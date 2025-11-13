Nominate your pooch for a chance for them to win the collar of honour

Dog owners, if you live or work in one of Dubai’s most pet-friendly neighbourhoods, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, we have some barking good news for you. They are on the lookout for JLT’s first-ever Chief Dog Officer (CDO). We’re being fur real!

As the neighbourhood’s Chief Dog Officer, your dog’s role will be to champion JLT’s active pet scene and encourage paw-sitive interactions among dogs and their humans alike.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JLT (@jltbydmcc)



The responsibilities of the Chief Dog Officer are outlined by JLT as:

Welcome new dogs and pet parents to the neighbourhood

Encourage friendly and respectful behaviour in shared spaces, including the dog park

Highlight JLT’s pet-friendly cafés, walking routes, and outdoor community spots on social media

Participate in neighbourhood gatherings and pet-friendly events

Promote clean, considerate and responsible use of common areas

Support and engage with local pet businesses across the community

Sounds like something your pet will be great at? Don’t paws for a moment and sign them up (and it’s really easy, too).

*10 pet staycations in the UAE to bring your furry friend on*

All you have to do is submit a photo with a short note explaining why they deserve the title on this website here.

Do note that entries are open only until November 30.

The final selection will be determined through a combination of public voting and review with community partners.

Oh, and before your dog gives you the puppy eyes for working too hard, you can let them know that they will get a reward for all the paw-some work they’ve done.

JLT has stated that the winning pup will receive:

The title of “JLT’s Chief Dog Officer” for one year

A one-year Gold Membership at Noble Veterinary Clinics, JLT

Dhs500 voucher from Pawsome Friends

Dhs200 voucher from Splendour Fields

Freshly prepared meats and treats from Furchild Pet Nutrition

Good luck to all the pups and their owners!

For more information, visit jlt.ae or @jltbydmcc

Images: Getty Images and supplied