands-on ceramic and canvas painting sessions.

Location: The Green Planet Dubai, City Walk, Dubai

Times: Daily 10am to 10pm

Contact: @thegreenplanetdubai